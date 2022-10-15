Read full article on original website
News 12
What’s Hot: Balenciaga introduces $1,800 clutch that looks like bag of chips
In the latest fashion head scratcher, Balenciaga, the luxury fashion house, has collaborated with Frito-Lay on leather clutches that look exactly like a bag of Lay's potato chips. The bags, which are very similar to a large bag of Classic Lay’s chips, come in at a whopping $1,800. In...
Target Shoppers Love This $15 Lululemon Bag Dupe That Carries All Your Essentials ‘Hands-Free’
Belt bags are back in style, and we swear they’re anything but embarrassing nowadays. Whether you call it a fanny pack, crossbody or waist bag, you can’t say “no” to a good 90s trend that makes life incredibly easy. Today, there are many more chic options that even designer brands are taking advantage of, and people other than tourists love to wear them. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian to Sarah Jessica Parker have been spotted wearing this new streetwear fashion must-have. But sometimes luxury goods aren’t always in the budget, so we’ve found a super low-priced bag that’s still cute to...
Coach Outlet 70% Off Sitewide Sale: Get a $450 Shoulder Bag for $135 & More Trendy Handbag Deals
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59
Luxury in Every Detail! Black Woman Handbag Extraordinaire Designs Italian-Made Luxury Travel Bags
Meet Lola Banjo, the Black woman founder behind the luxury Italian-made handbag and travel accessory line, Silver & Riley. It was during her travels that Banjo realized how hard it was to find a travel bag that was functional, stylish, high-quality, and affordable. Recognizing the highly profitable gap in the market, Banjo sprung into action and Silver & Riley was born.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Penny 2 Prepares A Black Patent Leather Outfit
Since 1995 Penny Hardaway’s roster of signature silhouettes with The Swoosh have been professed as some of the most distinct and daring designs Eric Avar’s historic catalog. Thanks to the aid of Social Status, Penny’s first two signature’s have quickly enjoyed the same raucous energy that surrounded them throughout the late 90’s as the latest Air Penny 2 builds off of its predecessors OG outfit, now anchored by black patent leathers.
Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Get a $517 Backpack Bundle for $149 & More Deals Starting at $15
Prada’s First-Ever Jewelry Line Is Made Entirely From Recycled Gold
Prada just released its first-ever fine jewelry line with a sustainable approach. The debut collection, dubbed Eternal Gold, features 48 designs crafted entirely from 100-percent certified recycled gold. The campaign images, which star award-winning poet and activist Amanda Gorman, show a snake-shaped wrapping bracelet, chain necklaces with heart pendants and ribbon chokers are part of the offering. Gorman wears a pair of earrings shaped like the brand’s signature triangle motif. The collection is exclusively available in Prada stores, and 10 of designs are only available on a made-to-order basis. Prada revealed plans for this project nearly two years ago at the group’s...
Coach fall sale: The best handbag, shoes and wallet deals to shop online
If you are looking to update your wardrobe with some top designer styles, now is the time to do it. Coach has slashed the price on tons of merchandise, giving consumers the chance to save big on the luxury brand. Shoppers will be able to get their hands on a...
Krayon’s Anywhere Watch Line Just Got a Gorgeous New Azur-Blue Edition
Krayon first came on the watch scene in 2017 with a bang. The brand’s debut model was the Everywhere watch, a timepiece showcasing an incredible astronomical complication that allows you to calculate the time of the sunrise and sunset anywhere in the world. This was an industry first. A year later, Krayon updated the Everywhere with several customizations resulting in the Everywhere Horizon, which went on to win the Best Watchmaking Innovation of the Year award at the 2018 GPHG. It would be another couple of years before we would see the brand’s next creation. In 2020, Krayon launched the...
sneakernews.com
“Cream” And “Off-White” Hues Brighten The adidas Rovermule Adventure
For the last few years mule models, clogs and slip-ons have reigned supreme as the ultimate lifestyle comfort shoe, lauded for its easy access and neutral-toned aesthetics. Popularized by Ye’s Yeezy Slides and New Balance’s 2002R Mule, the Three Stripes has entered the fray with the best of both worlds, extending its outdoor roster with the adidas Rovermule Adventure.
sneakernews.com
Nike Cooks Up Beef And Broccoli Air Force 1s With New Midsole Tooling
While celebrating its 40th year in circulation, anniversary-centered propositions for Bruce Kilgore’s iconic 1982 silhouette have been extremely selective. With only a few months left to pay homage however, the aforementioned slate of offerings is including an ACG-centric build. Employing a disparate collaboration between rough suedes and ballistic mesh,...
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds Modern Upgrades To 2023’s Air Huarache Craft
While reserved offshoots have breathed seldom new life into the iconic 1991 design from Tinker Hatfield, the Nike Air Huarache has more or less stayed true to its 30-year-old construction. Now just a few months removed from the end of 2022, The Swoosh is set to debut its most refined build of the iconic silhouette, introducing the brand-new Nike Air Huarache Craft.
marthastewart.com
Martha's Outerwear Is on Sale During Amazon Prime Day—Shop a Few of Our Founder's Favorite Pieces Now
If you love shopping during Amazon Prime Day in July, you'll be excited to know that the second one, which started on October 11 and ends today, is filled with just as many amazing deals. And, luckily, several of our founder's products are on sale this time around—and they're perfect for the fall season.
one37pm.com
Demna Gvasalia's Creative Path to Balenciaga
Demna Gvasalia’s path to being the creative director of Balenciaga at the young age of 41 has been quite admirable. The world of high fashion is all about your name and reputation, and Demna is arguably the biggest name in fashion. It’s always easy to look at a person's current trajectory and think their rise to the top was a fast one, but like all major success stories, Demna has put in the time, work, and hustle to get to where he is today. This is his style story.
In Search of Outerwear? Shop Really Good Coats for Under $300
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A piece of outerwear is often a hefty investment; think leather trenches, shearling jackets, or long wool coats. Though outerwear is the ultimate wardrobe investment—timeless and versatile styles often come at a hefty price tag—sometimes, finding a style that works within your wardrobe and your budget can be challenging.
RideApart
Moto Guzzi Collaborates With Palace And Gucci On Limited-Edition V7
If you’re thinking that we haven’t had a good motorcycle world x fashion world collaboration in some time, Moto Guzzi is here to change that in October, 2022. The storied eagle brand from Mandello del Lario has teamed up with British skate fashion brand Palace, as well as Italian (and worldwide) fashion icon Gucci. That’s right: It’s a three-way design collaboration, and it involves a limited-edition Moto Guzzi V7 Stone.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid, Too, Is Dressing Up In Plaid
From Tartan to Blackwatch, plaid is near synonymous with the Fall. And now that the season has officially arrived, everyone is bringing out their collection of flannels. Nike, too, has recently fallen back in love with the pattern, as it’s appeared across a drove of new offerings — the Nike Air Force 1 Mid included.
The 13 best places to shop for women's cashmere sweaters, from affordable startups to size-inclusive brands
It's not easy to find affordable and high-quality cashmere sweaters, but we've done the research and testing for you. Here are our favorites.
The 10 most-searched Halloween costumes of 2022, according to Google Trends—and how to get the looks
Thanks to Google's Frightgeist, we know the 10 most-searched Halloween costumes of 2022. Here's what they are—and how to buy the looks.
