Did violent crime go up in North Carolina last year? I think the answer is yes, though changes in the way the Federal Bureau of Investigation collects and aggregates crime data make it hard to say for sure. In 2020, 39,880 violent crimes were reported to the FBI. In 2021, that figure was 41,996 violent crimes, an increase of 5.3%. Our state’s population certainly didn’t grow by that much in 2021, thus our crime rate must have gone up. Right? ...

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO