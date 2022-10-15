Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
KSDK
From 7-year-old friends to starters for top-10 SLU, these hometown Billikens are living out a dream
ST. LOUIS — Something special is brewing over at Hermann Stadium for the SLU Women's soccer program. SLU was ranked 10th in the country in the last NCAA Division 1 coaches' poll and is now 15-1 on the season, with just two games left before the postseason arrives. The...
St. Louis, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KSDK
Granite City gets a kick out of Knight
Abby Knight is the kicker on Granite City High School's football team. She is active in many other sports including soccer, tennis and volleyball.
edglentoday.com
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times
Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
Fire leads to ‘extensive damage’ at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights
Fire crews responded to a situation Tuesday afternoon at the SkyZone in Fairview Heights.
KMOV
Teen accused of bringing gun to high school football game in Metro East
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) – An 18-year-old is accused of bringing a gun to a football game at a Metro East high school. Tommyandre J. McCarter, of Pontoon Beach, is accused of bringing a gun to the Granite City High School football game on Oct. 14. He was arrested and later released on his own recognizance.
KSDK
New Balance St. Louis is more than just a shoe store
ST. LOUIS — New Balance St. Louis is nationally recognized and locally owned by the Brown Family. The stores offers free 3D foot scans with cutting edge technology and unmatched customer service, all to assist in finding the perfect shoe for you. New Balance St. Louis has 3 area...
KSDK
Week 9: Help 5 On Your Side ‘Tackle Hunger’ with Parkway West and Rockwood Summit
FENTON, Mo. — We are into the second half of the high school season, and 5 On Your Side’s “Tackle Hunger” initiative has continued to make an impact in the community. Next week’s matchup showcases the Parkway West Longhorns at Rockwood Summit. The Parkway West...
Historic, controversial mural in Edwardsville is awaiting demolition
A controversial mural from 1969 over the way it depicted slavery will be destroyed.
Queen of Hearts Drawing Tuesday estimated at $450,000
All eyes will turn towards Waterloo Tuesday night.
Queen of Hearts in Waterloo expected to soar near $500k
Another big crowd turned out in Waterloo, Illinois on Tuesday night. A Queen of Hearts jackpot at Outsider Tavern was worth $413,222.
Human remains found in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after the discovery of human remains Monday in north St. Louis.
recordpatriot.com
South Roxana man charged with home invasion
EDWARDSVILLE – A South Roxana man was charged with home invasion and domestic battery after an incident in Granite City Oct. 15. Jacob T. Adams, 21, of South Roxana, was charged Oct. 17 with home invasion, a Class X felony, and aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony. The...
Ameren completes $215M infrastructure project for St. Louis region ahead of schedule
Ameren has completed a $215 million infrastructure project for the St. Louis region nearly six months ahead of schedule.
whvoradio.com
GOOD NEWS – Murphey To Be Inducted Into Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle
KTVI Fox 2 and St. Louis reporter Mandy Murphey is set to be inducted into the NATAS Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle October 29, at the 46th Annual Regional EMMY Awards. Anchor for the company’s 5, 9 & 10 o’clock evening news, she joined KTVI in 1991 and became a full-time anchor in 1993 — following a deeply-rooted upbringing in west Kentucky.
Washington Missourian
Red Cedar Inn presentation rescheduled for Oct. 17
A presentation about Pacific’s plans for the Red Cedar Inn project has been postponed until Monday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. During the joint meeting between the Pacific Tourism Commission and the Meramec Valley Historical Society Monday, Pacific Tourism Director Kelly O’Malley, who is overseeing the project, will present her overall plan for the Red Cedar Inn.
recordpatriot.com
Indictment amended in Pierce's death
EDWARDSVILLE – An amended indictment was issued Thursday against a St. Louis man accused of killing Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. last year on the McKinley Bridge. Caleb L. Campbell, 23, of St. Louis, was the subject of an amended indictment last week for first degree murder, a...
KSDK
My Lou: Living life by doing the ‘scary’
There are some people in St. Louis who believe in living life to the fullest by stepping out of their comfort zones. Joe Fingerhut is one of them.
Driver killed by metal through windshield identified
81-year-old Kathleen Bailey of Belleville, Illinois was westbound on Interstate 64 at Vandeventer last Tuesday when the metal went through the driver’s side windshield.
KMOV
Crews work water main break in Belleville
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were working a water main break in Belleville late Tuesday afternoon. The Belleville Fire Department said South Illinois Street was shut down between East Main Street and East Lincoln Street due to a water main break. People are asked to use alternative routes.
