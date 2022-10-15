Read full article on original website
Freeze warning for parts of north Georgia overnight as temperatures plummet into 30s
ATLANTA — Say hello to winter, or at least winter-like temperatures. Temperatures are set to plummet overnight Tuesday, with freeze warnings going into effect for parts of north Georgia. Tuesday morning’s low is expected to be 38 degrees. Here’s what you need to know:. The coldest temperatures...
wvlt.tv
Between Freeze Warnings, a few flurries fly with a cold wind for all
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday’s high is 20 degrees below average, sandwiched between Freeze Warnings! Today is the coldest one, with a few flurries flying in the higher elevations. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
wutc.org
At Sculpture Fields, The Burning Time Of The Year Is Here
Visit Sculpture Fields at Montague Park in Chattanooga - and you’ll see a 40-foot tall structure made of wood. Designed and constructed by a local artist, it is the centerpiece of this weekend’s “Fire Up the Fields Sculpture Burn” - a free event for the community on Saturday, starting at 5 PM.
The Daily South
How One Family Creates Thanksgiving Memories In Sewanee, Tennessee
"Sewanee: The University of the South has been a central part of my life for as long as I can remember," says Keith Smythe Meacham, cofounder of Reed Smythe & Company, the Nashville-based home-and-garden shop she started with the late author Julia Reed. "It's where my parents met in the 1960s, so my sister and I grew up visiting all our lives." Following family tradition, Keith met her husband, Jon, there in 1988 when she was a high school senior and he was assigned to show her around the campus.
WTVC
Youth Villages of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Youth Villages provides help for children and young people across the United States who face a wide range of emotional, mental, and behavioral problems. Today we welcome Kiyoko Puca and Ciscily Stewart from Youth Villages Chattanooga to tell us all about this great organization.
WDEF
Four vehicle crash this morning on McCallie Avenue
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It looks like one car took a wild ride in a four vehicle crash this morning on McCallie Avenue. It happened at the intersection of McCallie and South Willow Street. it looks like the one car rolled over two others in the carsh. Firefighters had to...
WDEF
Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
WTVC
Fire Destroys Garage in Harrison Area
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department picture from social media. They say they covered Highway 58 VFD's area while they battled the garage fire. Chattanooga — A fire destroyed a garage in the Harrison area this afternoon says Hamilton County EMS. They say a homeowner called 911, reporting his detached garage...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests October 10-16
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 10-16. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
ucbjournal.com
“You can’t beat a Tennessee fall” Senator Marsha Blackburn visits Crossville Buc-ee’s, talks economy
Pictured are – Senator Marsha Blackburn with the crew of Buc-ee’s and county and state officials. Crossville – On Oct. 14, Senator Marsha Blackburn visited Crossville to tour the new Buc-ee’s location. Since the doors opened, with much fanfare, on June 17, the convenience giant has continued to see lines stretching all the way to I-40. Beside every pump visitors fill tanks, and every day eager travelers excitedly rush the doors in search of everything from fudge to BBQ. The Crossville Buc-ee’s has almost 54,000 square-feet of shopping area with 120 fueling stations.
WDEF
Teenager shot at foot of Missionary Ridge
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager this evening at the foot of Missionary Ridge. It happened in the 2700 block of East 25th Street near the I 24 Ridgecut around 7:30 PM. When officers arrived, they found an 18 year old male with...
Sidelines
Memories Under Tims Ford Lake
Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
WTVCFOX
Multivehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain sends two to hospital
Sequatchie. Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a multi vehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain Sunday afternoon. The initial call reported that a person was trapped, but the victim was able to free themselves before crews arrived. Upon arrival crews found the battery of the...
chattanoogapulse.com
Gratefull Is Back: Citywide Thanksgiving Luncheon Will Be Held On November 17
Gratefull, formerly known as One Table created by Causeway, is back!. On Thursday, November 17 residents of the Greater Chattanooga area are invited to a free Thanksgiving Luncheon held from 11:30am until 1:30pm in the middle of the 200-block of E. Martin Luther King Boulevard in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. This community-wide Thanksgiving Luncheon was postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic.
WTVCFOX
18-year-old shot several times in Chattanooga Monday night, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was shot multiple times in Chattanooga Monday night, the Chattanooga Police Department says. They say the shooting happened in the 2700 block of East 25th Street. When police arrived, CPD says they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a...
Injuries Reported After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sequatchie (Sequatchie, TN)
According to the Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Upon the arrival of the officers, the battery of the SUV started creating sparks.
WTVCFOX
Semillas forms petition for resignation of Hamilton Co. school board member Rhonda Thurman
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community organization Semillas has created a petition asking for the resignation of Hamilton County School Board member Rhonda Thurman following her controversial comments about Hispanic students. Speaking to the Chattanoogan on August 23rd, Thurman said: "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students last school year, and...
mymix1041.com
National Night Out – Tuesday, October 18 at Bradley Square Mall
We were joined by Cleveland Police PIO Evie West to talk about the National Night Out event taking place at Bradley Square Mall from 5:00 – 8:00 on Tuesday. Learn more about the Cleveland Police Department on their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/clevelandpolicetn/. Event Details:. ~~~ National Night Out 2022 ~~~
