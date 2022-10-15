Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw a #1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match take place for the WWE Intercontinental Title, while the main event segment saw Bray Wyatt cut an in-ring promo following his highly-anticipated return at last Saturday night's WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during this past Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown.
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Announces He Will Be on Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT
-- WWE superstar Kevin Owens posted a video on Twitter today where he is talking to someone or maybe the audience, revealing that he will be making an appearance on tonight's episode of NXT as requested by Shawn Michaels. He will essentially be there to moderate a segment between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh, who are set to battle at Halloween Havoc later month for the NXT championship. Owens said he will be there to make sure the guys are just there to talk to each other and that there is no fighting of any kind.
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Back to Trying to Load Up Raw and Smackdown Rosters
— The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is back to trying to “load up” the Raw and Smackdown rosters and that to accomplish that, the company has been contacting a number of former talents to come back. Sarah Rowe is one wrestler who will be back (as Sarah Logan) and expected to be back with the Viking Raiders, where her husband Erik is a member.
rajah.com
Baron Corbin Says Triple H Is One Of The Best In Putting Together A Wrestling Show
WWE RAW Star Baron Corbin recently appeared on the Johnny Dare Morning Show to talk about a number of topics such as how Triple H is successful as WWE's Head of Creative because he was a huge star during the Attitude Era. Baron Corbin said:. “He thrived during the Attitude...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair At WrestleMania Would Be As Big As Steve Austin vs. The Rock
Ric Flair remains his daughter's biggest fan. "The Nature Boy" spoke on a recent episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast about how he feels a Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair match at WrestleMania would be as big as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Featured...
Rebel Wilson Spotted Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Celebrating Their Engagement Anniversary, So She, Of Course, Had To Share Pics
Kourtney and Travis celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement on October 17.
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
rajah.com
WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer Opens New Website, Top 10 Moments From Raw (Video)
-- Following the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, a fresh edition of WWE Top 10 has been added to official WWE YouTube channel. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware recently announced that he's started a new website:. Koko B. Ware is...
rajah.com
WWE Ring Announcer Posts Photo With Jojo Offerman At Latest Smackdown Taping
A picture is worth a thousand words. Following reports that former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman attended the latest episode of SmackDown On Fox, current WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin posted on Twitter, where she shared a photo of herself and Offerman. Check out the photo of Jojo and Samantha...
rajah.com
The Rock Comments on Possible WWE Sale, Interest in Investing or Working in WWE
-- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was recently interviewed by BNN Bloomberg and he was asked about the rumors of WWE potentially being sold as well as whether he would step into WWE as an executive. On WWE possibly being sold. "Sure, I do. I do. I've known Vince for a...
rajah.com
WWE Raw Talk Recap (10/17): Elias, Baron Corbin, More
After the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE taped a brand new episode of Raw Talk. Monday night’s episode of Raw Talk featured Elias, and more. Check it out:. -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host, Matt Camp. -The hosts highlight...
rajah.com
Kevin Nash Talks About Potential nWo Night On WWE Raw, Comments On DX Reunion
What did Kevin Nash think of the recent D-Generation X reunion on WWE Monday Night Raw?. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about this during the latest installment of his "Kliq This" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic...
rajah.com
Dave Mastiff Explains How Triple H, Shawn Michaels Have Helped His Career
During his recent chat with PWMania, former WWE NXT UK Superstar "Bomber" Dave Mastiff explained the impact WWE Hall Of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels have had on his career. Mastiff also discussed "the joy" of NXT UK, and more. Check out the highlights below. On Shawn Michaels and...
rajah.com
AEW Star MJF Reveals His Goals In Professional Wrestling
Top All Elite Wrestling Star MJF recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling show, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he loves WWE Star Happy Corbin and how there is mutual respect between them. MJF said:. “I love Happy Corbin. I just think it’s mutual respect....
rajah.com
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
"Mr. Money In The Bank" Theory and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and before they were noticed and signed by the WWE they would really make a name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the independent circuit for several years now to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
rajah.com
Planned Matches, Segments & Notes For Tonight's WWE Raw (Spoilers)
Below is the lineup and some notes for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw as per fightfulselect.com:. - Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz: If Lumis wins, he gets a contract. - JBL is planned for a return tonight, complete with entrance. Baron Corbin will be with him. - Elias' return will...
rajah.com
RVD Recalls CM Punk Telling Him About A Backstage Meeting In WWE's Version Of ECW
Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a number of pro wrestling topics. During the discussion, "Mr. Monday Night" spoke about CM Punk telling him about a backstage meeting in WWE's version of ECW and his code of ethics. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
rajah.com
Dalton Castle Shares Ironic Story About Past Match At "Stop The Violence" Show
Dalton Castle recently spoke with Alison Rosen for an interview on her "Is Your New Best Friend" podcast. During the discussion, the former ROH Champion who challenges Chris Jericho for the title on tonight's AEW Dynamite, shared a story about a past match at a "Stop The Violence" show. Featured...
rajah.com
Two Huge Matches Made Official For The WWE's Crown Jewel Event
Last night's episode of WWE RAW saw The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) make their WWE in-ring return following their recent return to the company with a win over Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis). After the match, The Judgment Day made their way out and interrupted The O.C., which would lead to both sides exchanging words to set up AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio for later in the night.
rajah.com
AEW Announces 7 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 7 matches, including Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Blackmon, Athena vs. Jody Threat, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Junior Benito and Dylan Davis, Serena Deeb and Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne and Jessika Neri and Jeremy Profit vs. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.
Comments / 0