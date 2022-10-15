"Sewanee: The University of the South has been a central part of my life for as long as I can remember," says Keith Smythe Meacham, cofounder of Reed Smythe & Company, the Nashville-based home-and-garden shop she started with the late author Julia Reed. "It's where my parents met in the 1960s, so my sister and I grew up visiting all our lives." Following family tradition, Keith met her husband, Jon, there in 1988 when she was a high school senior and he was assigned to show her around the campus.

SEWANEE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO