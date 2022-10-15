ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

CBS Denver

New COVID vaccine dose targets Omicron

While this time of year is for many all about the scares, for Laura Gomez and her family - including a brand new baby boy - it's about trying to avoid at least one fright. Covid. "Changing seasons and holidays, seeing more people around, that's for me, why," she said. The vaccine dose available now is more than just another booster. It can provide better protection. "About half of America's population doesn't actually know about these new vaccines," Heather Roth, the Immunization Branch Chief at Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, said. "The really exciting thing about these reformulated vaccines, they are specifically designed...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates

The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Is There Any Urban Myth Heidi Ganahl Won’t Believe?

Over at Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s Facebook page, where the supportive comments over Ganahl’s campaign against the menace of “furries” clawing and hissing their way through the hallways of Colorado public schools are still flowing fast and furious, a whole new moral panic is taking shape over “pro-pedophilia” posters allegedly going up “all over” Denver:
COLORADO STATE
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Summit Daily News

This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride

My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots

DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
DENVER, CO
arizonasuntimes.com

Celebrity Drag Queen Serves as Crossing Guard for Denver Students to Promote Safety

A Denver school featured a drag queen as a crossing guard in celebration of National Walk and Bike to School Day, according to school social media posts. Drag entertainer Dixie Krystals helped students cross the street at Denver Public School on Oct. 12 as a part of the school’s Walk & Roll to School Day, according to social media posts. Krystals was included as one of the school’s “celebrity crossing guards” in honor of Pedestrian Safety Month.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Denver Initiated Ordinance 305: Should landlords be taxed to pay for free legal representation for tenants facing eviction?

The grassroots Denver group No Eviction Without Representation, or NEWR Denver, put this measure on the November ballot. If voters say yes, it would create a program so that all tenants facing eviction could receive free legal representation. While Denver already has a program in place to pay for free legal counsel for people facing eviction who make less than 80 percent of the area median income, or $105,500 for a family of three, this would expand that right to everybody. The program would be funded by a tax increase of $75 on landlords per property they own.
DENVER, CO
WOWT

Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
RAPID CITY, SD
cobizmag.com

Denver International Airport (DIA) is now the Third-busiest Airport in the World

At times overshadowed by conspiracy theories and punchlines about the since-scrapped automated baggage system, Denver International Airport hit an inarguable zenith during the pandemic, jumping from the 16th-busiest airport worldwide in terms of total passengers in 2019 to the eighth-busiest in 2020. In 2021, the ascent continued: DIA was the...
DENVER, CO
westminsterpawprints.com

New Screen-free Shift at Westminster Leaves Students Wondering: Why?

Among the many new changes facing Middle Schoolers this year, the new screen-free shift has stopped students from using their computers in the locker commons altogether. The new rule has changed much about this school year, like when and where work gets done. Patrick Egan, the 8th boy’s Grade Chair, was one of the many faculty who helped put this rule into play. “I had heard why [the screen-free shift] might be a good idea, and I think I became supportive of it in that moment,” says Egan. The leadership teams at Westminster pushed for this new change, and eventually, the rule was implemented with swift and decisive action.
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Denver

Aggressive driving fatal crashes in Colorado have nearly doubled

Ask anyone on the street, and most will say it seems like tempers are running higher on the roads than ever before, with "road rage" getting out of hand. The CBS News Colorado Investigative Team has found there's data to back that up — state data shows in Colorado, the number of people dying and being seriously injured in aggressive driving crashes has nearly doubled over the last five years. Colorado Department of Transportation data shows in 2016, 252 people were seriously injured in the state due to aggressive driving crashes, but five years later in 2021, that number nearly...
COLORADO STATE

