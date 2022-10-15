Read full article on original website
Related
Putin demands all-Russia war effort as he declares martial law in occupied Ukraine
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he was introducing martial law in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine that Moscow claimed last month as its own territory but is struggling to defend from Ukrainian advances.
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
Holy Power Poem by Angie M..
The Spirit prompts the moments of grace that sends currents of compassion and healing. There is either courage, or idleness. Teleports us from one perspective to another that is more sympathetic (sometimes, painfully empathetic) . It is strength that follows, not weakness. The Spirit casts surges of sorrow that re-enlightens...
poemhunter.com
Romance As Tragedy Poem by David Welch
Her book is everywhere these days. trapped in a situation tough. brushed her off, she was on her own. a mountain man cowboy named Sid. and she'd smile back like a fool. they spread a blanket and made love. It was all that she lacked at home,. passionate, intense, and...
poemhunter.com
Monster Poem by Fiona Lochhead
I would give and she would take. So I silenced her with cake. Well feed behind the door. Her wails would bring me back. The self I could not free.
poemhunter.com
War Is Vanquished By Love In The Long Run! Poem by Ramesh T A
Again wars go on in a protracted manner in the world ever;. Boss does all by force but leader achieves all by love sure!. Things done out of love are justified ever as they are harmless;. But all things done out of force are harmful as that's injustice;. Truth, justice...
poemhunter.com
Hourly Illusion Poem by Mostafa Sarabzadeh
To acknowledge the memory of a loving couple, Mrs. Izaura Martins Cunha & Sir. Albertino Sabino da cunha — - Dedicated to their daughter, my dear friend, Dr. Cristiane Martins Cunha. ................... I wished you be in my wall clock. To be an extension of my passing,. Sometimes by...
poemhunter.com
Let Us Live Best Life! Poem by Ramesh T A
Weather department has given warnings of storms and rains;. Before the end of this year sure all natural disasters take place;. Man's wars and Nature's havoc toss humanity caught between dinosaurs;. Escaping alive from those dangers is a miracle God only can do!. Modern world due to civilization caught between...
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
Addiction On Planet Earth Today Poem by The Original Tom Maxwell
Most everyone seeks more wealth during this life's stay,. Most want to pretend, or talk about expensive things,. That's why television, Is at the top, as a mind-controlling. The majority who are addicted, would not watch if the,. Actors, and celebrated athletes, were paid a very small wage. When campaigning...
poemhunter.com
Blackness Of Light Poem by Satish Verma
To me. I am afraid of myself, my hands. very cruel. People roam as predators. Pain moves house to house. You start finding faults in your books.
poemhunter.com
You Were My Crush Poem by priscah Mutswenje
It was only a wish and you took it for a blacklash. Maybe the plot could turn and twist without a crush. You took it with weight that it was pride or arrogance. When the norm dictated for no discord but some elegance. A delay and a secret admiration that...
poemhunter.com
A Big Affair Poem by anais vionet
"You don't indulge in much self-reflection, do you? " Peter asked me. "Are you asking about that time in Reno I shot a man just to watch him die? " I answered. and I want to be around it. A big affair. A fight for your attention and commitment,. a...
Non-Americans Are Sharing Specific Items They Expect To Find In Every American Home, And I Can Confirm They Are Jarringly Accurate
I was ready to roll my eyes only to discover that everyone has, in fact, walked through my own home...
poemhunter.com
Gypsy Is Not A Race Or A Nation Poem by Chan Mongol
Begging, stealing, robbery occurrence. A gypsy gunman robbed my store. The robbery was in CBS news where I was interviewed;. Gunman robbed 5 places in a week and news all viewed. Gypsy criminals look so cool;. Same way Ukrainian king earn and rule. They get education from those criminal movies;
poemhunter.com
Thoughts On The Children Of War Poem by Jim Yerman
I wish we adults would think of our children more…. before we decide to fight…before we go to war. I wish we could remember our words are pervasive…. and will serve to shape the future of the children we are teaching. I wish we'd understand…as we fight for power...
poemhunter.com
Peace Poem by Bill Cantrell
Oh how I have been distorted by articulated slander. I make concessions for imperfections, that is within reason. and I must say the most short lived when once established. While at the same time being impersonated by a crafty slight of a forked tongue,. their song goes as this,. "One...
poemhunter.com
Democratize World To Realize Dream Of One Paradise! Poem by Ramesh T A
Life of joy, peace and progress are what the main object of all;. For that, unity of nations to function as one world humanity loves;. Stock piling of Nuclear weapons is threatening world peace ever;. Such weapons are eternal danger to safety of world forever sure!. Political differences of nations...
poemhunter.com
Transcending Existence Poem by JOBY JOHN
(Dedicated to Dr. Miguel Nicolelis) No…no…no…why try a sudden end? " Am I merely CNS cum PNS? " What is my existence if there is death? " I asked. To what extent does my transformation extend? " I found no one with an answer or to stop...
Comments / 0