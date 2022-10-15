ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHON2

Borrowers can apply for student loan forgiveness through Biden administration’s beta application

By Lexi Lonas, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRw9F_0iaqWDbS00

(The Hill) – The Biden administration launched a beta version of its student loan forgiveness application on Friday that borrowers can use to apply for their loan forgiveness.

“We’re accepting applications to help us refine our processes ahead of the official form launch. If you submit an application, it will be processed, and you won’t need to resubmit,” the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid office said on the website.

The beta version looks the same as the teaser of the application shown by the White House earlier this week, with borrowers only needing to give the department their name, social security number, phone number, date of birth and email.

After borrowers fill out the application, the government provides “next steps” for them. The government says the application will be processed and borrowers will be contacted if additional information is needed. The department will contact borrowers when they have been approved.

The government can ask for additional information such as documents to prove their income or status when they were students.

After a borrower is successfully approved, their loan service provider will let them know the relief is applied.

A spokesperson for the department said there is no advantage for borrowers who fill out the application during the beta testing stage versus after the official launch.

“This testing period will allow the Department to monitor site performance through real-world use, test the site ahead of the official application launch, refine processes, and uncover any possible bugs prior to official launch,” the spokesperson said.

The beta application will be paused at various points for assessments by the department, it said. Individuals who are unable to access the application are encouraged to check back to see if it is back online at a later point or once the application is officially launched.

The administration still has not given a date for the official launch of the applications that borrowers have been anxiously awaiting since President Biden announced the program over the summer.

Individuals who make less than $125,000 annually and couples who make less than $250,000 annually and have federal student loans not held by a private entity qualify to fill out the application.

Borrowers also have to “certify under penalty of perjury” that the information they input is correct, with potential legal repercussions if information is falsified.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting

Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Student loan borrowers are happy with the White House’s beta forgiveness application: ‘It was a real quick and easy process’

The Biden administration released a test version of its long-awaited federal student loan forgiveness application Friday night. Borrowers anxiously awaiting the federal student loan relief application say the beta version that was released this weekend couldn’t have been simpler. “It was a real quick and easy process,” says Glenn...
GEORGIA STATE
KHON2

Teen dies after collision in Captain Cook area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have identified the 18-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the incident took place on Napo’opo’o Road when Maui Ellis-Noa ran off the right shoulder of the road and struck a large tree. Ellis-Noa was then taken to a hospital […]
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
KHON2

Pay to park: Maui officials will discuss bill to rollout program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui’s paid parking system is shaping up to being next year. The Maui County Council is taking steps to finalize the rollout. South Maui will be the first to test out the Park Maui program, a paid parking program that charges tourists in busy areas. “It’s starting with Lahaina, Wailuku, South Maui […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
fcfreepress

PHEAA Warns Borrowers of Student Loan Forgiveness Scams

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) is cautioning borrowers to be aware of a new wave of harmful scams that attempt to take advantage of confusion surrounding the president’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loans. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has received many...
KHON2

Pearl City man arrested in connection to fentanyl death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The feds have made another arrest connected with a deadly fentanyl case. Bronson Kepaa, 38, of Pearl City was charged with drug and firearms offenses after the Federal Bureau of Investigation allegedly found fentanyl powder in baggies in his Pearl City apartment, along with multiple guns. After a person overdosed earlier this […]
PEARL CITY, HI
The Hill

Student loan forgiveness application website goes live

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions...
WASHINGTON STATE
KHON2

KHON2

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy