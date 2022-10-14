The bear market continued its run during September, with the S&P 500 index finishing the month down 25.3% from its all-time closing high on January 3, 2022. Examining monthly total return figures, the S&P 500 is down 24.0% over the first nine months of the year. The bear market for the Model Shadow Stock Portfolio started even sooner. The Model Shadow Stock Portfolio peaked in May 2021 and is now down 36.5% over the last 16 months.

3 DAYS AGO