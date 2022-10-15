Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. Layers of history lie beneath our feet, and complex systems are at work across the planet-all without most people taking notice. Tonight, look and listen to the landscape to discover its stories. Join artist Susie Ibarra and scientist Michele Koppes as they share their sonic journey through watersheds from the Greenland Ice Sheet to glacier-fed rivers in the Himalayas and the Pacific Northwest. And delve beneath San Francisco’s streets to reveal Gold Rush history, natural history, and the past and continuing presence of Indigenous peoples with the Exploratorium’s Buried History project.

