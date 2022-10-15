ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

No-huddle? No problem for Matt Ryan, Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – It proved to be the right time and the right place. More to the point, it was the right pace. Intent on implementing the no-huddle offense at some point, Frank Reich and his offense staff decided the target date was the Indianapolis Colts’ week 6 meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Lung issues force Bills’ Poyer to take long road to KC

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Prevented from flying because of the aftereffects of a collapsed lung, Bills safety Jordan Poyer and the team came up with the next best alternative for him to get to Kansas City for a game against the Chiefs. Driving. The team rented a luxury...
Colts owner Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Snyder

NEW YORK (AP) — Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several...
Executive VP Easterby let go by Houston Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans, off to a 1-3-1 start, have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. “I met with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby and we have mutually agreed to part ways,” team owner Cal McNair said. “For the remainder of the season, effective immediately, his responsibilities will be absorbed by our football operations staff. We acknowledge Jack’s positive contributions and wish him and his family the best in the future.”
