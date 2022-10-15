The pirate ship houseboat that went viral in August when a Northern Neck man listed it for sale was snapped up by a Richmond couple — and it's now available to rent via Airbnb. Why it matters: Richmonders know a good pirate ship houseboat when they see one. Richmond entrepreneur Lauren DeMarco saw the listing making the rounds on social media and joked to her husband, "Do you want to buy a pirate ship?" she tells Axios. Of course he did. So the two made the 90-minute drive to Callao to check it out. They were the first to show...

