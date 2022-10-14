ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer

A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
MICHIGAN STATE
MedicalXpress

Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
The Independent

Film student who beat stage 4 blood cancer reveals early warning sign

A bald woman who beat stage 4 cancer has become a TikTok sensation by creating outrageous hairstyles and sharing “positivity” with almost 700,000 followers.Shell Rowe, a film and TV student from Essex, became a viral sensation after she started posting videos on TikTok about her cancer journey.The 23-year-old, who was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in August 2019 after a tennis ball-sized lump appeared in her neck, has relapsed three times but has been in remission since February 2022.Shell, whose videos include funny clips of her sticking objects such as popcorn and glitter to her head, said: “I could not...
The Saginaw News

First patient screened using new Michigan system to better detect cancer in dense breasts

Since she had tumors removed about 30 years ago, Cheryl Schiebold has been diligent about having annual breast cancer screenings. In recent years, this involved a 3-dimensional mammogram and a manual ultrasound, but Thursday, Schiebold, 66, about an hour after the traditional mammogram, became the first patient to undergo imaging using a 3D whole breast ultrasound tomography system called SoftVue.
DETROIT, MI
sciencealert.com

BioNTech Founders Predict Cancer Vaccine Is Only Years Away

The husband-and-wife team who co-founded BioNTech, the biotechnology company that partnered with Pfizer to develop an effective messenger-RNA (mRNA) shot against COVID-19, has predicted that a cancer vaccine could be widely available within the next decade. "Yes, we feel that a cure for cancer, or to changing cancer patients' lives,...
msn.com

Cancer screening tests: when should you be doing them?

Slide 1 of 29: Cancer affects millions of people throughout the world. Though there are some things we can do to try and prevent it, such as adopting a healthy lifestyle, unfortunately this doesn't necessarily mean we'll be safe from cancer. For this reason, running screening tests plays a crucial role in the early detection, treatment, and outcome of cancer. Click through the following gallery and get to know the most popular cancer screening tests and when/if you should get them done. You may also like: Facts you couldn't have imagined about Thomas Edison.
MedicalXpress

Cancer patients treated with immunotherapy can safely receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

New research published in the October 2022 issue of Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (JNCCN ) confirms the safety of mRNA vaccines in people with cancer undergoing immunotherapy treatment. The researchers analyzed the frequency of side effects (also referred to as immune-related adverse events, or irAEs) in 408 patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy between January 16 and March 27, 2021. They found no increase in type, frequency, or severity of side effects from those receiving both immunotherapy and the vaccine at the same time.
healio.com

Men, younger patients less likely to be screened for lung cancer

From 2015 to 2019, most patients who were screened for lung cancer met 2013 U.S. Preventive Services Task Force criteria, but men, younger patients and those who previously smoked were less likely to be screened, a recent study found. The now-outdated 2013 USPSTF guidance recommended annual lung cancer screening (LCS)...
World Health Organization

WHO launches new campaign to amplify the lived experience of people affected by cancer

WHO launches new campaign to amplify the lived experience of people affected by cancer. Today, WHO is launching the first global survey to better understand and address the needs of all those affected by cancer. The survey is part of a broader campaign, designed with and intended to amplify the voices of those affected by cancer – survivors, caregivers and the bereaved – as part of WHO’s Framework for Meaningful Engagement of People Living with Noncommunicable diseases (PLWNCDs). This Framework is a commitment to respectfully and meaningfully engage PLWNCDs in co-designing policies, programmes, and solutions. The survey results will feed into the design of policies and programmes to offer better well-being in the context of a cancer diagnosis and co-create solutions for the future.

