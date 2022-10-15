ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

nicholsonstudentmedia.com

'All systems go' for UCF volleyball in sweep over ECU

After sweeping Temple on Friday, UCF volleyball celebrated Citronaut Sunday in dominant style, winning 3-0 against East Carolina. The Knights’ (15-1) chemistry and perseverance on each point led to their win over the Pirates (8-12). The Jammin’ Knights showed out to the match and added to the fanfare —...
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF volleyball starts new winning streak with sweep over Temple

UCF volleyball earned its second straight sweep after beating Temple on Friday night. The match proved to be a battle through each set, and UCF volleyball head coach Todd Dagenais said that Temple did not go down without a fight. “They made us work, and I thought our team did...
ORLANDO, FL
High School Football PRO

New Smyrna Beach, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The DeLand High School football team will have a game with New Smyrna Beach High School on October 18, 2022, 15:30:01.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
High School Football PRO

St. Cloud, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Osceola High School - Kissimmee football team will have a game with St. Cloud HS on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
High School Football PRO

Winter Park, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hagerty High School football team will have a game with Winter Park HS on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
WINTER PARK, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Women in Business: UCF club empowers female leaders in corporate world

Cassidy Levine stands at the front of a table full of women determined to make their way in the world of business. Levine founded UCF's new Women in Business club this past spring semester to provide young women with the skills and confidence they need to flourish in a male-dominated field. The club became an official registered student organization in September, Levine said.
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Floridians see minimum wage bump, UCF students weigh in

With the burden of paying bills for tuition, housing and more, UCF students expressed how they are less than impressed by the bump to the minimum wage. On Sept. 30, the minimum wage received its second bump since Florida voters approved these changes in November 2020. This time, the minimum wage increased from $10 an hour to $11 an hour for everyone earning minimum wage in the state, including UCF students who work at any of the restaurants or stores on campus trying to keep up with monthly bills and everyday expenses, such as gas and food.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Orlando crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Monday night in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called to South Kirkman Road and Conroy Road around 11 p.m. Monday night for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

ORLANDO, FL

