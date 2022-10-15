Read full article on original website
Denver's $2 billion sidewalk build-out plan: Yes or no?David HeitzDenver, CO
Get your scare on at 5 spooky Halloween bars in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
I-70 paving project moves to westbound lanesHeather WillardJefferson County, CO
Why voting yes on DougCo's 5A won't mean higher taxes after 2023Suzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
Daily Record
Colorado evictions top 3,000 a month, a return to pre-pandemic normal as rental aid comes to an end
Charlene Winn moved from the street to her Lowry apartment five years ago. It wasn’t a palace — a small kitchen and living room, her bedroom, the bathroom — but it was a home, her home. Winn had worked hard to get it: She’d spent four years unhoused, moving from resource to resource, searching for work and an apartment she could afford.
New COVID vaccine dose targets Omicron
While this time of year is for many all about the scares, for Laura Gomez and her family - including a brand new baby boy - it's about trying to avoid at least one fright. Covid. "Changing seasons and holidays, seeing more people around, that's for me, why," she said. The vaccine dose available now is more than just another booster. It can provide better protection. "About half of America's population doesn't actually know about these new vaccines," Heather Roth, the Immunization Branch Chief at Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, said. "The really exciting thing about these reformulated vaccines, they are specifically designed...
cpr.org
5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates
The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
coloradopols.com
Is There Any Urban Myth Heidi Ganahl Won’t Believe?
Over at Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s Facebook page, where the supportive comments over Ganahl’s campaign against the menace of “furries” clawing and hissing their way through the hallways of Colorado public schools are still flowing fast and furious, a whole new moral panic is taking shape over “pro-pedophilia” posters allegedly going up “all over” Denver:
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
Summit Daily News
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride
My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
coloradosun.com
Background check of Denver schools’ special ed director did not reveal prior allegations of inappropriate behavior
Denver Public Schools’ recently promoted special education director was hired by district officials who did not know he had been accused of making sexually inappropriate comments to high school girls when he was principal of a California school, where he had used a different first name. Michael Winston, who...
Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots
DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
arizonasuntimes.com
Celebrity Drag Queen Serves as Crossing Guard for Denver Students to Promote Safety
A Denver school featured a drag queen as a crossing guard in celebration of National Walk and Bike to School Day, according to school social media posts. Drag entertainer Dixie Krystals helped students cross the street at Denver Public School on Oct. 12 as a part of the school’s Walk & Roll to School Day, according to social media posts. Krystals was included as one of the school’s “celebrity crossing guards” in honor of Pedestrian Safety Month.
This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Colorado
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
denverite.com
Denver Initiated Ordinance 305: Should landlords be taxed to pay for free legal representation for tenants facing eviction?
The grassroots Denver group No Eviction Without Representation, or NEWR Denver, put this measure on the November ballot. If voters say yes, it would create a program so that all tenants facing eviction could receive free legal representation. While Denver already has a program in place to pay for free legal counsel for people facing eviction who make less than 80 percent of the area median income, or $105,500 for a family of three, this would expand that right to everybody. The program would be funded by a tax increase of $75 on landlords per property they own.
9News
Next Question: Can Coloradans use greywater to water lawns?
According to GreyWater Action, greywater can be used for irrigating individual, non-food plants. In Denver, you can't let greywater pool or run off your property.
WOWT
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
Got A Sweet Tooth? Voodoo Donuts To Open Another Spot In Colorado
If you love doughnuts, one of the best places to get them anywhere in the country is a place called Voodoo Doughnuts and they're expanding with their 15 location overall and their 4th here in the great state of Colorado. With locations already on Araphoe and 30th in Denver along...
cobizmag.com
Denver International Airport (DIA) is now the Third-busiest Airport in the World
At times overshadowed by conspiracy theories and punchlines about the since-scrapped automated baggage system, Denver International Airport hit an inarguable zenith during the pandemic, jumping from the 16th-busiest airport worldwide in terms of total passengers in 2019 to the eighth-busiest in 2020. In 2021, the ascent continued: DIA was the...
westminsterpawprints.com
New Screen-free Shift at Westminster Leaves Students Wondering: Why?
Among the many new changes facing Middle Schoolers this year, the new screen-free shift has stopped students from using their computers in the locker commons altogether. The new rule has changed much about this school year, like when and where work gets done. Patrick Egan, the 8th boy’s Grade Chair, was one of the many faculty who helped put this rule into play. “I had heard why [the screen-free shift] might be a good idea, and I think I became supportive of it in that moment,” says Egan. The leadership teams at Westminster pushed for this new change, and eventually, the rule was implemented with swift and decisive action.
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2....
Aggressive driving fatal crashes in Colorado have nearly doubled
Ask anyone on the street, and most will say it seems like tempers are running higher on the roads than ever before, with "road rage" getting out of hand. The CBS News Colorado Investigative Team has found there's data to back that up — state data shows in Colorado, the number of people dying and being seriously injured in aggressive driving crashes has nearly doubled over the last five years. Colorado Department of Transportation data shows in 2016, 252 people were seriously injured in the state due to aggressive driving crashes, but five years later in 2021, that number nearly...
Mother disagrees with baby’s head injury diagnosis
The parents of a baby became concerned after discovering a soft area on the child’s head. Two hospitals gave them two different opinions.
