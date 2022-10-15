Read full article on original website
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
ESPN
Austin FC eliminate Real Salt Lake in penalty-kick shootout
Sebastian Driussi scored two goals and Brad Stuver stopped two shots in the decisive penalty shootout as host Austin FC defeated short-handed Real Salt Lake 3-1 on spot kicks following a 2-2 draw Sunday afternoon in their first-round Western Conference playoff game. Driussi, Diego Fagundez and Emiliano Rigoni converted their...
theScore
Cole available to pitch out of bullpen in Game 5
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole could make his first career relief appearance in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Cleveland, possibly as a closer. New York manager Aaron Boone switched starting pitchers after Monday night's rainout and said Nestor Cortes will take the mound on three days' rest in place of Jameson Taillon.
theScore
Dolphins' Thompson leaves game, Bridgewater in
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson, starting because the Dolphins' top two quarterbacks had been in concussion protocols, left the field in the second quarter of Sunday's game against Minnesota. Thompson was being evaluated for a possible injury to his right thumb, the Dolphins said. Thompson...
theScore
3 bets for Guardians-Yankees Game 5
We have just one game on Monday's slate and it figures to be a great one. The Cleveland Guardians are in New York to take on the Yankees, with the winner advancing to the ALCS and the loser packing it in for the season. Let's take a look at a...
theScore
Senators rave about home-opener atmosphere: 'It was playoff' like
One of the most highly anticipated home openers in Ottawa Senators history lived up to the hype Tuesday night. The Sens defeated the Boston Bruins in a 7-5 barn burner in front of a raucous crowd at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario. Franchise legend Daniel Alfredsson got the...
theScore
Staley: Chargers benched prized acquisition J.C. Jackson vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers benched cornerback and prized offseason signing J.C. Jackson for the second half of Monday Night Football versus the Denver Broncos, head coach Brandon Staley said postgame. "It just wasn't good enough in the first half and we felt like we needed to make a change," Staley...
theScore
NHL Tuesday best bets: Lightning to rebound vs. Flyers
It's another busy night in the NHL with eight games scheduled Tuesday. Let's take a closer look at a couple of home sides worth backing. Flyers (+240) @ Lightning (-290) The Philadelphia Flyers are off to a surprising 2-0 start, but don't let that fool you: they haven't played overly well.
theScore
MLB Tuesday best bets: Phillies to hang around vs. Padres
Thanks to the postponement in New York, we have two playoff games to look forward to Tuesday. dove into a few specials for the Guardians-Yankees game, so I'll turn my attention to the series opener between the Phillies and Padres. Let's take a closer look at a side - and...
theScore
Flames stay undefeated, score 3 unanswered goals to top Knights
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Backlund broke a tie with 4:29 left in the Calgary Flames' 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli also scored and Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves to help the Flames improve to 3-0 and drop Vegas to 3-1.
theScore
NFL award rankings: Early leaders in race for MVP, rookie honors, more
The first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season are in the books, and the race for the league's top awards is shaping up. Here's a look at the best five candidates for the main honors:. Coach of the Year. 5. Robert Saleh, Jets. We're not sure how many receipts...
theScore
Canucks squander record 4th straight multi-goal lead in loss to Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to...
theScore
Report: Cardinals' Brown avoids season-ending foot injury, out 6 weeks
An MRI revealed that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown's foot injury isn't as bad as was initially thought, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brown, who reportedly faced a potentially season-ending injury, will instead be sidelined for about six weeks, according to Rapoport. The 25-year-old, who hurt his...
theScore
Yankees-Guardians Game 5 postponed to Tuesday afternoon
Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed due to rain. The teams will instead play the series' deciding game Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET. The winner will advance to face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series starting Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.
theScore
Verlander: I want to pitch 'until they rip the jersey off me'
Houston Astros veteran Justin Verlander is coming off one of the great comeback seasons of all time and has no plans to slow down. "I just want to play until they rip the jersey off me," the two-time Cy Young winner said during his press availability Tuesday prior to the American League Championship Series kicking off. "I'm not going to be out there making a fool of myself, don't get me wrong. It's just the way I've always envisioned it. You see the greats of the past and those guys pitched to their 40s. It was never a question in my mind that, if you want to be great, that's what you have to do. So I've prepared myself to do that since I started throwing a baseball."
theScore
Hawks sign Hunter to 4-year extension worth $95M
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $95 million, his agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Both parties had until 6 p.m. ET on Monday to agree on a rookie extension. There are no options included in Hunter's new deal, a source told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
theScore
Report: Blazers reward Little with 4-year, $28M extension
The Portland Trail Blazers agreed to a four-year, $28-million extension with forward Nassir Little, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Little averaged 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 42 games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in January. The 22-year-old has struggled to see consistent time on the court over his...
theScore
Late turnover, Hopkins' 4th field goal gives Chargers OT win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Hopkins, who injured a hamstring during the first half, grimaced as he kicked the...
theScore
NBA futures best bets: Value in Clippers to win title
The NBA season is finally here, which means we can begin to analyze actual games rather than merely hypothesize. That said, finding value in playoff-based future bets is a fun last hurrah before the business begins. Here, we dissect our best bets to make or miss the playoffs, win each...
theScore
Panthers' Anderson sent to locker room vs. Rams after arguing with coaches
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks sent wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the locker room midway through Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Anderson had a testy exchange with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey on the sideline earlier in the contest. He wasn't targeted in the first half.
theScore
Torres blasts 'disrespectful' Naylor: 'Now they can watch on TV'
The New York Yankees are moving on to the American League Championship Series, and Gleyber Torres hopes the Cleveland Guardians can tune in to watch. While recording the final out in Tuesday's Game 5 of the ALDS against the Guardians, officially booting them from the postseason, Torres stood over second base and rocked an imaginary baby. It was a direct shot at slugger Josh Naylor, who made the same gesture while rounding the bases after hitting a solo homer off Gerrit Cole in the previous contest.
