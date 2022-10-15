Read full article on original website
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had to say about his two interceptions vs. Bills
Turning the ball over is always painful, but Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had two especially painful turnovers in the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The first interception came on the team’s opening offensive possession. The Bills gifted Kansas City a turnover on a toss play that was fumbled by the running back. Mahomes and company marched down the field and into the red zone in no time.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers odds: NFL Week 7 point spread, moneyline, total
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. The Chargers are a 6.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Chargers are -300 on...
Week 7 NFL power rankings: Are New York Jets and Giants worthy of joining Buffalo Bills in Top 10?
You already know the Buffalo Bills are among the NFL's elite. But have both the New York Jets and Giants worked their way into the top of the poll?
ESPN
Tony Romo's Bills-Chiefs prediction tops NFL quotes of week
The "Tony Romo has supernatural predictive abilities" argument gets stronger, highlighting our NFL quotes of the week. Announcer, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and possible psychic Tony Romo, during the first quarter of Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills ended up winning the game 24-20.
Yardbarker
Texans vs. Raiders: 3 Notable Stats Ahead Of NFL Week 7
Week 7 for the Las Vegas Raiders is just a few days away. Their next opponent, the Houston Texans, are hitting the road, with both teams coming off of their bye weeks as well. Raiders fans are anxious to see if Josh McDaniels’ squad will come out swinging with the 2022 season likely in the balance. A 1-5 start to this season would surely squash any hopes of the playoffs. With that being said, here are three notable stats to keep in mind as Sunday’s Texans vs. Raiders contest inches closer.
Week 6 Sunday Night Freestyle: Birds stay undefeated, Bills get revenge on Chiefs, Jets & Giants keep on winning
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab are back for their weekly Sunday night NFL recap. Leading things off, the guys start the show with Jalen Hurts & the Philadelphia Eagles staying undefeated against the division rival Dallas Cowboys. While falling to 4-2 isn't ideal for Dallas, it was ironically a positive loss for them as they look forward to bringing Dak Prescott back from thumb surgery as early as next weekend.
Yardbarker
The Las Vegas Raiders Can Be Getting Help in the Secondary
The Las Vegas Raiders had a week off to rest and recoup, but there were others who are recovering from a fair share of the injuries suffered earlier in the season. Come this week, the Raiders can be getting some much needed help in the secondary. The Raiders are in...
Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 7 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi gave his state of the Las Vegas Raiders address for Week seven.
‘It sucked’: Melvin Gordon gets brutally honest on Broncos loss, Chargers’ clown trolling
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon just had a bad, bad day in the office during their Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. Not only was he left watching his team lose for a huge chunk of the night, but he was also clowned by his former team.
Yardbarker
NFL Power Rankings: “The Raiders Are The Best 1-4 Team”
Being called the best 1-4 NFL team is a nice compliment. It means that if not for a mental mistake here or there, perhaps a missed tackle or even a fumble, your record would look entirely different. For the Las Vegas Raiders, it’s a friendly endorsement. Be that as it may, it doesn’t erase the fact that the team currently holds the second overall pick. Coming off their bye week, the Raiders did well in the latest NFL power rankings, which were posted on the league’s website.
