Texas State

Click2Houston.com

Ken Paxton, Texas’ election denier-in-chief, closes in on third term

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In the days leading up to the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urged his followers on social media to “stand with President Trump” and “#StopTheSteal.”
TEXAS STATE
B93

6 THINGS TEXANS ARE PROUD OF ABOUT OUR STATE!

If there is anything non-Texans should know about Texans is that we take pride in our state. We are incredibly proud to be Texans and do not hesitate to let anyone see this fact. We proudly display it on clothing, you might know it by a sticker on the back of our vehicles, I even have several friends who have tattoos of the state of Texas. All things Texas all the time!
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Conversations with Texas’ Superintendent of the Year

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, sat down for an exclusive interview with KWTX@4 to discuss his recent recognition as the Texas Association of School Boards’ Superintendent of the Year. Ott called the weeks-long interviewing process some of the most challenging set of questions he’s...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco OKs $500K to plan development around Heritage Square, municipal building

The Waco City Council is moving forward with a planning process for the areas around City Hall and the Brazos riverfront, with its eye on office and mixed-use development, a new municipal services center and the possible relocation of the Texas Ranger Museum. The council approved expanding a $50,000 contract...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Former Marlin police officer clears name

A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Degrees of Science: “Lights Out Texas” Bird Migration Program

Every year, billions of birds migrate across the state of Texas twice a year - in the spring and in the fall. A majority of them fly over us when we are sleeping at night. One problem... when they pass over us at night, they can become disoriented by bright lights, which, can cause them to collide with buildings or windows. Lights Out Texas aims to help the birds get to their destination(s) safely by us simply turning off our lights at night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Michaela McCown and Anna Dunbar talk more about the effort of the Lights Out Texas program along with more reasons why and how we can all help!
TEXAS STATE

