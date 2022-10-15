Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bodyslam.net
Bret Hart Buries Goldberg While Praising Brock Lesnar
Bret Hart as usual, has nothing nice to say about Goldberg while praising Brock Lesnar. Hart, widely considered to be one of the best in-ring workers ever, wishes he could have had the dream matches that fans wanted to see. Hart was asked during a K&S WrestleFest signing who he would like to work with and named Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar as two possible opponents.
bodyslam.net
Toni Storm Puts Over Skye Blue And More: “I Think She’s One Who Will Be A Huge Star.”
Toni Storm believes Skye Blue is going to be a huge star. The young talent is reportedly signed to a deal with AEW and is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in AEW’s women’s division and apparently she has caught the attention of AEW Interim World Champion Toni Storm.
bodyslam.net
Rosa Mendes Would Only Return To WWE In A Royal Rumble For Charity
Rosa Mendes names the terms to which she would return to the ring for WWE. Rosa has now said in a recent interview with Ring The Belle that she would return for the Royal Rumble Match as long as her paycheck went to charity. “Okay, so I said that I...
bodyslam.net
Ronda Rousey Would Have Logan Paul Beat Roman Reigns
Ronda Rousey would have Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. During a recent gaming stream., Ronda Rousey would discuss the upcoming Crown Jewel event, taking particular interest in the WWE Universal Title match for the event between Paul and Reigns. Given Paul’s popularity outside of wrestling, Ronda Rousey believes WWE should capitalize and make him happy.
bodyslam.net
WWE SmackDown Records Slight Increase In Final Viewership While Key Demo Remains Steady This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of WWE’s blue brand. On October 17, Brandon Thurston reported that WWE SmackDown’s final numbers ended up being an average of 2.274 million viewers, along with a final key demo rating of 0.54. The viewership number is a slight increase from last week’s final numbers, which came around to average 2.243 million viewers. Furthermore, this week’s key demo rating is the same as last week’s rating.
bodyslam.net
Producers For This Week’s SmackDown And Other Backstage Notes
This week’s edition of SmackDown saw several matches and segments that furthered multiple major storylines on the blue brand. Fightful Select provided the producer list from this past week’s SmackDown. Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn: Abyss. Braun Strowman squash: Jason Jordan. LA Knight vs. månsôör: Adam Pearce...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Viewership For 10/14 Rises, Key Demo Also Sees Increase
Viewership numbers for the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage have been revealed. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Friday’s episode drew 458,000 viewers. This is up from the October 7 episode which was watched by 404,000. Furthermore, the 18-49 demographic also saw an increase from 0.13 to 0.17. It finished 9th on the day among cable originals.
bodyslam.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set To Appear On 10/17 WWE Raw
A familiar face is reportedly set to appear on the October 17 episode of WWE Raw. According to a new report from Fightful Select, John Bradshaw Layfield is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show. JBL, who was seen last month on SmackDown recruiting Happy Corbin, will be given his full entrance, limousine and all, per Sean Ross Sapp. As always, however, plans can change.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Live Results – 10/18/22 – Special Tuesday Night Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is a special Tuesday night edition of the show in Cincinnati, Ohio. Live results will be updated as the show airs. Death Triangle defeat Best Friends to retain the AEW Trios Championships. Rey Fenix stopped PAC from using the ring bell hammer. Britt Baker and Jamie...
bodyslam.net
Multiple Matches Added To Next Week’s Dynamite
The lineup is set for the October 26, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. First, the #1 Contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championships will be decided as FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) take on Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee). Next, Riho will take on Jamie Hayter in singles action. Bryan Danielson will face Sammy Guevara in more singles action while The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia) will continue their feud against Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) in a tag bout.
bodyslam.net
Penta & Fenix in AEW
The Lucha Bros. are one of the best tag teams of the world and one of the most over acts that AEW has to offer, and yet, both wrestlers are far from the singles scene; and let alone the world title scene and they should be there. Most fans of the AEW product will agree that both Penta and Fenix should be on that world title scene, and even have runs with the world title.
bodyslam.net
Becky Lynch Injury Update, WWE Hope For Her To Return By End Of 2022
Becky Lynch is still on the shelf but is expected back by the end of the year. Back at SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch would suffer a separated shoulder injury but has avoided surgery as of now. She was spotted at a recent NFL game with Seth Rollins, not sporting a sling anymore.
bodyslam.net
AEW Announces Free Meet And Greet Opportunity With Tony Khan
Here’s your chance to meet the President of All Elite Wrestling. Earlier today the promotion Tweeted out that Tony Khan will be taking part in a free meet and greet with fans on Thursday, October 20 in Jacksonville. Per the announcement, fans must present their ticket for Rampage (set...
bodyslam.net
Chris Jericho Comments On Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Promo: “I Don’t Buy A Word Of It!”
Chris Jericho comments on Bray Wyatt’s first promo since returning to WWE. On Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt would make his return to the Blue Brand to close the show and cut a promo that blurred the lines between shoot and work. He would thank fans while speaking of how he felt. Just as Wyatt appeared to be wrapping up the promo, a figure appeared on the titantron and taunted Wyatt.
bodyslam.net
Dana White confirms winner of Yan vs. O’Malley will fight winner of Sterling vs. Dillashaw for Bantamweight title after UFC 280
The UFC President already has his sights set on the next championship bout for the Bantamweight division. Dana White revealed in the interview with Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports is the fact the winner of Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley gets the bantamweight title shot. Many already assumed that was the case, as even ‘Suga’ came out and said he would be getting the next title shot with a win.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces New Segment for 10/20 IMPACTonAXSTV Episode
IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce that Frankie Kazarian would officially be turning in his X Division Title. At the end of last weeks episode, Kazarian announced that he would be relinquishing it for Option C, which gives him a shot a Josh Alexander’s IMPACT World Title.
bodyslam.net
Tyron Woodley wants to fight Nick or Nate Diaz and make millions
Tyron Woodley is open to fighting the Diaz brothers and making millions doing it. After exiting the UFC’s octagon for the last time in March 2021, Woodley stepped into the boxing ring a few months later for back-to-back bouts against Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Since then, Woodley has let the rumors of his retirement grow across the internet while he focused on time away from competition for, according to him, the first time since middle school.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Says Charlotte vs. Bianca Belair At WrestleMania Will Be As Big As Austin vs. Rock If Built Right
Ric Flair weighs in on a potential Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair bout. On the athleticism side of things, Flair does put Bianca Belair in the same category as Charlotte and would love to see a showdown between the two. Flair said on his To Be The Man podcast that he feels Charlotte and Belair have big drawing power together.
bodyslam.net
Riho Returns To AEW On Tuesday Night Dynamite
Riho made her return to All Elite Wrestling during Tuesday Night Dynamite. On the October 18 edition of AEW Dynamite, Riho made her return to All Elite Wrestling after a five month absence. The first ever AEW Women’s World Champion made sure to make an impact during her return, as she saved Toni Storm from a further beat down at the hands of Rebel and Jamie Hayter. The two celebrated in the ring after chasing off Hayter and Rebel to end the segment.
bodyslam.net
Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy set for UFC 283
Jessica Andrade and Lauren Murphy are expected to face off against each other at UFC 283 on Andrade’s home soil. UFC 283 is expected to take place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro and air on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Andrade, who hails from Umuarama, Paraná, Brazil, returns to the...
Comments / 0