The team at Mark BBQ slung its final heaping plates of Texas-style barbecue at the Essex Junction restaurant on Friday, almost four years to the day after it opened. Chef and co-owner Darrell Langworthy said Mark BBQ will reopen in Colchester in December, next door to the Guilty Plate Diner, which he and his wife, Sarah, run at 164 Porters Point Road. Until then, Langworthy said fans can satisfy their 'cue cravings at the diner, which will temporarily add a full range of barbecue to its menu.

COLCHESTER, VT ・ 23 HOURS AGO