KVIA
Liverpool-Man City has become England’s ugliest rivalry
LONDON (AP) — Liverpool fans took a parting shot at the Manchester City team bus as it made its way out of Anfield. A small crack in the windshield was caused when an object was apparently thrown at the vehicle following the bad-tempered 1-0 loss to Liverpool. It’s a rivalry that has turned ugly. The bitterest in the Premier League. City manager Pep Guardiola had already successfully avoided coins being hurled in his direction during the match. And Liverpool condemned the behaviour of the away fans after offensive chants relating to the 1989 Hillsborough tragedy.
KVIA
Neymar appears in court in trial over Barcelona transfer
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar has appeared in court to face a trial for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013. The start of the trial in Barcelona came a few hours after Neymar scored in Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 victory over Marseille in the French league. Neymar’s parents, former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell and representatives of the Spanish club and Brazilian team Santos also appeared in court after a complaint brought by Brazilian investment group DIS regarding the amount of the player’s transfer. All of the defendants have denied wrongdoing.
