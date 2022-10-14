ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland State Men's Soccer Gets Back into Non-League Play at Loyola

Teams: Cleveland State (9-2-2) vs. Loyola (6-2-4) The Green and White will play their first of two straight non-league games tomorrow at Loyola with a 7 p.m. eastern time kickoff. Previous Outing. Cleveland State had their eight-game unbeaten streak and five-match winning streak ended on Saturday at Northern Kentucky 2-1....
Cleveland State Picks Up Sweep Over Robert Morris

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State volleyball team closed out its current three-match homestand Tuesday evening, earning a 3-0 victory against Robert Morris. Offensively, the Viking trio of Lydia Latimer, Madison Olinger and Laken Voss all tallied 10 kills, while Karly Klaer notched 33 assists as Cleveland State recorded a .387 hitting percentage.
CLEVELAND, OH

