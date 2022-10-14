Read full article on original website
Related
MedicineNet.com
What Vitamins Should I Make Sure Are in My Multivitamin?
These days, there are millions of different multivitamins on the market. This can make it difficult to choose the one that’s best for you. The most important question to ask yourself is, "Exactly what vitamins should I take?" Each vitamin has a recommended daily allowance (RDA). The RDA that’s...
MedicineNet.com
Can You Still Eat Frozen Food With Freezer Burn?
Everyone has the experience of opening their freezer only to discover that the food they want to use has freezer burn. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) meat and poultry hotline gets thousands of calls each year about the safety of frozen food — including foods with freezer burn.
Keep it Simple: Setting loose the travelers
There is a chance, depending on when you read this week's column, I may find myself circumnavigating Slovenia's Lake Bled, billed as "the world's most beautiful lake." For those unfamiliar with Slovenia and its most wonderful lake, this tiny Eastern European country of 2 million, is sandwiched in-between Austria to the north and Croatia, its neighbor to the south; a hop-skip-and jump from the Adriatic Sea, which, if all goes well, my wife and I will spend the better part of a week, exploring by bus, as we hop-skip-and jump from seaside town to town. ...
Comments / 0