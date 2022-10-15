Read full article on original website
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
'All systems go' for UCF volleyball in sweep over ECU
After sweeping Temple on Friday, UCF volleyball celebrated Citronaut Sunday in dominant style, winning 3-0 against East Carolina. The Knights’ (15-1) chemistry and perseverance on each point led to their win over the Pirates (8-12). The Jammin’ Knights showed out to the match and added to the fanfare —...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF volleyball starts new winning streak with sweep over Temple
UCF volleyball earned its second straight sweep after beating Temple on Friday night. The match proved to be a battle through each set, and UCF volleyball head coach Todd Dagenais said that Temple did not go down without a fight. “They made us work, and I thought our team did...
Game Times Narrowed Down For UC/UCF Contest
The top AAC teams battle in Florida next Saturday.
New Smyrna Beach, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
New Smyrna Beach, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The DeLand High School football team will have a game with New Smyrna Beach High School on October 18, 2022, 15:30:01.
St. Cloud, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
St. Cloud, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Osceola High School - Kissimmee football team will have a game with St. Cloud HS on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
Winter Park, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Winter Park, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hagerty High School football team will have a game with Winter Park HS on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
These are Valencia College’s highest-paid employees
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Full-time employees at Valencia College earn an average annual pay of $47,428. The salary average is garnered from the college’s 2,708 employees for which full-time...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Women in Business: UCF club empowers female leaders in corporate world
Cassidy Levine stands at the front of a table full of women determined to make their way in the world of business. Levine founded UCF's new Women in Business club this past spring semester to provide young women with the skills and confidence they need to flourish in a male-dominated field. The club became an official registered student organization in September, Levine said.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Floridians see minimum wage bump, UCF students weigh in
With the burden of paying bills for tuition, housing and more, UCF students expressed how they are less than impressed by the bump to the minimum wage. On Sept. 30, the minimum wage received its second bump since Florida voters approved these changes in November 2020. This time, the minimum wage increased from $10 an hour to $11 an hour for everyone earning minimum wage in the state, including UCF students who work at any of the restaurants or stores on campus trying to keep up with monthly bills and everyday expenses, such as gas and food.
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Orlando crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Monday night in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called to South Kirkman Road and Conroy Road around 11 p.m. Monday night for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
click orlando
Orlando radio host, actor Carlos Navarro discusses road to Hollywood and back again
ORLANDO, Fla. – Carlos Navarro is one of the voices behind “Monsters in the Morning” on Real Radio 104.1, but you may recognize him from “The Walking Dead” and the Marvel Studios series “Hawkeye,” too. What you may not know is that Navarro’s...
click orlando
Cooler weather on the way. Here’s how low temps will go and how long the cooldown will last
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a cold front moving through Central Florida. Rain chances will only be at 20% as the front moves through the Orlando area. Expect a high temperature of 83 degrees Tuesday in Orlando. The normal high temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 85.
Sunny Sunday, fall front moving in will bring cooler air and rain next week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday starts off cool across Central Florida, with most areas waking up to temperatures in the 60s. However, temperatures will warm up significantly in the afternoon with temps near 90 degrees in many communities. Orlando will see sunny skies with a high temperature of 87 degrees.
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
Locally Caribbean Restaurant to Operate Under New Name & Ownership
“I always wanted to have a business in Orlando," Mr. Paul says. "I saw the opportunity and I said ‘Let me go and grab this.'”
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Orlando road
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed late Monday while crossing a road in Orlando, police said. The fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Kirkman Road near Conroy Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said the pedestrian was crossing Kirkman Road but wasn’t...
click orlando
Thousands descend on downtown Orlando for annual ‘Come out with Pride’ event
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands descended on downtown Orlando on Saturday to celebrate at the annual Come out with Pride festival, wrapping up with a fireworks show at Lake Eola park. Festival organizers expected more than 200,00 people to attend this year’s Pride event. They also weren’t taking any chances...
New documents show Florida spent nearly $1 million for two more sets of planned migrant flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.
Vehicles covered by chemicals at Seminole Co. BJ’s Wholesale Club
A possible explosion was reported Tuesday afternoon at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Sanford.
