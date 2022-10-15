Carol Mendelsohn, the former showrunner of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, has signed a deal with Fox and is once again attempting a series adaptation of Thomas Perry’s The Bomb Maker. Mendelsohn has struck a first-look broadcast direct deal with the network. She was previously based at Universal Television, where she had an overall deal. As part of the new multi-year agreement, Mendelsohn and her producing partner Julie Weitz, are taking another swing at The Bomb Maker. It comes five years after Mendelsohn previously tried to adapt the book at Fox with Morris Chestnut in a starring role. At that stage, the project was...

