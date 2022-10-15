Read full article on original website
‘RHONJ’ Cast Teases ‘Explosive’ New Season: ‘Everybody’ Gets Into Teresa’s ‘Ugly’ Fight With The Gorgas (Exclusive)
There’s a major divide between the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey after they filmed season 13 this past summer. Things are so bad between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga that the cast had to be split in two separate panels at BravoCon 2022 in New York City. HollywoodLife spoke to the women of RHONJ and we got some major teasers about the upcoming season.
Carol Mendelsohn Attempts ‘The Bomb Maker’ Series Adaptation Again At Fox After Striking First-Look Deal
Carol Mendelsohn, the former showrunner of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, has signed a deal with Fox and is once again attempting a series adaptation of Thomas Perry’s The Bomb Maker. Mendelsohn has struck a first-look broadcast direct deal with the network. She was previously based at Universal Television, where she had an overall deal. As part of the new multi-year agreement, Mendelsohn and her producing partner Julie Weitz, are taking another swing at The Bomb Maker. It comes five years after Mendelsohn previously tried to adapt the book at Fox with Morris Chestnut in a starring role. At that stage, the project was...
Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Video of Her Perfect Day Getting Lost in Central Park
Marvel heroine Michelle Pfeiffer spent some free time getting lost in Central Park, and she took her Instagram followers along for the dreamy ride. The greenery and floral backdrops still persisting in the early fall day boasted a fairytale setting, especially with the soothing sound of running water throughout, in the video Pfeiffer shared on Instagram, giving her followers a little glimpse into her day in New York City.
John Stamos Chokes Up Discussing Bob Saget in 'The Drew Barrymore Show' Preview
Ever since Bob Saget's death earlier this year, his former co-star and good friend John Stamos has been one of the most vocal celebrities when it comes to keeping his memory alive. Now, in a preview shared by The Drew Barrymore Show on Instagram of an upcoming episode airing this...
See Julia Roberts Turn Heads in Plunging Barbiecore Dress on the Red Carpet With George Clooney
Julia Roberts was breathtaking on the 'pink' carpet!. The actress attended the premiere of her upcoming film with George Clooney, Ticket to Paradise, on Monday evening and she looked absolutely ravishing as she walked the press line. Roberts stunned in a long vibrant pink gown that was a part of...
Fans Are Freaking Out Over Video of Usher Serenading 'Insecure' Actress Issa Rae
Picture this: you’re in Las Vegas getting serenaded by the one and only Usher. It sounds like a teenage dream, but it was the reality for Issa Rae, who was invited on stage for an up close and personal experience while attending the R&B singer’s residency show at Park MGM over the weekend.
'America's Got Talent' and 'The Voice' Contestant's Cause of Death Revealed
Singer Nolan Neal, who was a contestant on both America’s Got Talent and The Voice was found dead July 18 in Nashville. He was 41. Three months after his death, a spokesperson for A spokesperson told that the singer suffered “acute combined drug toxicity.”the Davidson County (Tenn.) Medical Examiner's office has released his official cause of death.
Who Went Home and Who Made It Through Tonight on 'The Voice' Battle Rounds
There have been some major surprises during the Battle Rounds on season 22 of The Voice with Blake Shelton stealing one of the artists his wife Gwen Stefani wanted to save. Tonight, the fun continued for the third night as the coaches paired their artists against each other in singing duets to see who would make it to the Knockout Rounds.
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
MOVIE REVIEW: Black Adam is exactly the film DC, Warner Bros. needs right now
Let's be honest, DC and Warner Bros. have been going through a rough patch lately. "Wonder Woman 84" didn't live up to the high bar set by its predecessor. There was the canceling of "Batgirl" as a tax write off. "Aquaman" has been delayed. People are divided over whether they'd rather have Michael Keaton or Ben Affleck play Batman.
Here's Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Tonight
This week on Dancing with the Stars has already been off to a chaotic start, with the sudden and shocking withdrawal of Selma Blair from the competition. But the show must go on for the remaining 11 pairs, as the blasts from the past continued with a throwback to prom, along with an old-fashioned dance marathon for extra points. By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
Netflix is back to growing after a nightmare year of losing subscribers
After two quarters of bleeding subscribers, Netflix appears to be back on track — in a big way. The streaming company reported Tuesday that it notched 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter of 2022 — a number that far exceeded expectations of 1 million subscribers. In more good news, it said it will likely add 4.5 million subscribers for the fourth quarter, which also is ahead of what investors were expecting.
