funcheap.com
“Sketchboard”: Figure Drawing Art Class & Live Music | SF
Join in at the Monument (140 9th St), for figure drawing accompanied by live musicians. Everyone is welcome, we are a mix of seasoned artists, students, and first timers. Poses range from 2, 5, 10, 15, 20 and 30 minutes. There will be easels provided and some materials for drop-ins.
funcheap.com
Art & Lit Fest 2022 (Daly City)
DCPLA is excited to launch our inaugural Art & Lit Fest!. This event will showcase local artists and encourage the cultural rise of Daly City’s art community. The Art & Lit Fest will be a day of arts and crafts, performances, workshops, live music, and fun – celebrating the talent in our community while raising funds for Daly City Public Library.
funcheap.com
Laugh Your Gays Off: Free Comedy in The Castro | SF
FREE – $5 suggested donation. Strong cocktails and great beers, plus 2-for-1 drinks until 9 pm, so come a bit before the show to grab one (actually two?) Who doesn’t need a drink and some laughs on a Sunday night before starting another week?. Please note that starting...
funcheap.com
“Renegade Chamber Orchestra” Concert (Richmond)
Renegade Orchestra – The Beauty of a Symphony, the Soul of a Rock Band. Welcome to the Renegade Orchestra – it’s time to throw out all the old conventions of a quiet, sleepy, stuffy show of musicians locked in straight jackets of tradition. Clap your hands, tap...
funcheap.com
Baila Community Dance Party with Latin Hits (Berkeley)
La Peña’s BAILA Community Dance Party keeps going strong: put October 21st in your calendar and get ready to feel how fun life can be when you’re dancing! Come and experience three rooms of Latin Hits, salsa, bachata, community, and more! Discount tickets and more information available at bit.ly/bailaparty.
funcheap.com
Oakland’s “The Rise of the Phoenix” Halloween Ball 2022
The Rise of the Phoenix Ball is going to be the most legendary Halloween event you’ve ever been to. Periodt! We have partnered up with Oakland To All (OTA), an organization that is known for putting on the Bay Area’s most premiere ballroom events. The ICONIC Dashaun Wesley,...
funcheap.com
Muse: A Queer Fashion Show (SF)
Come revel in San Francisco’s queer arts and cultural renaissance at MUSE, an immersive queer fashion show featuring an evening of fabulous music, circus, drag, and design. See what we are wearing and who we are becoming as the Haus of Jubilee continues the work to help make San Francisco a focal point of the post gendered fashion world.
funcheap.com
Win Tix: SF’s Annual Roaring ’20s “Senior Prom” at Hotel Nikko (2022)
SF's Annual Roaring '20s "Senior Prom" at Hotel Nikko (2022) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 27 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web browsers and...
funcheap.com
Halloween Masquerade Party at The Clift (SF)
San Francisco’s top promoters Yuksel Presents & Sol Y Luna invite you to Experience San Francisco’s most incredible Halloween Party at Historical The Clift ( Redwood & Velvet Room ) Rise and dare to come for a special Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct 29th ( Every 7 years...
funcheap.com
This Cemetery is Now SF’s First Ever Archeological Landmark
Lincoln Park/City Cemetery is now officially a San Francisco city landmark. SF Heritage worked closely with Supervisor Connie Chan, the Planning Department, and community groups to draft the designation, which is the city’s first primarily archeological city landmark and one of the most important preservation accomplishments of recent years.
funcheap.com
“The Fun House” Party at 1015 Folsom w/ 50+ Artists (SF)
You’re invited into The Fun House on Wednesday, October 19th @1015sf will be filled with spectacular surprises. You + your wildest fun house fit being one of them!. Bring your own vibe to the @blanq_slate_ dance floor as they curate the beats in the klüb room. CAUTION there...
funcheap.com
“After Dark: Revealing Landscapes” Exhibit at Exploratorium (SF)
Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. Layers of history lie beneath our feet, and complex systems are at work across the planet-all without most people taking notice. Tonight, look and listen to the landscape to discover its stories. Join artist Susie Ibarra and scientist Michele Koppes as they share their sonic journey through watersheds from the Greenland Ice Sheet to glacier-fed rivers in the Himalayas and the Pacific Northwest. And delve beneath San Francisco’s streets to reveal Gold Rush history, natural history, and the past and continuing presence of Indigenous peoples with the Exploratorium’s Buried History project.
funcheap.com
San Rafael’s Marin Arts & Crafts Show 2022 (Nov. 4-6)
Marin Arts & Crafts Show is back at the Marin Center Exhibit Hall, November 4th-6th, featuring over 200 artisan exhibits, creating a vibrant showcasing of handcrafted wares, fine art, jewelry, ceramics, woodwork, antiquities, and specialty foods –along with plein-air painting workshops, wine tasting, and live music –it’s an art filled, holiday shopping event like no other.
funcheap.com
2022 San Francisco Fall Restaurant Week (Oct. 21-30)
2022 San Francisco Fall Restaurant Week (Oct. 21-30) Fall San Francisco Restaurant Week returns October 21-30, 2022. Celebrate the flavors of San Francisco’s unique and diverse neighborhoods through special prix-fixe menus. Over 180 participating restaurants will offer special menus Friday, October 21st – Sunday, October 30th at one or...
funcheap.com
“Spookulele” Halloween Ukulele Jam (Mountain View)
Join us for a special Halloween edition of our Sing and Play Along Ukulele Jam! Participants will learn and perform songs with a spooky theme. Beginners and ukulele enthusiasts are welcome to join us to sing and play together. Ukulele instructor Chuck Monahan will teach participants how to play basic chords on the ukulele and lead the group in an informal performance of popular songs from the last 50 years. Bring your own uke, or use one of ours. No registration required.
funcheap.com
1/2 Off Oysters + Monday Night HellaFunny Comedy Show (Oakland)
1/2 Off Oysters + Monday Night HellaFunny Comedy Show (Oakland) Spend your Monday nights with hella great 1/2 off oyster deals, champagne specials, craft cocktails, an award-winning dinner menu (w/ tons of vegan options) and a special Monday Night HellaFunny comedy show!. This show takes place in a hidden speakeasy...
funcheap.com
“Kid Anderson & the AllStars” Blues Concert (Vallejo)
Chris “Kid” Andersen was born in Telemark, Norway in 1980. A blues fan since childhood, Andersen fell in love with the music of Otis Rush, Buddy Guy, Junior Watson, and the Kings (B.B., Albert and Freddie). By the time he was 18, he was backing all the American blues stars who came through Norway, including Homesick James, Nappy Brown and Willie “Big Eyes” Smith. He moved to California at age 21, eventually earning himself a green card as an “Alien of Extraordinary Ability.”
funcheap.com
Free Taco + Chips & Sala: Russian Hill Neighbors Halloween Costume Cleanup (SF)
Help us and the Russian Hill Neighbors clean up Russian Hill. Meet at the NW corner of Filbert St and Hyde St. All supplies provided. Begin with Saint Frank’s Coffee and Bob’s Donut Holes, and stay afterwards for a TREAT (a taco of your choice + chips & salsa) compliments of Nick’s Crispy Tacos! Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/420632/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with the event name.
funcheap.com
Open Mic Wednesday at Big Rock Market (San Rafael)
Every Wednesday – Open Mic – Big Rock Market in San Rafael, CA. 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Sign-up on-site. Great Food, Great Beers on Tap. Family Friendly. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
Keep Ocean Beach Clean w/ Free Drink for Volunteers (SF)
All Out SF, TogetherSF, RefuseRefuseSF, and SF Public Works, with Ocean Beach Cafe are hosting a Ocean Beach trash pick up event and Non-Alcoholic Happy Hour!. Volunteers will meet at Ocean Beach Cafe (734 La Playa Ave). Each cleanup will end with a different surprise event at Ocean Beach Cafe! Stick around afterward for a free drink on the house and to meet other volunteers.
