Carlisle, PA - Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead today visited Carlisle Early Education Center to thank child care center staff and providers who enrich young minds through early education and allow parents to go to work every day knowing their children are safe. Acting Secretary Snead also highlighted the Wolf Administration and General Assembly’s $25 million investment in the new child care tax credit program, which can help ease child care costs for working families.

