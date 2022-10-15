Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF extends course withdrawal deadline due to Hurricane Ian's impact
UCF announced on Tuesday the extension of the course withdrawal deadline until Nov. 4. The decision to move the deadline from Oct. 28. to Nov. 4 was implemented due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, which pushed the university to cancel classes for five days after the storm made landfall in Florida.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Women in Business: UCF club empowers female leaders in corporate world
Cassidy Levine stands at the front of a table full of women determined to make their way in the world of business. Levine founded UCF's new Women in Business club this past spring semester to provide young women with the skills and confidence they need to flourish in a male-dominated field. The club became an official registered student organization in September, Levine said.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Floridians see minimum wage bump, UCF students weigh in
With the burden of paying bills for tuition, housing and more, UCF students expressed how they are less than impressed by the bump to the minimum wage. On Sept. 30, the minimum wage received its second bump since Florida voters approved these changes in November 2020. This time, the minimum wage increased from $10 an hour to $11 an hour for everyone earning minimum wage in the state, including UCF students who work at any of the restaurants or stores on campus trying to keep up with monthly bills and everyday expenses, such as gas and food.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
'All systems go' for UCF volleyball in sweep over ECU
After sweeping Temple on Friday, UCF volleyball celebrated Citronaut Sunday in dominant style, winning 3-0 against East Carolina. The Knights’ (15-1) chemistry and perseverance on each point led to their win over the Pirates (8-12). The Jammin’ Knights showed out to the match and added to the fanfare —...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF volleyball starts new winning streak with sweep over Temple
UCF volleyball earned its second straight sweep after beating Temple on Friday night. The match proved to be a battle through each set, and UCF volleyball head coach Todd Dagenais said that Temple did not go down without a fight. “They made us work, and I thought our team did...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Central Florida housing crisis complicates finding homes for displaced students after Ian
Anna Elaine packed her bag with what she could and relocated three times after Hurricane Ian displaced her. The junior emerging media major has stayed at her boyfriend's parent's house, her parent's house, and now at her cousin's apartment. Elaine’s third-floor apartment at Arden Villas did not flood, but it was deemed uninhabitable. She said she has it a little better in terms of how bad it could be and that she is very grateful.
brevardtimes.com
Wekiva High School Teacher’s License Revoked For Survey About Student Crushes On Teachers
APOPKA, Florida – An Wekiva High School teacher had her teaching certificate permanently revoked after she allegedly posted an inappropriate survey on social media directed to students which included questions on whether students had crushes on educators and specifically asked if the students had a crush on her. According...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Central Florida Top November Family Events 2022
Central Florida Top November Family Events 2022- Beginning the month before, we look for fun family events that happen seasonally. Below are some of the events we could find for you to look forward to. As we enter November, be sure to check the Daily Calendar of Events as last minute events pop up after we’ve produced this look ahead! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Second-half performance sinks UCF men's soccer in another conference loss
A slow second half gives UCF men's soccer headaches as another conference loss on Friday moves it to 2-4 in the American Athletic Conference. The Knights (5-5, 2-4 AAC) traveled to take on UAB after picking up a much-needed win against FIU on Oct. 9 and were looking for the same result.
brevardtimes.com
Astronaut High School Teacher’s License Revoked For Comments, Texts To Student
TITUSVILLE, Florida – An Astronaut High School teacher had his teaching certificate permanently revoked for maintaining an inappropriate relationship with a female student. According to Florida Department of Education records, Justin Schindler would eat lunch alone with the student, commented on the see-through nature of her shirt, stated that she did not have anything to hold her bra up, and would repeatedly text the student despite her requests that he stop texting her.
WESH
Pre-registration opens in Central Florida counties for nutrition assistance program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In Orange County and Flagler County, pre-registration is opening for theDisaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The program assists with providing food for eligible families not receiving SNAP program benefits already and those who are facing the impacts of Hurricane Ian. All applicants are required to...
Bay News 9
In Central Florida, few options for Long COVID patients
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Amanda Cravey came down with COVID-19 in December 2021, it felt like a mild cold – until a week later, when she said that "all of her systems went haywire." Her heart raced, she struggled to breathe and she experienced bouts of brain fog:...
floridianpress.com
School Board Candidate Wilfredo 'Will' Fonseca's Past Comes to Light, Again
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has weighed in on many school board races across the state in hopes to position pro-Family First and Parental Rights in Education-friendly school board candidates. On school board race that Gov. DeSantis did not involve himself in was the Osceola County District 4 school board race, where Wilfred0 “Will” Fonseca is vying for the position.
brevardtimes.com
Fairglen Elementary Teacher Suspended For Alleged Comments To 6th Grade Girl
COCOA, Florida – A Fairglen Elementary teacher had his teaching certificate suspended for one year and will remain on administrative probation for two years for inappropriate comments he allegedly made to a sixth-grade girl. According to Florida Department of Education records, Dennis Diamond told a sixth-grade girl that he...
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County included in Phase Two D-SNAP Benefits Program
Orange County residents are now able to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Phase Two opened Monday, October 17th, for Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not currently receiving...
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
wmfe.org
D-SNAP pre-registration starts today in Orange, and next Monday in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Orange County residents affected by Hurricane Ian can pre-register beginning today, Monday, Oct. 17, D-SNAP. That’s disaster relief through the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. D-SNAP is for low-income families who may not have SNAP benefits. They could receive the monthly maximum for their household...
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
Comments / 0