ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News

Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
brownsnation.com

Browns Analyst Has A Bold Idea For Nick Chubb

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is having a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season. The former Georgia standout leads the league in rushing yards with 649 and rushing touchdowns with seven. He also has the most rushing plays of 20 yards or more with seven. Chubb already has...
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State

Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Titans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Broncos have received trade calls regarding their plethora of tight ends. He highlights Albert Okwuegbunam as the name to watch after he was a health scratch on Monday night. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Raiders are still looking to turn over the roster under...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Recruiting News After Big College Football Week Seven

Following a genuinely electric week of college football, this article looks at the highlights from last week and significant player commitments from this weekend. Week Seven of the college football season was nothing short of amazing. First, in the biggest game of the day, the Tennessee Volunteers ended a 15-year losing streak to the Alabama Crimson Tide when they defeated them 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Then, in the Big Ten, the Michigan Wolverines beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 41-17 in the Big House.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return

The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
TAYLOR, LA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G championship following Week 7 action

ESPN’s FPI has updated its prediction for who will win the B1G East. Only two undefeated teams are left in the B1G, Ohio State and Michigan. Penn State lost to Michigan 41-17 on Saturday. It’s looking like the Ohio State and Michigan are favored by the FPI now. Ohio State had a bye in Week 7, but has looked just as dominant even with its injuries. After the Buckeyes and Wolverines, the chances drop off severely.
ILLINOIS STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Former Colts Kicker Finds New Home

The Indianapolis Colts waived embattled-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following their Week 1 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. Blankenship missed the 42-yard game winner against the Texans, and it was the last kick he attempted for Indianapolis. Blankenship is back in the NFL according to a report from Adam Schefter. "Cardinals...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy