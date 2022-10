The Wellsboro Varsity Boys Soccer team scored a 5-0 shut out over Hughesville in their final home game of the regular season on Tuesday, October 18. "In spite of the cold, the boys did a great job putting the ball on frame, scoring goals, and keeping a clean sheet," head coach Todd Fitch said. "It was a good win for our four seniors last home match."

WELLSBORO, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO