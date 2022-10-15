Read full article on original website
Halloween Masquerade Party at The Clift (SF)
San Francisco’s top promoters Yuksel Presents & Sol Y Luna invite you to Experience San Francisco’s most incredible Halloween Party at Historical The Clift ( Redwood & Velvet Room ) Rise and dare to come for a special Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct 29th ( Every 7 years...
funcheap.com
Oakland’s “The Rise of the Phoenix” Halloween Ball 2022
The Rise of the Phoenix Ball is going to be the most legendary Halloween event you’ve ever been to. Periodt! We have partnered up with Oakland To All (OTA), an organization that is known for putting on the Bay Area’s most premiere ballroom events. The ICONIC Dashaun Wesley,...
funcheap.com
Win Tix: SF’s Annual Roaring ’20s “Senior Prom” at Hotel Nikko (2022)
SF's Annual Roaring '20s "Senior Prom" at Hotel Nikko (2022) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 27 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web browsers and...
funcheap.com
Made in Oakland 2022: Holiday Shopping, Wine & Music
Made in Oakland at Côte West celebrates local makers and showcases our diverse community of artists, artisans and craftspeople. Discover the talented people based in the Oakland area and shop their wares, just in time for the holidays. The event is free to attend and open to the public. You can purchase flights of wine for $20/person or grab a bottle with no corkage fee or a glass to enjoy while you shop. Kids & dogs are welcome!
funcheap.com
Laugh Your Gays Off: Free Comedy in The Castro | SF
FREE – $5 suggested donation. Strong cocktails and great beers, plus 2-for-1 drinks until 9 pm, so come a bit before the show to grab one (actually two?) Who doesn’t need a drink and some laughs on a Sunday night before starting another week?. Please note that starting...
funcheap.com
Chinese Brush Painting Workshop (Mountain View)
Enjoy the joys of Chinese Brush Painting and learn to create beautiful works in ink and colors. Artist-instructor Pauline Tsui presents a hands-on workshop with easy steps on how to paint flowers and bamboo. Art supplies such as, brushes, papers, ink and colors will be provided. This class is for beginner level participants, ages 12+ are welcome.
funcheap.com
Art & Lit Fest 2022 (Daly City)
DCPLA is excited to launch our inaugural Art & Lit Fest!. This event will showcase local artists and encourage the cultural rise of Daly City’s art community. The Art & Lit Fest will be a day of arts and crafts, performances, workshops, live music, and fun – celebrating the talent in our community while raising funds for Daly City Public Library.
funcheap.com
“Spookulele” Halloween Ukulele Jam (Mountain View)
Join us for a special Halloween edition of our Sing and Play Along Ukulele Jam! Participants will learn and perform songs with a spooky theme. Beginners and ukulele enthusiasts are welcome to join us to sing and play together. Ukulele instructor Chuck Monahan will teach participants how to play basic chords on the ukulele and lead the group in an informal performance of popular songs from the last 50 years. Bring your own uke, or use one of ours. No registration required.
funcheap.com
“Renegade Chamber Orchestra” Concert (Richmond)
Renegade Orchestra – The Beauty of a Symphony, the Soul of a Rock Band. Welcome to the Renegade Orchestra – it’s time to throw out all the old conventions of a quiet, sleepy, stuffy show of musicians locked in straight jackets of tradition. Clap your hands, tap...
funcheap.com
“After Dark: Revealing Landscapes” Exhibit at Exploratorium (SF)
Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. Layers of history lie beneath our feet, and complex systems are at work across the planet-all without most people taking notice. Tonight, look and listen to the landscape to discover its stories. Join artist Susie Ibarra and scientist Michele Koppes as they share their sonic journey through watersheds from the Greenland Ice Sheet to glacier-fed rivers in the Himalayas and the Pacific Northwest. And delve beneath San Francisco’s streets to reveal Gold Rush history, natural history, and the past and continuing presence of Indigenous peoples with the Exploratorium’s Buried History project.
funcheap.com
“The Fun House” Party at 1015 Folsom w/ 50+ Artists (SF)
You’re invited into The Fun House on Wednesday, October 19th @1015sf will be filled with spectacular surprises. You + your wildest fun house fit being one of them!. Bring your own vibe to the @blanq_slate_ dance floor as they curate the beats in the klüb room. CAUTION there...
funcheap.com
Baila Community Dance Party with Latin Hits (Berkeley)
La Peña’s BAILA Community Dance Party keeps going strong: put October 21st in your calendar and get ready to feel how fun life can be when you’re dancing! Come and experience three rooms of Latin Hits, salsa, bachata, community, and more! Discount tickets and more information available at bit.ly/bailaparty.
funcheap.com
Bay Area Singles’ Halloween Costume Party (San Jose)
Halloween is always the best theme each year for a party! Everyone is so much friendlier and less inhibited! $20/advance (by Oct 27) or $25/door includes a fun Costume Contest (costumes are optional), with prizes; and dancing to your favorite hits in a large, newly renovated Ballroom! Adults of all ages welcome. Friday, Oct 28, 2022, 8pm-Midnight.
funcheap.com
Open Mic Wednesday at Big Rock Market (San Rafael)
Every Wednesday – Open Mic – Big Rock Market in San Rafael, CA. 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Sign-up on-site. Great Food, Great Beers on Tap. Family Friendly. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
San Rafael’s Marin Arts & Crafts Show 2022 (Nov. 4-6)
Marin Arts & Crafts Show is back at the Marin Center Exhibit Hall, November 4th-6th, featuring over 200 artisan exhibits, creating a vibrant showcasing of handcrafted wares, fine art, jewelry, ceramics, woodwork, antiquities, and specialty foods –along with plein-air painting workshops, wine tasting, and live music –it’s an art filled, holiday shopping event like no other.
funcheap.com
San Francisco “Trash Talk” Why is SF So Dirty? What Can be Done?
Join Vince Yuen, founder of Refuse Refuse, for a virtual presentation of “San Francisco Trash Talk”. We’ll discuss why SF is so dirty, possible solutions, and what you can do about it. Sign up on this Google Form or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name to receive the Zoom link.
funcheap.com
Petaluma’s Halloween “Trick or Treat Trail” 2022
A time of Bats and Broomsticks, Blood and Bugs – and of course, Downtown Petaluma’s Safe “Trick or Treat Trail” with the downtown Merchants!. Parents – gather your little ghosts, goblins, monsters, Harry Potters, witches on broomsticks and princesses, and join the participating downtown merchants for the Annual Trick or Treat Trail this Halloween, Monday, October 31 ~ from 3-5:30 pm!
funcheap.com
“Kid Anderson & the AllStars” Blues Concert (Vallejo)
Chris “Kid” Andersen was born in Telemark, Norway in 1980. A blues fan since childhood, Andersen fell in love with the music of Otis Rush, Buddy Guy, Junior Watson, and the Kings (B.B., Albert and Freddie). By the time he was 18, he was backing all the American blues stars who came through Norway, including Homesick James, Nappy Brown and Willie “Big Eyes” Smith. He moved to California at age 21, eventually earning himself a green card as an “Alien of Extraordinary Ability.”
funcheap.com
Free Taco + Chips & Sala: Russian Hill Neighbors Halloween Costume Cleanup (SF)
Help us and the Russian Hill Neighbors clean up Russian Hill. Meet at the NW corner of Filbert St and Hyde St. All supplies provided. Begin with Saint Frank’s Coffee and Bob’s Donut Holes, and stay afterwards for a TREAT (a taco of your choice + chips & salsa) compliments of Nick’s Crispy Tacos! Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/420632/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with the event name.
funcheap.com
Community Centered Businesses’ “A Round Table Discussion” (Oakland)
A space where we can learn from one another – improve our businesses and support those who are interested in starting their own business. We all have something to share! You don’t need to be an expert to be helpful!. Potential conversations:. Business models/structures. Money trauma. Surviving in...
