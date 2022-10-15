Read full article on original website
Gov. Wolf Highlights Key Jobs, Education Investments during His Administration Contributing to Prosperity of Appalachian Region
Governor Tom Wolf highlighted the efforts throughout his administration to strengthen Pennsylvania and the Appalachian region by investing in workforce development and education, and attracting businesses to the area today at the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) One Appalachia Connection & Collaboration conference. “For more than 50 years, Pennsylvania has...
Gov. Wolf Announces $6.9 Million to Support Economic Development, Opportunities of Pennsylvania’s Coal-Impacted Communities
Governor Tom Wolf today joined Gayle Manchin, Federal Co-Chair for the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and his gubernatorial peers of the Appalachian region to announce more than $6.9 million being devoted to Pennsylvania’s coal communities to support economic development projects for improved opportunities. “This $6.9 million is a critical...
Wolf Administration’s Investments in Good Paying Manufacturing Jobs Celebrated During Ribbon Cutting for New Spot & Tango Facility in Allentown
Allentown, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver today celebrated Governor Tom Wolf’s administration-long investments in family-sustaining manufacturing jobs during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Spot & Tango’s new facility in Allentown. “The Wolf Administration’s investment in this growing company is...
Department of Corrections Introduces Virtual Reality Technology to Augment Programming for Incarcerated Parents and Their Children
Pittsburgh, PA -- Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) Acting Secretary George Little was joined by Anna Hollis, executive director of Amachi Pittsburgh to announce an innovative virtual reality (VR) pilot program that leverages technology and community partnerships to promote healthy relationships and egagment between incarcerated parents and their children. The...
Department of Human Services Recognizes Work of Child Care Providers, Highlights New State Child Care Tax Credit Available to Help Working Families
Carlisle, PA - Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead today visited Carlisle Early Education Center to thank child care center staff and providers who enrich young minds through early education and allow parents to go to work every day knowing their children are safe. Acting Secretary Snead also highlighted the Wolf Administration and General Assembly’s $25 million investment in the new child care tax credit program, which can help ease child care costs for working families.
