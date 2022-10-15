ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garcelle Beauvais Steps Out In An All-Pink Look That We Love

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0lhG_0iao8zCv00
Source: Bravo / Getty

Garcelle Beauvais recently stepped out in an all pink look over the weekend that was everything!

For her fashionable ensemble, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality television star rocked the all pink look to perfection which definitely gave us a pop of color in these gloomy fall days. The look featured a pink trench coat with a wrap around the waist and pink leather knee-high boots. The soft pink coat was designed by Coperni and currently retails for $459. She paired the look with a black multi colored Louis Vuitton handbag which she carried in her hand as she posed for her Instagram photo set.

Check out the look below.

Like us, Garcelle’s 1.2 million IG followers went nuts over this photo and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “

Gorgeous

,” one follower wrote while another commented with, “love this!!!!!” and still another wrote, “GARCELLE DID NOT COME TO PLAY

bring it queen!!!

We absolutely love this look on the beauty! What do you think about the reality star’s slay? Did she nail this all pink look?

Garcelle Beauvais Steps Out In An All-Pink Look That We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

