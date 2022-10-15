Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Ken Paxton, Texas’ election denier-in-chief, closes in on third term
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In the days leading up to the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urged his followers on social media to “stand with President Trump” and “#StopTheSteal.”
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
Beloved Killeen, Texas Daiquiri Spot Vandalized, City Wants Answers
It really saddens me that businesses in Killeen, Texas have had ridiculous situations happening to them recently. I can remember when people around here looked out for each other, but nowadays it seems like there are too many selfish people looking to wreck what they can. Just last month, a...
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaignScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.
KSAT 12
Two-thirds of board members overseeing Texas public universities are Abbott donors. They’re not shy about wielding influence.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2017, state Rep. Lyle Larson authored a bill to block any governor from appointing someone to a state board or commission who had contributed more than $2,500 a year to their campaign.
Central Texas cities rank safest in Texas, according to new analysis
AUSTIN, Texas — Home security reviewer SafeWise ranked the safest cities to raise a family in Texas, and some Central Texas cities made the top spots. Elgin comes in sixth, Hutto is 23rd, Leander is 33rd, Lakeway is 48th and Cedar Park comes in at No. 49. Safewise analyzed...
KVUE
Random school intruder audits underway in Texas. Here are the results
In September, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now we're beginning to see the results.
6 THINGS TEXANS ARE PROUD OF ABOUT OUR STATE!
If there is anything non-Texans should know about Texans is that we take pride in our state. We are incredibly proud to be Texans and do not hesitate to let anyone see this fact. We proudly display it on clothing, you might know it by a sticker on the back of our vehicles, I even have several friends who have tattoos of the state of Texas. All things Texas all the time!
KVUE
Texas is conducting school safety audits. Here's how Central Texas districts did
AUSTIN, Texas — Inspections are now underway to make sure Texas schools are taking the right steps to secure campuses. Last month, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now, we're beginning to see the results of some of those inspections. We reached out to...
KWTX
Conversations with Texas’ Superintendent of the Year
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, sat down for an exclusive interview with KWTX@4 to discuss his recent recognition as the Texas Association of School Boards’ Superintendent of the Year. Ott called the weeks-long interviewing process some of the most challenging set of questions he’s...
KWTX
Texas game warden investigates illegal deer poaching, vandalism at Lake Waco marina
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Waco marina staff and the McLennan County Game Warden are asking for the public’s help finding the suspects who illegally shot and killed two white-tail deer last week at the entrance of the Lake Waco marina. In the early morning hours of Oct. 12,...
State of Texas: ‘The job is hard’ – Counties struggle to find poll workers as election nears
Hays County officials voted Tuesday to increase pay for its poll workers.
WFAA
Beto O'Rourke visited four Southeast Texas churches, Gov. Greg Abbott holding upcoming roundtable in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke are making stops across the state ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election, including some in Southeast Texas. O'Rourke visited three churches in Beaumont and one in Port Arthur Sunday. He shared photos of his visits in a...
WacoTrib.com
Waco OKs $500K to plan development around Heritage Square, municipal building
The Waco City Council is moving forward with a planning process for the areas around City Hall and the Brazos riverfront, with its eye on office and mixed-use development, a new municipal services center and the possible relocation of the Texas Ranger Museum. The council approved expanding a $50,000 contract...
No More Fort Hood? Fort Hood in Killeen To Change Name in 2024
After Hood Junior High changed its name, now the Army base with the same name will change too, and the people of Killeen are divided by it. Shocking I know in a red state where people are obsessed with keeping the names of people who lost a war. According to...
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Oct. 17, 2022: There is an enormous shortage of childcare workers
Approximately 100,000 childcare workers are missing from the workforce compared with before the pandemic, The New York Times reports – and people are hardly rushing to fill those positions. We’ll take a look at how the situation is affecting Texas. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for...
WacoTrib.com
Former Marlin police officer clears name
A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.
Woman Takes Video As She Gets Charged And Gored By Buffalo
In South Dakota, We Know You Don't Get Too Close To The Buffalo! This gal didn't get that message. happen every year in South Dakota where someone gets too close to some of the bison at Custer State Park and it doesn't end well. Tourists are reminded frequently to NOT...
Who can you vote for? Here’s how you can find your sample ballot in the November election
Here's how to find a sample ballot in counties across Central Texas so you know what to expect when you show up to the polls.
KWTX
Degrees of Science: “Lights Out Texas” Bird Migration Program
Every year, billions of birds migrate across the state of Texas twice a year - in the spring and in the fall. A majority of them fly over us when we are sleeping at night. One problem... when they pass over us at night, they can become disoriented by bright lights, which, can cause them to collide with buildings or windows. Lights Out Texas aims to help the birds get to their destination(s) safely by us simply turning off our lights at night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Michaela McCown and Anna Dunbar talk more about the effort of the Lights Out Texas program along with more reasons why and how we can all help!
Comments / 0