AEW Star MJF Reveals His Goals In Professional Wrestling
Top All Elite Wrestling Star MJF recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling show, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he loves WWE Star Happy Corbin and how there is mutual respect between them. MJF said:. “I love Happy Corbin. I just think it’s mutual respect....
Kurt Angle On Why He Believes John Cena Is The Greatest WWE Superstar Of All Time
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed why he believes John Cena is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. “[John] Cena, greatest WWE Superstar of all time. He’s the one with 16 world titles, all WWE world titles, no one else has done that.”
RVD Recalls CM Punk Telling Him About A Backstage Meeting In WWE's Version Of ECW
Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a number of pro wrestling topics. During the discussion, "Mr. Monday Night" spoke about CM Punk telling him about a backstage meeting in WWE's version of ECW and his code of ethics. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Should Go To The WWE As Quickly As Possible
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how AEW TNT Champion Wardlow should go to the WWE as quickly as possible because he feels Wardlow's booking in AEW for the past three months has not lived up to the AEW TNT Champion's level and what he truly deserves.
WWE Hall Of Famer Explains How He Got His Ring Name
During the latest recording of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Steamboat discussed the origins of his in-ring moniker. Check out athe highlights below. “When I came down to Florida in 1976, I walked into the office and Eddie Graham said, ‘I remember you, kid. When you were in high school, you wrestled Mike.’ He says, ‘Rick Blood is a great wrestling name. But that’s for heels. Blood, that’s for heels.’ He said, ‘I’d like to call you Ricky Steamboat. We had a guy here in the late ’60s and through the early ’70s, that campaigned here. His name was Sammy Steamboat, he was from Hawaii. And I’m going to start putting your name out there, but I’m not going to call you his son. I’m going to start listing you as a nephew. You’re the nephew of Sammy Steamboat.”
Kevin Nash Talks About Potential nWo Night On WWE Raw, Comments On DX Reunion
What did Kevin Nash think of the recent D-Generation X reunion on WWE Monday Night Raw?. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about this during the latest installment of his "Kliq This" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic...
Mike Chioda Reveals He Was Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Return To The WWE
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda appeared on an episode of the "Universal Wrestling" Podcast to discuss topics such as how shocked he was to see "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes leave AEW and return to the WWE earlier this year. Mike Chioda said:. “AEW’s got a hell of a lot...
WWE Ring Announcer Posts Photo With Jojo Offerman At Latest Smackdown Taping
A picture is worth a thousand words. Following reports that former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman attended the latest episode of SmackDown On Fox, current WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin posted on Twitter, where she shared a photo of herself and Offerman. Check out the photo of Jojo and Samantha...
Nick Gage Reveals What Made Him Fall In Love With Wrestling Again, Reflects On Jon Moxley Match
Nick Gage recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling star spoke about his past showdown with Jon Moxley, as well as what made him fall in love with pro wrestling again. Featured below are...
Kevin Nash Says Triple H Will Not Receive A Solo WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how Triple H will never receive a solo WWE Hall of Fame induction even if he deserves one because he will never put himself in there now that he’s in charge of WWE's creative.
Kurt Angle Talks WWE Veterans Beating The Crap Out Of Daniel Puder
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on “TheBubbaArmy” YouTube show to talk about a variety of topics such as how WWE Tough Enough winner Daniel Puder started getting really arrogant and how it would lead to four WWE veterans beating the crap out of him and throwing him over the top rope at the 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match.
Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair At WrestleMania Would Be As Big As Steve Austin vs. The Rock
Ric Flair remains his daughter's biggest fan. "The Nature Boy" spoke on a recent episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast about how he feels a Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair match at WrestleMania would be as big as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Featured...
Mike Chioda Hopes WWE Will Give Vince McMahon "The Right Send-Off"
Will Vince McMahon retrun to WWE for a final appearance?. Former WWE referee Mike Chioda believes so. During the latest edition of his own Monday Mailbag, Chioda discussed the idea of McMahon receiving "the right sendoff he deserves" from WWE. Check out the highlights below. Mike Chioda on the potential...
Bully Ray Says Two Top WWE Stars Are Genuinely Too Nice To Be On Brock Lesnar’s Level
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how top WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley are genuinely too nice to be on Brock Lesnar's level or that next level bada** and that's also the reason he thinks has held them back in their careers despite them already having amazing careers.
Baron Corbin Says Triple H Is One Of The Best In Putting Together A Wrestling Show
WWE RAW Star Baron Corbin recently appeared on the Johnny Dare Morning Show to talk about a number of topics such as how Triple H is successful as WWE's Head of Creative because he was a huge star during the Attitude Era. Baron Corbin said:. “He thrived during the Attitude...
Shawn Michaels Talks About Wide Variety Of Styles Taught At WWE Performance Center
Shawn Michaels recently spoke with ComicBook.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, "The Heartbreak Kid" covered a bunch of topics, among them was the wide-variety of styles taught by coaches from multiple generations at the WWE Performance Center. Featured below are some of...
Raven Reveals The Best Part Of His IMPACT Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Professional wrestling legend and IMPACT Hall of Famer Raven recently took to an episode of his Raven Effect podcast to talk about topics such as his speech at the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony as well as how it was pro wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer's idea for Raven to attack him when he walks over to Raven to shake his hand.
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 11,223 tickets sold, AEW's Dynamite selling a total of 7,394 tickets, WWE's SmackDown selling a total of 6,395 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 4,790 total tickets.
Brian Gewirtz Says Shane McMahon Once Threatened To Kill Two Top WWE Executives
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently revealed a wild and crazy moment about Shane McMahon and how he once threatened to kill two top WWE executives. Gewirtz revealed an excerpt from his book "There’s Just One Problem," in which he spoke about the early days of the XFL and how Shane pulled WWE Hall of Famer Micheal "P.S." Hayes as well as Bruce Prichard aside and told them that if anything happened to his sister Stephanie McMahon he would legitimately kill them.
Bret Hart Calls Rey Mysterio Among Best Of All-Time, Reveals Who He Wishes He Wrestled
Bret "The Hitman" Hart thinks highly of Rey Mysterio and Kurt Angle. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about both during a recent K&S WrestleFest appearance. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how he would have loved to work with Brock Lesnar, who was a pro,...
