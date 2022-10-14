Slide 1 of 29: Cancer affects millions of people throughout the world. Though there are some things we can do to try and prevent it, such as adopting a healthy lifestyle, unfortunately this doesn't necessarily mean we'll be safe from cancer. For this reason, running screening tests plays a crucial role in the early detection, treatment, and outcome of cancer. Click through the following gallery and get to know the most popular cancer screening tests and when/if you should get them done. You may also like: Facts you couldn't have imagined about Thomas Edison.

28 DAYS AGO