Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News
Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
atozsports.com
Alabama radio host has wild theory for why Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee Vols
A radio host in Alabama is having trouble accepting the Crimson Tide’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Vols. Ryan Fowler, host of “The Game on 100.9” in Tuscaloosa, sent a tweet on Monday night that suggested an official was celebrating a Vols touchdown in the first quarter.
Look: Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama's Loss To Tennessee
There was a massive upset in college football on Saturday evening. Alabama traveled to Knoxville and fell to Tennessee, 52-49. It was a loss that looked to be coming for the last couple of weeks after the Crimson Tide looked human against both the Texas Longhorns & Texas A&M Aggies.
Ex-Coach Rick Neuheisel Names Best Team In College Football Right Now
Several teams have a claim as being the best in college football right now. Georgia is ranked No. 1. Tennessee just upset Alabama. Clemson and Michigan are both perennial powers who are unbeaten. But former coach Rick Neuheisel didn't pick any of those programs when asked which team he believes is ...
One school bound to eventually join Pac-12, while no more exits from the conference are expected
The confidence in the future of the Pac-12 continues to surge
brownsnation.com
Browns Analyst Has A Bold Idea For Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is having a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season. The former Georgia standout leads the league in rushing yards with 649 and rushing touchdowns with seven. He also has the most rushing plays of 20 yards or more with seven. Chubb already has...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
The Dallas Cowboys as buyers. The Washington Commanders as sellers. The Cowboys and Commanders meeting at the marketplace ... together?. Media speculation, as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches, is firing up. ... and if we take that speculation - which some outlets like to label as "proposals'' - these things can make for fun exercises.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State
Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
Ohio State is trying to flip 2023 Notre Dame commit after scholarship offer
There is blood in the water and there is a feeling that plenty of schools will be looking to flip current Notre Dame commits. There have already been four decommits for the 2023 cycle for the Irish (Keon Keeley, Justyn Rhett, Elijah Paige and Sedrick Irvin Jr.) and there is potential for more.
Yardbarker
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Titans
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Broncos have received trade calls regarding their plethora of tight ends. He highlights Albert Okwuegbunam as the name to watch after he was a health scratch on Monday night. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Raiders are still looking to turn over the roster under...
Paul Finebaum explains how Tennessee could still miss out on the College Football Playoff
While fans are still joyous over last weekend’s victory over Alabama, Paul Finebaum is cautioning them not to buy their College Football Playoff tickets just yet. Joining the crew on Get Up on ESPN, Finebaum explained how the Volunteers could still miss out on the dance, even if their resume is impeccable right now.
Yardbarker
Recruiting News After Big College Football Week Seven
Following a genuinely electric week of college football, this article looks at the highlights from last week and significant player commitments from this weekend. Week Seven of the college football season was nothing short of amazing. First, in the biggest game of the day, the Tennessee Volunteers ended a 15-year losing streak to the Alabama Crimson Tide when they defeated them 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Then, in the Big Ten, the Michigan Wolverines beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 41-17 in the Big House.
Yardbarker
Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return
The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G championship following Week 7 action
ESPN’s FPI has updated its prediction for who will win the B1G East. Only two undefeated teams are left in the B1G, Ohio State and Michigan. Penn State lost to Michigan 41-17 on Saturday. It’s looking like the Ohio State and Michigan are favored by the FPI now. Ohio State had a bye in Week 7, but has looked just as dominant even with its injuries. After the Buckeyes and Wolverines, the chances drop off severely.
Yardbarker
Report: Former Colts Kicker Finds New Home
The Indianapolis Colts waived embattled-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following their Week 1 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. Blankenship missed the 42-yard game winner against the Texans, and it was the last kick he attempted for Indianapolis. Blankenship is back in the NFL according to a report from Adam Schefter. "Cardinals...
Comments / 0