Read full article on original website
Related
Eliminating “X” plays Titans top priority
When the Titans host the Colts Sunday there is no question where they want to see the most improvement, eliminating explosive plays on defense. The Titans defense has been haunted by “x” play all season long, in just the last three games they have given up at least eight passes 30 yards or longer including […]
Ken Barkley on Week 7 Line Movement
Ken Barkley of You Better You Bet joins Steve “Sparky” Fifer for their weekly chat on this weekend’s games. Green Bay and Washington lead the conversation while a little college football chat finds it’s way into the conversation at the end.
Comments / 0