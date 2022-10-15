ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13news.com

'Looking for that spotlight': Tampa boxer 'T2' looks to stay unbeaten

PLANT CITY, Fla. - Even with his father, a five-time light heavyweight champion, in his corner, nothing could prepare Tampa super welterweight boxer Antonio Tarver Jr. for that fateful day in 2016. Tarver Jr., known as "T2" in the ring, was delivered a hit not even a career in boxing...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Petersburg boy wins taekwondo gold

Curren Shuler, 9, will go down in history as the Pan American Taekwondo Union’s (PATU) first youth champion after beating his counterparts from 54 countries. The Midtown Academy Elementary School student represented St. Petersburg, the state and the nation in the Oct. 12-14 Pan American tournament in Sogamoso-Boyaca, Columbia, after winning the President’s Cup in Jacksonville. Curren beat three other black belts in his age group to qualify for the Pan Am as a wild card.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The Tampa Bay Rays invest in Cityverse

The Tampa Bay Rays organization has taken an equity position in Cityverse, a startup civic platform that will connect the community through information, ideas and experiences. Team leadership sees Cityverse as a channel to build meaningful new ways for fans to engage with the team, and with each other. Tampa Bay Rays President Brian Auld, who joins the Cityverse Board of Advisors, said “We recognize and appreciate that our fans cheer on our team in a variety of ways – in-person at Tropicana Field, watching TV at home or at their favorite restaurant, and more and more on their laptops and smart phones. We are excited for this partnership with Cityverse, which will allow us to build stronger connections with our fans through content creation, community building and gamifying the fan experience.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
mynews13.com

Tampa's Chamberlain High mascot officially changed to "the Storm"

TAMPA, Fla. — Chamberlain High School has a new mascot. The Hillsborough County School Board voted Tuesday to retire the school’s "Chiefs" mascot and become the Chamberlain "Storm." The board voted 5-1 on the measure to adopt the new name, which was selected by students earlier this month.
TAMPA, FL
Click10.com

Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

How Cold Will It Be In Tampa Tomorrow?

I personally am loving this cool weather. It’s giving me the “fall” feel. There is a cold front coming through today that will knock temperatures down from the 80’s to the low and middle 50’s by Wednesday. Go ahead and grab a jacket because it’s not going to get any warmer this week. According to WFLA News Channel 8, it will be 53 Degrees Thursday morning and 55 Friday. This will apparently be the coolest air that we have had since March. Tampa weather man Grant Gilmore has also issued a “Sock Watch” since it’s the first time we are seeing these temperatures this fall.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?

What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
TAMPA, FL
sphspalmettoandpine.com

How is St. Pete High treating this year’s freshman?

Coming from middle school to high school can be a big change, but just how challenging can that change be? A Google Doc survey collected data from 18 freshmen to get their first impressions of St. Petersburg High School. The survey consisted of 50% of students in the IB program and 50% in the traditional, construction, and 3DE programs. Their responses are as follows:
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
multihousingnews.com

Aventon Unveils Tampa Luxury Apartments

The announcement comes as the company assembles a $2 billion portfolio around the South and Mid-Atlantic. Aventon Cos. has announced its planned development of Aventon Meadow Pointe, a 360-unit luxury apartment community located at 4747 Meadow Pointe Blvd. in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The community is expected to be ready for leasing in 2024.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
floridapolitics.com

‘Sharp as a tack’: St. Pete community remembers Connie Kone

Kone was elected in 1991 to the St. Pete City Council, where she served two terms. Longtime community activist and former St. Petersburg City Council member Connie Kone died this past Wednesday at the age of 91 after an ongoing battle against lung cancer. Kone served six years on the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

