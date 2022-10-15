ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men's Rowing Turns In Silver Medal Performance at Navy Day Regatta

PHILADELPHIA - The Drexel men's rowing team opened the season on Sunday, improving on a year ago with strong performances at the Navy Day Regatta on the Schuylkill River. The Dragons turned in a silver medal performance in the V8+ as Sam DeSilva (coxswain), Josh Diggons (stroke), Andrew Manns, Michael Pazderski, Damian Lis, Jake Miller, James Schmidt, John Karen, and Andrei Malis (bow) rowed Lois Krall III to a second place finish in 10:59.46, one of only two boats to complete the course in under 11 minutes.
Women's Soccer Clinches CAA Tournament Berth

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – Playing its penultimate regular season match, the Drexel women's soccer team was upended for just the second time this year, falling 2-0 at the Monmouth Hawks on Sunday afternoon. Despite the setback, the Dragons clinched their first postseason berth since 2018 thanks to Elon's...
Drexel Downs Towson 5-1 in Offensive Outburst

TOWSON, Md. – Five Dragons scored as Drexel downed Towson 5-1 in a season-high offensive outburst on Sunday afternoon in Maryland. Tina Rawa, Eline Di Leva, Natali Foster, Taylor Mason and Avery Powell found the back of the cage against the Tigers. Drexel is 9-5, and 2-1 against CAA opponents this season.
