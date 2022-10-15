ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

William B. ‘Bernie’ Baker: 8/22/1947 -10/5/2022 – Beloved ‘Musicians’ Musician’, Community Treasure

By ...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Live Entertainment in the North State: Oct 19 – 25

This isn’t the busiest week for live entertainment in recent memory, but there are plenty of events to enjoy. Thanks for reading. Melissa Troberg at Enjoy Local in Red Bluff. 5:30-7:30 pm. Nick Ciampi at Sweetspot in Redding. 6 pm. Preston Jacobs at Cicada Cantina in Redding. 6 until...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy