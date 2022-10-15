Read full article on original website
Can Can Café opens today in downtown Richmond
Can Can Café, the new weekday breakfast and lunch option inside the Library of Virginia, is officially open.Why it matters: Josh Wright, chef and co-owner of the beloved and now-closed downtown restaurant Pop's Market, is running the kitchen of the downtown outpost. What they're saying: "The opportunity to work with them and share what I know about the neighborhood and style of dining came up right when my sabbatical was crossing the year mark and I wanted back in the kitchen," Wright tells Axios. Details: Open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3pm for coffee and pastries, with sandwiches available starting at 11am. Can Can Café's opening menu. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
NBC12
Dinosaurs and Dragons are strolling into Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Life-size dinosaurs and dragons are strolling into the Richmond area for a limited time. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to see and feel what it must have been like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth!. This event will allow visitors to experience...
NBC12
Light Up the Tracks in Downtown Ashland
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Holiday season is here and downtown Ashland will transform into a vintage Christmas Village to give visitors a chance to step into a real-life holiday postcard. Light Up the Tracks presented by Dominion Power is a six-week holiday celebration featuring a mile-long light display and special...
peninsulachronicle.com
More I-64 Widening On The Way
WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
NBC Washington
Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round
Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
Undefeated Highland Springs remains the unanimous #1
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
Ice cream workshop scoops up former downtown Richmond restaurant
Sweet Wynns owner Taryn Wynn said she always envisioned a dedicated space for the company, and that it has quickly outgrown the space it was using since it launched this spring.
Builder
Atlantic Builders Opens Presales of New 55+ Community
Atlantic Builders has announced presales for its new 55+ community, Afton Villas, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The attached villa homes, ranging in size from 1,900 to 2,650 square feet, include an owner’s suite with a high-end bathroom, a kitchen, a great room, and a dining room on the first floor, with a two-car garage.
Though the steakhouse is gone, Ashland residents recall fear of sniper shooting
On October 19, 2002, John Allen Mohammad and Lee Boyd Malvo shot a 37-year man in the parking lot of the Ponderosa Steakhouse on England Street.
Dominion is charged-up over plans for this downtown Richmond block
Dominion said it is aiming to have the project mostly complete by early 2024, subject to various approvals and reviews.
Two decades later, investigators shine new light on Ashland sniper attack
On October 19, 2002, a terror spree that began two and a half weeks earlier in Maryland finally arrived at the doorstep of Richmond.
Richmonders bought that pirate ship houseboat, and it’s now an Airbnb
The pirate ship houseboat that went viral in August when a Northern Neck man listed it for sale was snapped up by a Richmond couple — and it's now available to rent via Airbnb. Why it matters: Richmonders know a good pirate ship houseboat when they see one. Richmond entrepreneur Lauren DeMarco saw the listing making the rounds on social media and joked to her husband, "Do you want to buy a pirate ship?" she tells Axios. Of course he did. So the two made the 90-minute drive to Callao to check it out. They were the first to show...
Section of western Henrico road to be closed starting Oct. 24
A section of Normandy Drive in Henrico’s Near West End will be closed for two to three weeks, beginning 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, for drainage and other improvements near the Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad. Normandy will be closed from Horsepen Road to a point just north of the...
Why this Richmond teacher doesn’t feel safe in her classroom
"We have great teachers who really want to be there, but they cannot take the pressure and anxiety and the overwhelming [feeling] of everything that happens in the school day," Jones said. "We have to do something right now for the kids in the building right now."
Spike Alert issued for Metro Richmond
The Metro Richmond Spike Alert System issued an alert Oct. 18 indicating an acute spike in opioid overdoses in the Richmond region. Such an alert is triggered any time overdoses in Henrico, Richmond or Chesterfield exceed the threshold for what is considered a spike in that locality. Each locality has its own system for determining those levels.
New veterinary center to open in Henrico
Partner Veterinary is building a new emergency and specialty veterinary center in Henrico’s West End next year. The 20,000-square-foot facility, to be located at 1616 Three Chopt Road in Henrico, will supplement the company’s existing urgent care center at 6506 West Broad Street in the county, which opened earlier this year.
2022 Virginia general election: What Hanover voters will see on their ballots
In Hanover County, voters will either vote for the 1st Congressional District candidate or the 5th Congressional District candidate. Voters living in the Beaverdam District will pick someone to represent them on the board of supervisors -- but there's only one candidate on the ballot.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
New Kent man charged with unlawfully filming woman
NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent man has been charged with unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items, according to the Williamsburg Police Department. Investigators found that on September 30, 59-year-old Richard Lee Gibson placed his cellphone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman while it was recording, the department said.
