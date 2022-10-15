ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore, NY

wellsvillesun.com

Wellsville volleyball wins on senior night, tennis falls in state qualifier (photo gallery)

The Lady Lions of Wellsville could not have put together a more brilliant performance to send all four of their senior leaders out in style. Monday night, their final week of regular season action began with an absolute bang with Genesee Valley/Belfast in town, taking control of the pace from start to finish in their straight-set, 25-12, 25-10, 25-11 dominant sweep in the Lion’s Den.
WELLSVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Christopher Alan Lasnick, 60, formerly of Arkport

WINTER HAVEN, FLA. – Christopher Alan Lasnick, 60, formerly of Arkport, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday (October 11, 2022) at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, Fla. following a short illness. Chris was born on January 21, 1962 in Wayland to Joel L. and Eva...
ARKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Hertel Ave Gets a New Name [Photos]

A major street in the City of Buffalo just got a new name, and people are loving it. It's not every day a major, well-known road in a city gets a new name. Often, when they do, it's for historical or cultural reasons. That makes sense, too. Cities do and should celebrate their icons and significant people. After all, in Buffalo McKinley Parkway isn't a random name. It's named after President McKinley.
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Dr. Richard Purcell Cudahy, 73, Little Genesee

Dr. Richard Purcell Cudahy 73 of 8235 Willow Brook Rd. passed away Friday October 14, 2022 in the Hart Comfort House Wellsville following a brief illness. Born on March 17, 1949 in Olean he was the son of Richard W. and Mary Hall Cudahy. He married Rebecca Deichmann on July 8, 1995, Mrs. Cudahy survives.
LITTLE GENESEE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?

When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

“Driftwood” Comes to Wellsville Oct 28th

Enjoy live Americana music at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center!. On October 28 the Wellsville Creative Arts Center is welcoming the band Driftwood back to the stage once again! Since 2019, they have released their Americana album “Tree of Shade” and are currently touring – thrilled to share this new music with audiences around the country.
WELLSVILLE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York

Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Kane Sawmill Fire

Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
KANE, PA
13 WHAM

Cooler weather ahead for WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) -A large trough of low pressure in the upper atmosphere will park over the Great Lakes and Southern Ontario Canada from Monday through Thursday afternoon. As a result, we expect cooler than normal weather to make a return with blustery conditions and frequent showers heading through the middle of the work week.
ROCHESTER, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Armstrong Continues Efforts to Avenge Hunger

Proceeds from Armstrong’s recent “Fall Fest,” go to Wellspring Ministries. Pictured,L-R: Steve Rennie, Jesse Zuver, Beth Fleischman, Beth Beardsley, Bill Doezema, and Ernie Rositzke. Belfast, NY-October 14th, 2022– Armstrong conducted their fifth annual Avenge Hunger Month to provide much needed resources to over 200 community feeding programs....
BELFAST, NY
wesb.com

Barn Destroyed in Fire

A barn on South Kendall Avenue was destroyed in a fire Sunday. Companies from Derrick City, Rew, and Otto were called out shortly after 4 PM Sunday to a location near the intersection with Looker Mountain Trail and Garlock Hollow. Tankers were also requested from Lewis Run, Eldred, Limestone, and...
BRADFORD, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Wellsville Police Department reports

Street crimes, DWI, and a weapon on school grounds. All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court. Wellsville Police arrested Daniel E. Fronczak, age 46 of Bolivar, charging him with Petit Larceny. The charge stems from an incident that took place at Walgreens on North Main Street. Fronczak was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Fronczak is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on October 25th at 4:30 pm.
WELLSVILLE, NY

