Read full article on original website
Related
Peru Stays Unbeaten: Section 7 Football Highlights
The Peru Nighthawk Football team now stands alone, after beating the Moriah Vikings on Friday Night. The battle of unbeatens leaves only Peru left perfect in Section 7 Football. Highlights from the game, and here from the one man wrecking crew for the hawks, Jack Hanson, in the video above. Where you will also be […]
middlebury.edu
Wu and Jackson Both Victorious at Wesleyan Invitational
The third-ranked Middlebury men's tennis team put together an impressive showing at the Wesleyan Invitational this weekend. Julian Wu and Nathan Jackson were both victorious in their respective singles brackets, claiming the A-bracket and B-bracket titles. TOURNAMENT INFO. The Invitational featured two singles and two doubles brackets. The doubles competition,...
middlebury.edu
Women’s Golf Places Third At NEIGA Championship
The Middlebury women's golf team finished in third place at the New England Intercollegiate Golf Association (NEIGA) Championship, firing in a two day score of 624. Williams, ranked 12th nationally, won the event with a total score of 609, while #14 Amherst finished just behind with a two-day score of 611.
Rutland, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hartford High School football team will have a game with Rutland High School on October 17, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Folino’s to Open Seasonal Spot in South Hero
Folino's is heading to the Champlain Islands next summer — and it won't just be serving pizza. The popular Chittenden County wood-fired pizza biz will operate a yet-to-be-named seasonal food truck and bar at South Hero's Keeler Bay Marina in 2023, Folino's chief operating officer Seth Desrochers told Seven Days. The truck will host pizza nights once or twice a week using Folino's mobile oven, but it will otherwise offer a different menu from the Shelburne, Burlington and Williston locations.
nhmagazine.com
Moody Bedel’s Bridge
Moody Bedel’s bridge is now dead and gone. All that remains is an imposing granite pier rising out of the of the Connecticut River and stone abutments on opposing banks. In a nearby small, grassy park, a monument that looks like a gravestone marks the passing of Bedel’s bridge and hints at its never-say-die story.
mynbc5.com
Stowe Auto Toll Road remains open for another week
STOWE, Vt. — If you still have some leaf-peeping to do, there's time to drive up theAuto Toll Road in Stowe. Stowe Mountain Resort posted a photo on social media, announcing plans to extend the season another week. The road stretches for 4.5 miles, up 3,800 feet on Mount...
Take in Stunning NY Fall Foliage While Riding America’s Longest Mtn Coaster
Wanna take a thrilling mountain coaster ride while enjoying spectacular fall views? The cool thing is you control how fast you go on the longest mountain coaster in North America. The Cliffside Coaster in Lake Placid. When you ride the Cliffside Coaster you are actually riding a piece of Olympic...
Mark BBQ Leaves Essex Junction for Colchester
The team at Mark BBQ slung its final heaping plates of Texas-style barbecue at the Essex Junction restaurant on Friday, almost four years to the day after it opened. Chef and co-owner Darrell Langworthy said Mark BBQ will reopen in Colchester in December, next door to the Guilty Plate Diner, which he and his wife, Sarah, run at 164 Porters Point Road. Until then, Langworthy said fans can satisfy their 'cue cravings at the diner, which will temporarily add a full range of barbecue to its menu.
WCAX
In the Garden: Preserving flower bulbs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we dig deeper into fall, it may be time to dig up your flower bulbs for preservation. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer give us some tips on this week’s In the Garden.
mynbc5.com
Traffic delays in Burlington's South End as Champlain Parkway Project undergoes construction
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Expect some traffic delays if you’re traveling in the South End of Burlington as the Champlain Parkway Project is undergoing weeks-long construction. Batchelder Street is closed to traffic for one week starting Oct. 18. Other areas impacted include Flynn Avenue, Briggs Street and Morse Place to install things like new sewer lines, water lines and storm water infrastructure.
vermontbiz.com
Saint Michael’s College hires new director of public safety
Jeff Favreau of South Burlington, a former sergeant at University of Vermont Police Service, has been hired as director of public safety at Saint Michael’s College(link is external) in Colchester, effective Oct 17. In his new role, Favreau will lead a team of about 25 full-time and part-time public...
WCAX
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help getting down the mountain. Stowe Mountain Rescue said in a Facebook post that they assisted three and a half people Saturday, one on the Stowe Pinnacle and two and a half on Sunset Ridge.
NYS Music
Waterhole Music Lounge Announces Fall 2022 Live Entertainment Schedule
The Waterhole Music Lounge in Saranac Lake has announced its Fall 2022 live entertainment schedule, featuring an irresistible lineup of music. The Waterhole Music Lounge is located on Main Street in Saranac Lake and serves as a spot for locals and tourists to gather together and enjoy all types of music.
After 50 years, Vermont Institute of Natural Science still flying high
An Upper Valley mainstay for tourists and residents alike, the nonprofit saw around 70,000 visitors last year. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 50 years, Vermont Institute of Natural Science still flying high.
NECN
65-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed in South Burlington, Vt. Crash
A bicyclist who was hit by a car in South Burlington, Vermont over the weekend has died, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Gerard Malavenda, 65, of Williston, was hit during a crash that happened around noon Saturday on Hinesburg Road, the South Burlington Police Department told WPTZ. First responders took...
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
WCAX
Construction on Burlington roadway to include blasting in coming weeks
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Blasting in Burlington’s South End could cause some disruptions for the next few weeks. It’s part of construction on the Champlain Parkway. Blasting will take place twice a day for the next two to four weeks between Flynn and Ferguson avenues near the City Market Co-op.
vermontbiz.com
The Future Is Rural: Matt Dunne And The Center On Rural Innovation
Photo: Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation. Photo courtesy the Center on Rural Innovation. VermontBiz Talking to Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation, or CORI, which is based in an old general store in Hartland, is like hearing the history of economic development in Vermont — the one that is not based in Chittenden County.
newstalknewengland.com
South Burlington, Vermont Man Charged With Firearm And Drug Offenses
On Monday, Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington, Vermont was charged in relation to his possession of a firearm and controlled substances. Delima, a multi-time felon, possessed over 30 grams of cocaine and discharged a firearm in Burlington on July 2, 2022. Following a brief appearance Monday, Delima was detained...
Comments / 0