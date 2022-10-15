LONDON (AP) — Liverpool fans took a parting shot at the Manchester City team bus as it made its way out of Anfield. A small crack in the windshield was caused when an object was apparently thrown at the vehicle following the bad-tempered 1-0 loss to Liverpool. It’s a rivalry that has turned ugly. The bitterest in the Premier League. City manager Pep Guardiola had already successfully avoided coins being hurled in his direction during the match. And Liverpool condemned the behaviour of the away fans after offensive chants relating to the 1989 Hillsborough tragedy.

