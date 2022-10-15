Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF extends course withdrawal deadline due to Hurricane Ian's impact
UCF announced on Tuesday the extension of the course withdrawal deadline until Nov. 4. The decision to move the deadline from Oct. 28. to Nov. 4 was implemented due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, which pushed the university to cancel classes for five days after the storm made landfall in Florida.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Women in Business: UCF club empowers female leaders in corporate world
Cassidy Levine stands at the front of a table full of women determined to make their way in the world of business. Levine founded UCF's new Women in Business club this past spring semester to provide young women with the skills and confidence they need to flourish in a male-dominated field. The club became an official registered student organization in September, Levine said.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Floridians see minimum wage bump, UCF students weigh in
With the burden of paying bills for tuition, housing and more, UCF students expressed how they are less than impressed by the bump to the minimum wage. On Sept. 30, the minimum wage received its second bump since Florida voters approved these changes in November 2020. This time, the minimum wage increased from $10 an hour to $11 an hour for everyone earning minimum wage in the state, including UCF students who work at any of the restaurants or stores on campus trying to keep up with monthly bills and everyday expenses, such as gas and food.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF volleyball starts new winning streak with sweep over Temple
UCF volleyball earned its second straight sweep after beating Temple on Friday night. The match proved to be a battle through each set, and UCF volleyball head coach Todd Dagenais said that Temple did not go down without a fight. “They made us work, and I thought our team did...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
'All systems go' for UCF volleyball in sweep over ECU
After sweeping Temple on Friday, UCF volleyball celebrated Citronaut Sunday in dominant style, winning 3-0 against East Carolina. The Knights’ (15-1) chemistry and perseverance on each point led to their win over the Pirates (8-12). The Jammin’ Knights showed out to the match and added to the fanfare —...
Comments / 0