Washington Missourian
Fatima knocks out Borgia
St. Francis Borgia’s softball run came to an end Thursday in Sullivan. The Lady Knights (14-13) fell to top-seeded Fatima, 7-3.
Washington Missourian
Soccer Knights rally past Pacific, 4-1
After an even tally at the end of 40 minutes, St. Francis Borgia found another gear. The Knights (8-7) won on the road at Pacific (8-8), 4-1, Thursday on the Indians’ senior night.
Washington Missourian
Hermann girls win race at Owensville
Four teams from the Four Rivers Conference rose to the top of the girls team standings Tuesday at the Owensville Cross Country Invitational. Hermann, the defending Class 2 state champion, won the race with 48 points.
Washington Missourian
Indians, Pickard notch race wins at Owensville
For the third race in a row, nobody could keep pace with Union senior Bryson Pickard. Pickard ran to another race win Tuesday at the Owensville Invitational with the top time of 16:53.76.
Washington Missourian
Brown’s no-hitter moves Lady Jays to district final
The Washington softball Lady Jays have their second no-hitter of the postseason. Two days after a combined hitless shutout of Webster Groves in the first round of the district, junior Taylor Brown did the trick herself this time in a 16-0 victory.
Washington Missourian
Fatima knocks out St. Clair
Fatima’s Lady Comets burned bright in the first round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Tuesday. Fatima (28-3), the district’s top seed, concluded the season for St. Clair (0-21) in Sullivan, 15-0.
Washington Missourian
Lady Bulldogs earn split in FRC matches
Sullivan kept itself in the running for the Four Rivers Conference chase for at least one more round of league play Tuesday. The Lady Eagles (12-7-1, 3-2) won on the road at St. Clair in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.
Washington Missourian
Union scores four-set volleyball win over New Haven
Continuing its best season since 2000, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats earned a Four Rivers Conference win over New Haven Tuesday, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-8. “We started a little bit slow, but then we picked it up and the offense started swinging and fewer errors were happening,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “It was a good finish.”
anglerschannel.com
Eureka High School Wins MLF High School Fishing Open on Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (Oct. 17, 2022) – The Eureka High School team of Alex Avery of West Plains, Missouri, and Tyler Schumacher of Fenton, Missouri, brought five bass to the scale Saturday weighing 10 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Lake of the Ozarks.
14 Missouri schools land on best colleges and universities list
Fourteen Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub's newly released 2023's Best College & University list.
Washington Missourian
Bauer: ECC likely needs $13M to replace school's locations in Rolla
East Central College has secured $6.5 million for its facilities in Rolla, money that could be used to replace two current locations. The money was approved in May by the Missouri General Assembly, but must be matched by 2024 by the college through fundraising or other means. ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said he “feels confident” that ECC can match the funds by the deadline — he said $3 million federal dollars are pending approval by the end of the year.
St. Peters BBQ named Jack Daniel’s grand champion
A popular St. Peters barbecue joint has claimed its second world championship in less than a year, as the St. Louis area lays claim to having the best barbecue in the nation.
Queen of Hearts Drawing Tuesday estimated at $450,000
All eyes will turn towards Waterloo Tuesday night.
Enter for your chance to win tickets to Carrie Underwood's 'The Denim & Rhinestones' tour at Enterprise Center on November 7
Want to see Carrie Underwood when she visits St. Louis for her 'Denim & Rhinestones' tour on November 7 at Enterprise Center? It’s your chance to win by registering for Show Me St. Louis’ Live in the Lou Sweepstakes. We’re giving twenty (20) lucky winners (one per day)...
Washington Missourian
Swim lessons, parties give boost to Washington pool revenue
Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said the annual attendance and concession stand sales report for the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex showcases just how much impact weather can have on the city’s pool. “We had hot weather, but we also had rainouts,” said Dunker, who presented the report...
Washington Missourian
Hope gift is a catalyst
A proposed Washington riverfront playground got a big boost recently thanks to a $25,000 donation from local dentist Dr. Mark Tobben and his wife Lisa. The playground, which is expected to cost around $88,000, is one of a number of improvements that city leaders hope to add to a riverfront that continues to evolve and flourish. The Washington City Council approved the playground design Monday evening.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Washington Missourian
Red Cedar Inn presentation rescheduled for Oct. 17
A presentation about Pacific’s plans for the Red Cedar Inn project has been postponed until Monday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. During the joint meeting between the Pacific Tourism Commission and the Meramec Valley Historical Society Monday, Pacific Tourism Director Kelly O’Malley, who is overseeing the project, will present her overall plan for the Red Cedar Inn.
