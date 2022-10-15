PHILADELPHIA - The Drexel men's rowing team opened the season on Sunday, improving on a year ago with strong performances at the Navy Day Regatta on the Schuylkill River. The Dragons turned in a silver medal performance in the V8+ as Sam DeSilva (coxswain), Josh Diggons (stroke), Andrew Manns, Michael Pazderski, Damian Lis, Jake Miller, James Schmidt, John Karen, and Andrei Malis (bow) rowed Lois Krall III to a second place finish in 10:59.46, one of only two boats to complete the course in under 11 minutes.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO