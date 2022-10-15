Read full article on original website
You Were My Crush Poem by priscah Mutswenje
It was only a wish and you took it for a blacklash. Maybe the plot could turn and twist without a crush. You took it with weight that it was pride or arrogance. When the norm dictated for no discord but some elegance. A delay and a secret admiration that...
Changed Poem by A. C.
That I'll never show you. My heart is lonely without you. And I'll give you mine in return. I'm falling for you hard.
Compelling Poem by Ima Ryma
An old dead tree is hollowed out. With eyes and nose and mouth no doubt. I feel being watched in this place. Anywhere on or 'round this tree. As though the trunk does grin at me. I take a picture on my phone,. Something to show later for fun. Then...
Romance As Tragedy Poem by David Welch
Her book is everywhere these days. trapped in a situation tough. brushed her off, she was on her own. a mountain man cowboy named Sid. and she'd smile back like a fool. they spread a blanket and made love. It was all that she lacked at home,. passionate, intense, and...
Holy Power Poem by Angie M..
The Spirit prompts the moments of grace that sends currents of compassion and healing. There is either courage, or idleness. Teleports us from one perspective to another that is more sympathetic (sometimes, painfully empathetic) . It is strength that follows, not weakness. The Spirit casts surges of sorrow that re-enlightens...
War Is Vanquished By Love In The Long Run! Poem by Ramesh T A
Again wars go on in a protracted manner in the world ever;. Boss does all by force but leader achieves all by love sure!. Things done out of love are justified ever as they are harmless;. But all things done out of force are harmful as that's injustice;. Truth, justice...
Remembering Campfires Poem by Jim Yerman
I love this time of year…when the cooler weather sneaks back in…. It's campfire time again. I've always loved a campfire…watching the colors mix and mingle within the flames…how, just like the moments in my life…no two campfires are the same. Perhaps the true beauty of...
Hourly Illusion Poem by Mostafa Sarabzadeh
To acknowledge the memory of a loving couple, Mrs. Izaura Martins Cunha & Sir. Albertino Sabino da cunha — - Dedicated to their daughter, my dear friend, Dr. Cristiane Martins Cunha. ................... I wished you be in my wall clock. To be an extension of my passing,. Sometimes by...
Lockdown The Cure Poem by Satish Verma
Benefits. My fever was rising in the moon. poems quietly. Sun comes and disappears. Too late to understand, love was an Agni. into ash. Green trees will not give fruits.
Let Us Live Best Life! Poem by Ramesh T A
Weather department has given warnings of storms and rains;. Before the end of this year sure all natural disasters take place;. Man's wars and Nature's havoc toss humanity caught between dinosaurs;. Escaping alive from those dangers is a miracle God only can do!. Modern world due to civilization caught between...
Memory Etched On Time Poem by Rajendra Raj Khare
A line gets etched on paper - Reminding of your flowing hair. Hold your thoughts close to myself - Despite, your image gets blurred. Drinking the tears of sadness - A poetry gets written. In my dreams, bending with tenderness - Light of sun, a reality dawns,. A stray memory,...
Blackness Of Light Poem by Satish Verma
To me. I am afraid of myself, my hands. very cruel. People roam as predators. Pain moves house to house. You start finding faults in your books.
Breath Poem by mumtaz jahan Ansari
Yes I'm breath, your life. If I'm not in your soul, you are meaningless. If I'm not in your body, you have no existence. If I'm not in you, You are not You. If I am constant so you are in me. Sometimes I'm in you and sometimes you are...
The Iron Lady Poem by Otis B. Kruah
Her smile illuminates that tender face. But to that world is now another Lark.
Habitually Poem by Oluwaseun Oshamiluyi
I would've stared at your picture all night while I await your reply. I would've seen you walking down the alter in my fantasy. I would've wished to wake up everyday to the sound of your breath on my neck. I would've imagined the warmth of your lips. And the...
Perceptional Change Poem by Timothy Long
The fickle thing known as life force will grow sick,. my energy will complete and so my ideas and dreams,. No amount of wise cracks or snap backs can help me heal,. the discipline of life was never mind. Some time has passed,. my mind is clearer now,. but one...
