A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate MarketGayle Kurtzer-MeyersFlorida State
fox13news.com
'Looking for that spotlight': Tampa boxer 'T2' looks to stay unbeaten
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Even with his father, a five-time light heavyweight champion, in his corner, nothing could prepare Tampa super welterweight boxer Antonio Tarver Jr. for that fateful day in 2016. Tarver Jr., known as "T2" in the ring, was delivered a hit not even a career in boxing...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Petersburg boy wins taekwondo gold
Curren Shuler, 9, will go down in history as the Pan American Taekwondo Union’s (PATU) first youth champion after beating his counterparts from 54 countries. The Midtown Academy Elementary School student represented St. Petersburg, the state and the nation in the Oct. 12-14 Pan American tournament in Sogamoso-Boyaca, Columbia, after winning the President’s Cup in Jacksonville. Curren beat three other black belts in his age group to qualify for the Pan Am as a wild card.
stpetecatalyst.com
The Tampa Bay Rays invest in Cityverse
The Tampa Bay Rays organization has taken an equity position in Cityverse, a startup civic platform that will connect the community through information, ideas and experiences. Team leadership sees Cityverse as a channel to build meaningful new ways for fans to engage with the team, and with each other. Tampa Bay Rays President Brian Auld, who joins the Cityverse Board of Advisors, said “We recognize and appreciate that our fans cheer on our team in a variety of ways – in-person at Tropicana Field, watching TV at home or at their favorite restaurant, and more and more on their laptops and smart phones. We are excited for this partnership with Cityverse, which will allow us to build stronger connections with our fans through content creation, community building and gamifying the fan experience.”
mynews13.com
Tampa's Chamberlain High mascot officially changed to "the Storm"
TAMPA, Fla. — Chamberlain High School has a new mascot. The Hillsborough County School Board voted Tuesday to retire the school’s "Chiefs" mascot and become the Chamberlain "Storm." The board voted 5-1 on the measure to adopt the new name, which was selected by students earlier this month.
Click10.com
Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tampa Bay, Florida – (With Photos)
There’s no shortage of amazing breakfast spots in Tampa Bay, Florida. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite before hitting the beach or a leisurely meal to start your day, you’ll find everything you’re looking for – and more – in Tampa Bay. From...
wild941.com
How Cold Will It Be In Tampa Tomorrow?
I personally am loving this cool weather. It’s giving me the “fall” feel. There is a cold front coming through today that will knock temperatures down from the 80’s to the low and middle 50’s by Wednesday. Go ahead and grab a jacket because it’s not going to get any warmer this week. According to WFLA News Channel 8, it will be 53 Degrees Thursday morning and 55 Friday. This will apparently be the coolest air that we have had since March. Tampa weather man Grant Gilmore has also issued a “Sock Watch” since it’s the first time we are seeing these temperatures this fall.
995qyk.com
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
sphspalmettoandpine.com
How is St. Pete High treating this year’s freshman?
Coming from middle school to high school can be a big change, but just how challenging can that change be? A Google Doc survey collected data from 18 freshmen to get their first impressions of St. Petersburg High School. The survey consisted of 50% of students in the IB program and 50% in the traditional, construction, and 3DE programs. Their responses are as follows:
Florida Man Claims $1,000,000 From A $50 Lottery Scratch-Off Game
A Florida man has struck it rich by playing a $50 lottery scratch-off game and claiming a $1,000,000 jackpot. The Florida Lottery announces that Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters
multihousingnews.com
Aventon Unveils Tampa Luxury Apartments
The announcement comes as the company assembles a $2 billion portfolio around the South and Mid-Atlantic. Aventon Cos. has announced its planned development of Aventon Meadow Pointe, a 360-unit luxury apartment community located at 4747 Meadow Pointe Blvd. in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The community is expected to be ready for leasing in 2024.
usf.edu
The Cross-Bay Ferry will once again shuttle passengers between Tampa and St. Petersburg
For the sixth year, the Cross-Bay Ferry will transport passengers between downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg starting Oct. 19. The ferry returns after transporting a record-high 62,130 passengers from October 2021 and May 2022, according to a news release. “The Cross-Bay Ferry is returning this month and is well-positioned for...
Missing 14-year-old Tampa girl found safe
Police have located a 14-year-old Tampa girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning.
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues in Tampa, elsewhere
Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain's stores in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.
DJ Pauly D, Steve Aoki, Shaq to perform at Armature Works ‘Haunted Carnival’
A variety of famous DJs are scheduled to perform at Armature Works' second annual "Haunted Carnival" Halloween weekend.
floridapolitics.com
‘Sharp as a tack’: St. Pete community remembers Connie Kone
Kone was elected in 1991 to the St. Pete City Council, where she served two terms. Longtime community activist and former St. Petersburg City Council member Connie Kone died this past Wednesday at the age of 91 after an ongoing battle against lung cancer. Kone served six years on the...
Tampa looks at ADUs to ease rental crisis, but hundreds say they would use them for Airbnbs
Several city council members said the units should be used for housing that people can afford.
Fifth ‘Skull Games’ in Tampa identifies at least 20 human trafficking victims
Skull Games is an anti-human trafficking event. The name comes from the brainwashing traffickers do to their victims to keep them docile..
Friends, family of 7 people shot outside Tampa lounge want whoever's responsible caught
TAMPA, Fla. — Just over a week since chaos erupted outside a Tampa lounge, police are still searching for two men they believe are responsible. Tampa police have identified a person who might be responsible for a deadly shooting early Sunday, Oct. 9, outside of Lit Cigar & Martini Lounge. A second person is also wanted.
