gophersports.com
ITA Central Regional Day 5 Recap
STILLWATER, OKLA. – The University of Minnesota tennis team competed at the ITA Central Regional Championships at Oklahoma State from Oct. 13-17. The tournament consisted of doubles play and singles play throughout the five day event. Overall, the Gophers went 8-5 in doubles play and 11-9 in singles play.
gophersports.com
McCutcheon Announces that 2022 Season will be his Last Coaching Gophers
University of Minnesota volleyball Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon announced today that this will be his final season coaching the Gophers. A nationwide search will be conducted at the end of the season for Minnesota's next head coach. During that time, Associate Head Coach Matt Houk will serve as the interim head coach of the Gophers.
gophersports.com
Zumwinkle, Vetter Honored with WCHA Weekly Awards
MINNEAPOLIS – Fifth-year forward Grace Zumwinkle and sophomore goaltender Skylar Vetter were both named WCHA weekly award winners on Tuesday afternoon after a dominant series sweep over Minnesota State. Grace Zumwinkle earned her first WCHA honor of the season and the eighth WCHA Forward of the Week award of...
gophersports.com
Maroon & Gold to Compete in the Sunflower Invitational Tomorrow
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota women's golf team begins the Sunflower Invitational tomorrow. The two-day tournament will occur from Oct. 17 – Oct. 18. The Sunflower Invitational starts at 8 a.m. CT on Oct. 17 with two consecutive rounds of golf. The final round will also commence at 8 a.m. CST on Oct. 18.
