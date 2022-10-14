Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Modern Times' Leisuretown closes in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Modern Times Beer's Leisuretown, a beer garden with a swimming pool, has closed after two tumultuous years. Modern Times closed the craft brewery restaurant near downtown Anaheim this past weekend. "It is with the most heartfelt regret that we announce that Leisuretown will be closing its...
dailytitan.com
Gabriel Iglesias premieres new comedy special alongside fans
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias held a special fan screening in Orange for his upcoming Netflix special, “Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy.”. The screening took place at Century Stadium 25. Because event seats were limited, fans lined up early to secure their spot. “Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy” is the recording of the...
localemagazine.com
5 Whiskey Bars in OC That Are Perfect for a Dark and Stormy Day
Seek Shelter From the Storm at One of These OC Whiskey Bars. As the nights get longer and cooler, SoCal locals are trading in fruity, frozen drinks for a glass of amber-hued heaven. Smoky, malty and smooth, whiskey is a complex spirit that evokes a feeling of warmth, relaxation and a craving for a comfortable armchair, a cozy fireplace and the pitter-patter of rain hitting the window. While it isn’t necessarily known for its dark and stormy weather, Orange County has a handful of whiskey bars that can fulfill your rainy day fantasy—even when it’s 76° and sunny outside.
newsantaana.com
It’s Boo Time again at the Santa Ana Zoo!
SANTA ANA, Calif., – Get your reservations, grab your costumes, and join us for our annual “merry not scary” Boo at the Zoo, OC’s Premier Halloween Event for Kids. The Friends of Santa Ana Zoo present the 31st Annual Boo at the Zoo located at the Santa Ana Zoo. The events take place from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct. 22, Sunday Oct. 23, Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday Oct. 30.
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to see Andrea Bocelli at the Honda Center in Anaheim
Award-winning platinum-selling opera tenor Andrea Bocelli returns to the Honda Center this December, hot off the release of his new album out this Friday, “A Family Christmas”. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Honda Center have furnished a special prize for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text BOCELLI to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Andrea Bocelli live in concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, December 4th. Message and data rates apply. Bocelli will be joined by his children Matteo and Virginia, who recorded with him for the new Christmas album. Good luck!
uscannenbergmedia.com
PHOTOS: Ocean air and gasoline brings motocross to Southern California
The smells of gasoline fumes, wet dirt and the salty ocean air converged on Oct. 15, 2022 as Red Bull Straight Rhythm and the Moto Beach Classic organized eight hours of Southern California motorcycle racing. The Moto Beach Classic ran from noon to 2 p.m. and the Straight Rhythm single...
Thrillist
Admission is Free at Orange County’s New Modern Art Museum
From a free exhibit at SoFi Stadium to a new street art gallery on La Brea, LA has plenty of options when it comes to getting your modern art fix. In fact, the whole of Southern California is awash in art viewing opportunities, from the expanse of San Diego’s Balboa Park, to the newly reopened Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. At 53,000-square-feet, OMCA’s new building is almost double the size of its predecessor in Newport Beach, and is sure to attract art enthusiasts across the region with its promise of free admission to all for its first ten years of operation.
macaronikid.com
16 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!
So many Halloween events are kicking off this week, and here at Macaroni KID Upland, Claremont & La Verne, we've done all the hunting for you. The hard part will be deciding which events you and your family will attend, so make sure to plan ahead. All our listed events always link back to sites and sources so you can verify and get the most up-to-date information before you go.
L.A. Weekly
LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places
As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
spectrumnews1.com
Check out these 4 pumpkin patches and the weather you can expect
With Halloween just around the corner, many are looking for the right pumpkin patch. The Spectrum 1 News Weather Team has you covered with some amazing pumpkin patches you and your family can enjoy this time of year. The weather in October tends to be dry and comfortable in SoCal.
localemagazine.com
6 Date Ideas in San Juan Capistrano for the Adventurous Duo
Discover the Historical Romance of Orange County’s Oldest City. Whether you’re a San Juan local or you’re looking to mix things up, San Juan Capistrano’s historic charm is the perfect setting for rekindling your romance! As the birthplace of Orange County, this time-honored town sits inland of Dana Point and is known for its classical allure. The natural beauty of San Juan has been preserved over the years with farmland and acres of scenic trails. Take a trip down memory lane through the vibrant downtown district decked with brick buildings and saloon-style shops for a break from the hustle and bustle of surrounding cities. There’s so much to see and explore with your sweetheart in this vibrant town!
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
metroairportnews.com
Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I Airplane Returns to Palm Springs Straight from D23 Expo 2022
Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I plane will journey from D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim to Palm Springs, California, where it will be celebrated mid-October when it is displayed alongside the Palm Springs Air Museum collection. In addition, a new exhibit will be constructed at the Museum and open on Walt Disney’s birthday, December 5, 2022. This new exhibit will highlight the history of the plane—also known affectionately as “The Mouse”— and showcase its significance to The Walt Disney Company’s history and its relevance to the Palm Springs Area. “We are so happy to have Walt’s plane make a ‘landing’ at the Palm Springs Air Museum, just a few miles from where Walt and his family had vacation homes at Smoke Tree Ranch,” said Walt Disney Archives director Rebecca Cline of the plane, which will be on long-term loan to the Museum. “It is the ideal setting for this incredible icon.”
Jalopnik
How Hubris Killed the United States Grand Prix at Riverside
Let’s say you came from out of state and wanted to host a pretty massive event at a venue that already has an established and dedicated local fanbase. It would perhaps make sense to treat that venue with ample respect — to assume, perhaps, that your event would not outshine all the other events and to act accordingly. Well, when Formula 1 came to California’s Riverside International Raceway, it did so with a massive ego that almost immediately came back to haunt the series.
ylhsthewrangler.com
Top 5 Coffee Shops in Orange County
Coffee is one of the most beloved drinks in the world. Millions of people have a “cup of joe” as part of their daily routine. This bittersweet treat is a tasty way to bring energy levels up and a great way to start the day. Naomi Peralta (11) notes how “coffee is the first thing [she] makes when [she] gets out of bed in the morning.” It’s likely that a coffee shop can be found in every city, as it is one of the most popular drinks in America. There are countless adequate coffee shops in Orange County, but only a few are truly extraordinary. This article will cover some of the best coffee shops in Orange County.
Helicopter-Borne Commandos ‘Raid’ Yacht In Newport Beach Harbor For Charity
Youtube ScreencapThe intense demonstration in Newport Beach Harbor, which included remarkable helicopter flying, definitely drew a lot of attention.
beyondthecreek.com
Walnut Creek Planning to Close Pickleball Courts at Rudgear Park
As pickleball becomes more and more popular, so has sound and parking issues increased at Rudgear Park, home of the Walnut Creek Pickleball Club. I recently checked out the park and was surprised to see the tennis courts essentially deserted. However, I could hear a lot ping ponging nearby and as I rounded the corner, I couldn’t believe my eyes as I saw dozens upon dozens of people playing or waiting to play pickleball. To those unfamiliar with the fastest growing sport, pickleball is played on what looks like miniatures tennis courts, and is like a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton.
California Pizza Kitchen Expands Footprint in Orange County With Debut of New Laguna Niguel Restaurant
COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel at 27430 La Paz Road near the Village La Paz shopping center. The new restaurant opening is part of the brand’s multi-year growth plan which includes increasing its presence in core markets, expanding domestic and international franchising, growing the brand’s licensing presence, and driving profitable guest traffic through menu innovation, CPK Rewards and increased marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005435/en/ California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
