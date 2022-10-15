ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, VA

Axios Richmond

Can Can Café opens today in downtown Richmond

Can Can Café, the new weekday breakfast and lunch option inside the Library of Virginia, is officially open.Why it matters: Josh Wright, chef and co-owner of the beloved and now-closed downtown restaurant Pop's Market, is running the kitchen of the downtown outpost. What they're saying: "The opportunity to work with them and share what I know about the neighborhood and style of dining came up right when my sabbatical was crossing the year mark and I wanted back in the kitchen," Wright tells Axios. Details: Open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3pm for coffee and pastries, with sandwiches available starting at 11am. Can Can Café's opening menu. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Dinosaurs and Dragons are strolling into Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Life-size dinosaurs and dragons are strolling into the Richmond area for a limited time. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to see and feel what it must have been like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth!. This event will allow visitors to experience...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Light Up the Tracks in Downtown Ashland

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Holiday season is here and downtown Ashland will transform into a vintage Christmas Village to give visitors a chance to step into a real-life holiday postcard. Light Up the Tracks presented by Dominion Power is a six-week holiday celebration featuring a mile-long light display and special...
ASHLAND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

More I-64 Widening On The Way

WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Travel Maven

This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC Washington

Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round

Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
DOSWELL, VA
Builder

Atlantic Builders Opens Presales of New 55+ Community

Atlantic Builders has announced presales for its new 55+ community, Afton Villas, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The attached villa homes, ranging in size from 1,900 to 2,650 square feet, include an owner’s suite with a high-end bathroom, a kitchen, a great room, and a dining room on the first floor, with a two-car garage.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Axios Richmond

Richmonders bought that pirate ship houseboat, and it’s now an Airbnb

The pirate ship houseboat that went viral in August when a Northern Neck man listed it for sale was snapped up by a Richmond couple — and it's now available to rent via Airbnb. Why it matters: Richmonders know a good pirate ship houseboat when they see one. Richmond entrepreneur Lauren DeMarco saw the listing making the rounds on social media and joked to her husband, "Do you want to buy a pirate ship?" she tells Axios. Of course he did. So the two made the 90-minute drive to Callao to check it out. They were the first to show...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Spike Alert issued for Metro Richmond

The Metro Richmond Spike Alert System issued an alert Oct. 18 indicating an acute spike in opioid overdoses in the Richmond region. Such an alert is triggered any time overdoses in Henrico, Richmond or Chesterfield exceed the threshold for what is considered a spike in that locality. Each locality has its own system for determining those levels.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

New veterinary center to open in Henrico

Partner Veterinary is building a new emergency and specialty veterinary center in Henrico’s West End next year. The 20,000-square-foot facility, to be located at 1616 Three Chopt Road in Henrico, will supplement the company’s existing urgent care center at 6506 West Broad Street in the county, which opened earlier this year.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
13News Now

New Kent man charged with unlawfully filming woman

NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent man has been charged with unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items, according to the Williamsburg Police Department. Investigators found that on September 30, 59-year-old Richard Lee Gibson placed his cellphone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman while it was recording, the department said.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

