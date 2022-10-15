Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Hall Of Famer Explains How He Got His Ring Name
During the latest recording of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Steamboat discussed the origins of his in-ring moniker. Check out athe highlights below. “When I came down to Florida in 1976, I walked into the office and Eddie Graham said, ‘I remember you, kid. When you were in high school, you wrestled Mike.’ He says, ‘Rick Blood is a great wrestling name. But that’s for heels. Blood, that’s for heels.’ He said, ‘I’d like to call you Ricky Steamboat. We had a guy here in the late ’60s and through the early ’70s, that campaigned here. His name was Sammy Steamboat, he was from Hawaii. And I’m going to start putting your name out there, but I’m not going to call you his son. I’m going to start listing you as a nephew. You’re the nephew of Sammy Steamboat.”
Kurt Angle On Why He Believes John Cena Is The Greatest WWE Superstar Of All Time
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed why he believes John Cena is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. “[John] Cena, greatest WWE Superstar of all time. He’s the one with 16 world titles, all WWE world titles, no one else has done that.”
Eric Bischoff Talks Raven Not Having A Backstory After Debuting In WCW
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he put heat on himself for not creating a backstory for Raven following his WCW debut and how that did not allow the audience to understand Raven's character and truly grasp the frame of mind he was in.
AEW Star MJF Reveals His Goals In Professional Wrestling
Top All Elite Wrestling Star MJF recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling show, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he loves WWE Star Happy Corbin and how there is mutual respect between them. MJF said:. “I love Happy Corbin. I just think it’s mutual respect....
Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair At WrestleMania Would Be As Big As Steve Austin vs. The Rock
Ric Flair remains his daughter's biggest fan. "The Nature Boy" spoke on a recent episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast about how he feels a Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair match at WrestleMania would be as big as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Featured...
Kevin Nash Says Triple H Will Not Receive A Solo WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how Triple H will never receive a solo WWE Hall of Fame induction even if he deserves one because he will never put himself in there now that he’s in charge of WWE's creative.
WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer Opens New Website, Top 10 Moments From Raw (Video)
-- Following the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, a fresh edition of WWE Top 10 has been added to official WWE YouTube channel. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware recently announced that he's started a new website:. Koko B. Ware is...
Former NXT Tag Team Champion, 205 Live Talent Reportedly Backstage At Recent NXT Live Events
A pair of former WWE Superstars were backstage at recent NXT Live events. According to a report from Fightful Select, former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish visited the NXT locker room this week, as well as Anthony Greene, who performed on 205 Live and NXT as August Grey. There...
WWE Raw Spoiler: Hall of Famer Scheduled for Tonight's Raw and Possibly More
-- Fightfulselect is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield is scheduled for tonight's Monday Night Raw. JBL was most recently on WWE Smackdown last month recruiting Happy Corbin in what appeared to be some sort of storyline for the latter, but nothing has since been mentioned. --...
Shawn Michaels Talks About Wide Variety Of Styles Taught At WWE Performance Center
Shawn Michaels recently spoke with ComicBook.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, "The Heartbreak Kid" covered a bunch of topics, among them was the wide-variety of styles taught by coaches from multiple generations at the WWE Performance Center. Featured below are some of...
Baron Corbin Says Triple H Is One Of The Best In Putting Together A Wrestling Show
WWE RAW Star Baron Corbin recently appeared on the Johnny Dare Morning Show to talk about a number of topics such as how Triple H is successful as WWE's Head of Creative because he was a huge star during the Attitude Era. Baron Corbin said:. “He thrived during the Attitude...
WWE Raw Talk Recap (10/17): Elias, Baron Corbin, More
After the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE taped a brand new episode of Raw Talk. Monday night’s episode of Raw Talk featured Elias, and more. Check it out:. -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host, Matt Camp. -The hosts highlight...
Kevin Owens Announces He Will Be on Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT
-- WWE superstar Kevin Owens posted a video on Twitter today where he is talking to someone or maybe the audience, revealing that he will be making an appearance on tonight's episode of NXT as requested by Shawn Michaels. He will essentially be there to moderate a segment between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh, who are set to battle at Halloween Havoc later month for the NXT championship. Owens said he will be there to make sure the guys are just there to talk to each other and that there is no fighting of any kind.
The Rock Explains How Wrestling Helped Him Prepare For Black Adam
During his recent interview with the New York Times, Black Adam star and former WWE Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson explained how sports-entertainment prepared him for his latest role on the big screen. Check out the highlights below. On ways performing as a heel helped him with Black Adam:. “It...
Brian Gewirtz Says Shane McMahon Once Threatened To Kill Two Top WWE Executives
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently revealed a wild and crazy moment about Shane McMahon and how he once threatened to kill two top WWE executives. Gewirtz revealed an excerpt from his book "There’s Just One Problem," in which he spoke about the early days of the XFL and how Shane pulled WWE Hall of Famer Micheal "P.S." Hayes as well as Bruce Prichard aside and told them that if anything happened to his sister Stephanie McMahon he would legitimately kill them.
WWE Ring Announcer Posts Photo With Jojo Offerman At Latest Smackdown Taping
A picture is worth a thousand words. Following reports that former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman attended the latest episode of SmackDown On Fox, current WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin posted on Twitter, where she shared a photo of herself and Offerman. Check out the photo of Jojo and Samantha...
Backstage News on WWE Officials Who Are Leading Tonight's Monday Night Raw
-- As noted earlier, Paul "Triple H" Levesque is absent from tonight's WWE Raw, the first time he hasn't physically been at a TV event since coming into power earlier this year. In his absence, Brian James (aka Road Dogg) is the main person heading things up with Ed Koskey and Michael Hayes also providing support with the three of leading the creative process. With HHH not there, it is said to very much be a "team effort."
Dave Mastiff Explains How Triple H, Shawn Michaels Have Helped His Career
During his recent chat with PWMania, former WWE NXT UK Superstar "Bomber" Dave Mastiff explained the impact WWE Hall Of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels have had on his career. Mastiff also discussed "the joy" of NXT UK, and more. Check out the highlights below. On Shawn Michaels and...
PCO Wants ROH Title Showdown With Chris Jericho, Explains Pulling Out Of MLW Fightland
PCO recently appeared as a guest on Captain's Corner for an in-depth interview. During the appearance, the longtime wrestling star spoke about wanting an ROH Championship showdown with Chris Jericho, as well as why he didn't work a past MLW Fightland show. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Should Go To The WWE As Quickly As Possible
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how AEW TNT Champion Wardlow should go to the WWE as quickly as possible because he feels Wardlow's booking in AEW for the past three months has not lived up to the AEW TNT Champion's level and what he truly deserves.
