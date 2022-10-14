Read full article on original website
Mother’s heartbreak as twin daughters both diagnosed with rare eye cancer
A mother was devastated to discover both her twin daughters had eye cancer when they were just weeks old — and crushed when one relapsed this year. Maryann Oakley, 43, thought her twins, Eve and Ella, now four, were perfectly healthy when they arrived on 19th December 2017 at Hershey Hospital, Pennsylvania, US.
Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer
A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
survivornet.com
‘Happy, Cheeky’ Baby Suddenly Couldn’t Lift His Arm But Doctors Said It Was Just ‘A Palsy’ And Not To Worry: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Luca was diagnosed with a spinal cord tumor. His most noticeable symptoms was struggling to lift his left arm, but doctors didn’t originally think there was any reason to worry. The survival rate for children with cancer has improved over the past few decades, but pediatric cancer is still...
Film student who beat stage 4 blood cancer reveals early warning sign
A bald woman who beat stage 4 cancer has become a TikTok sensation by creating outrageous hairstyles and sharing “positivity” with almost 700,000 followers.Shell Rowe, a film and TV student from Essex, became a viral sensation after she started posting videos on TikTok about her cancer journey.The 23-year-old, who was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in August 2019 after a tennis ball-sized lump appeared in her neck, has relapsed three times but has been in remission since February 2022.Shell, whose videos include funny clips of her sticking objects such as popcorn and glitter to her head, said: “I could not...
A global epidemic of cancer among people younger than 50 could be emerging
Iana dos Reis Nunes was 43 when she told her husband that she could feel something like a bubble in her abdomen when she lay on her side. An ultrasound scan found spots on her liver, which led to blood tests and a colonoscopy.
A woman had a severe case of the flu that led to cardiac arrest and a leg amputation after forgetting her flu shot. Now she's on a mission to get others vaccinated.
Shari Hall told Insider that she was too "busy" to get her flu shot. The virus attacked her heart. Her circulation failed, and she lost a leg and part of a foot. The grandmother of six wants others to learn from her experience and get vaccinated for the flu.
First patient screened using new Michigan system to better detect cancer in dense breasts
Since she had tumors removed about 30 years ago, Cheryl Schiebold has been diligent about having annual breast cancer screenings. In recent years, this involved a 3-dimensional mammogram and a manual ultrasound, but Thursday, Schiebold, 66, about an hour after the traditional mammogram, became the first patient to undergo imaging using a 3D whole breast ultrasound tomography system called SoftVue.
Pregnant woman finds out she has stage 4 cancer after doctors misdiagnosed her symptoms
A pregnant woman has revealed that she was diagnosed with stage four cancer after doctors initially misdiagnosed her symptoms. Lindsey Gritton, 29, first noticed that something was wrong when she felt a burning pain under her right armpit and close to, but just outside of her breast, in April of this year.
sciencealert.com
BioNTech Founders Predict Cancer Vaccine Is Only Years Away
The husband-and-wife team who co-founded BioNTech, the biotechnology company that partnered with Pfizer to develop an effective messenger-RNA (mRNA) shot against COVID-19, has predicted that a cancer vaccine could be widely available within the next decade. "Yes, we feel that a cure for cancer, or to changing cancer patients' lives,...
Gena Tew 'Untransmittable' After AIDS Diagnosis—It 'Isn't a Death Sentence'
"I can have a normal life. Let's get rid of that stigma," said the 27-year-old social media influencer in a TikTok video.
msn.com
Cancer screening tests: when should you be doing them?
Slide 1 of 29: Cancer affects millions of people throughout the world. Though there are some things we can do to try and prevent it, such as adopting a healthy lifestyle, unfortunately this doesn't necessarily mean we'll be safe from cancer. For this reason, running screening tests plays a crucial role in the early detection, treatment, and outcome of cancer. Click through the following gallery and get to know the most popular cancer screening tests and when/if you should get them done. You may also like: Facts you couldn't have imagined about Thomas Edison.
A large study found a link between hair straightening products and uterine cancers, especially for Black women
A decade-long NIH study of 33,000 women found a link between chemical hair straighteners and uterine cancer. Black women made up a majority of participants who said they use hair straighteners. The NIH did not collect information on the exact chemicals used in hair straightening products.
MedicalXpress
Cancer patients treated with immunotherapy can safely receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
New research published in the October 2022 issue of Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (JNCCN ) confirms the safety of mRNA vaccines in people with cancer undergoing immunotherapy treatment. The researchers analyzed the frequency of side effects (also referred to as immune-related adverse events, or irAEs) in 408 patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy between January 16 and March 27, 2021. They found no increase in type, frequency, or severity of side effects from those receiving both immunotherapy and the vaccine at the same time.
‘You were given this mountain to show others it can be moved,’ Yukon 8-year-old diagnosed with leukemia after persistent swelling
Yukon 8-year-old, Parker Henderson is eight months into a two-and-a-half year journey to remission following her acute lymphoblastic leukemia diagnosis.
A baby with a heart condition that gave her a 10% chance of surviving birth has beaten the odds. Now, she'll need a second heart surgery at 6 months old.
Baby Dorothea Velez had a 10% chance of surviving her birth and complex heart surgery. Her parents refused to listen to doctors who told them there was no hope. Dorothea, now 3 months old, is thriving, but she needs a second life-saving surgery in a few months.
N.J. veterinarian treated dogs with cancer — then became a patient. Here’s what canines taught her.
Renée Alsarraf knows what people think: Her job must be sad. When they hear “veterinary oncologist,” they picture all the dogs the doctor can’t save. But Alsarraf also gets to see her patients live through more birthdays, holidays and family vacations, plus everyday rituals like walks, park visits and playtime, all thanks to treatment.
‘Anyone with lungs can get lung cancer.’ What Georgians should know about the disease
Dr. Nitika Sharma, a medical oncologist, spoke about what residents need to know about lung cancer.
healio.com
Men, younger patients less likely to be screened for lung cancer
From 2015 to 2019, most patients who were screened for lung cancer met 2013 U.S. Preventive Services Task Force criteria, but men, younger patients and those who previously smoked were less likely to be screened, a recent study found. The now-outdated 2013 USPSTF guidance recommended annual lung cancer screening (LCS)...
World Health Organization
WHO launches new campaign to amplify the lived experience of people affected by cancer
WHO launches new campaign to amplify the lived experience of people affected by cancer. Today, WHO is launching the first global survey to better understand and address the needs of all those affected by cancer. The survey is part of a broader campaign, designed with and intended to amplify the voices of those affected by cancer – survivors, caregivers and the bereaved – as part of WHO’s Framework for Meaningful Engagement of People Living with Noncommunicable diseases (PLWNCDs). This Framework is a commitment to respectfully and meaningfully engage PLWNCDs in co-designing policies, programmes, and solutions. The survey results will feed into the design of policies and programmes to offer better well-being in the context of a cancer diagnosis and co-create solutions for the future.
