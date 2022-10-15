Read full article on original website
Dallas forward Ferreira named MLS Young Player of the Year
FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira has been named Major League Soccer’s Young Player of the Year. Ferreira had 18 goals this season to match the franchise record. His goals were the third-most for any player under 22 in league history. He had five multigoal games, including his first career hat trick on March 19 against the Portland Timbers. Ferreira is the second consecutive Dallas player to win the award after Ricardo Pepi was honored last season.
Civale tagged, baby Guardians go home in latest October exit
NEW YORK (AP) — In the end, the Cleveland Guardians ran out of comebacks. And the youngest team in the majors was unable to halt baseball’s oldest championship drought. Unwilling to start ace pitcher Shane Bieber on short rest, the Guardians fell behind immediately when Aaron Civale flopped and they never recovered during a 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of their American League playoff. New York took the Division Series three games to two and advanced to face Houston in an ALCS clash of titans. Cleveland went home for the winter with plenty to be proud of — plus the familiar pain of October heartbreak after losing its 11th consecutive postseason elimination game, a major league record.
Derrick White Discusses Keys to Celtics Success and Shuffling Between Starting and Second Unit
In the Celtics' 126-117 win over the Sixers on opening night, Joe Mazzulla kept Derrick White in the starting lineup, just as he had throughout the preseason. As familiar as White is with staying ready to come off the bench and make an impact, it would've been odd to utilize him that way after not ...
Gavrikov’s OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on a pass from Yegor Chinakhov. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 32 shots for Columbus, which had lost its first three games.
Goosed by success, Padres embrace bird of different feather
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Remember the San Diego Chicken? Well, the long-ago iconic mascot of the Padres has some competition. There’s a new bird in the seaside city. The Rally Goose. The Padres and their fans adopted the goose as a good-luck charm after a real one landed in the Dodger Stadium outfield during their upset of Los Angeles in the NL Division Series. The bird couldn’t revive the Padres in the NL Championship Series opener. They lost 2-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies. San Diego fans are embracing their bird of a different feather, donning homemade headgear, painting a mural and waving signs featuring the Rally Goose.
Brotherly love? Not so much between Nolas during NLCS
Austin and Aaron Nola are each other's biggest fans. Unless their teams are playing each other.
