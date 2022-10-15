ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, MO

Washington Missourian

Fatima knocks out Borgia

St. Francis Borgia’s softball run came to an end Thursday in Sullivan. The Lady Knights (14-13) fell to top-seeded Fatima, 7-3.
SULLIVAN, MO
Washington Missourian

Soccer Knights rally past Pacific, 4-1

After an even tally at the end of 40 minutes, St. Francis Borgia found another gear. The Knights (8-7) won on the road at Pacific (8-8), 4-1, Thursday on the Indians’ senior night.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Hermann girls win race at Owensville

Four teams from the Four Rivers Conference rose to the top of the girls team standings Tuesday at the Owensville Cross Country Invitational. Hermann, the defending Class 2 state champion, won the race with 48 points.
OWENSVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Brown’s no-hitter moves Lady Jays to district final

The Washington softball Lady Jays have their second no-hitter of the postseason. Two days after a combined hitless shutout of Webster Groves in the first round of the district, junior Taylor Brown did the trick herself this time in a 16-0 victory.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Fatima knocks out St. Clair

Fatima’s Lady Comets burned bright in the first round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Tuesday. Fatima (28-3), the district’s top seed, concluded the season for St. Clair (0-21) in Sullivan, 15-0.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Bulldogs earn split in FRC matches

Sullivan kept itself in the running for the Four Rivers Conference chase for at least one more round of league play Tuesday. The Lady Eagles (12-7-1, 3-2) won on the road at St. Clair in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.
SULLIVAN, MO
Washington Missourian

Union scores four-set volleyball win over New Haven

Continuing its best season since 2000, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats earned a Four Rivers Conference win over New Haven Tuesday, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-8. “We started a little bit slow, but then we picked it up and the offense started swinging and fewer errors were happening,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “It was a good finish.”
NEW HAVEN, MO
Washington Missourian

Bauer: ECC likely needs $13M to replace school's locations in Rolla

East Central College has secured $6.5 million for its facilities in Rolla, money that could be used to replace two current locations. The money was approved in May by the Missouri General Assembly, but must be matched by 2024 by the college through fundraising or other means. ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said he “feels confident” that ECC can match the funds by the deadline — he said $3 million federal dollars are pending approval by the end of the year.
ROLLA, MO
Washington Missourian

Swim lessons, parties give boost to Washington pool revenue

Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said the annual attendance and concession stand sales report for the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex showcases just how much impact weather can have on the city’s pool. “We had hot weather, but we also had rainouts,” said Dunker, who presented the report...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Hope gift is a catalyst

A proposed Washington riverfront playground got a big boost recently thanks to a $25,000 donation from local dentist Dr. Mark Tobben and his wife Lisa. The playground, which is expected to cost around $88,000, is one of a number of improvements that city leaders hope to add to a riverfront that continues to evolve and flourish. The Washington City Council approved the playground design Monday evening.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Red Cedar Inn presentation rescheduled for Oct. 17

A presentation about Pacific’s plans for the Red Cedar Inn project has been postponed until Monday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. During the joint meeting between the Pacific Tourism Commission and the Meramec Valley Historical Society Monday, Pacific Tourism Director Kelly O’Malley, who is overseeing the project, will present her overall plan for the Red Cedar Inn.
PACIFIC, MO

