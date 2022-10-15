Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Sectionals begin: GV/Belfast knocks off Avoca/Prattsburgh; Wellsville girls soccer, county roundup (photo gallery)
BELFAST — It has been highly lauded by many sports fans as one of the best times of the year. The Fall season — there honestly isn’t anything quite like it. Especially this year. On the professional level: The return of football, hockey and basketball, playoff baseball...
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville volleyball wins on senior night, tennis falls in state qualifier (photo gallery)
The Lady Lions of Wellsville could not have put together a more brilliant performance to send all four of their senior leaders out in style. Monday night, their final week of regular season action began with an absolute bang with Genesee Valley/Belfast in town, taking control of the pace from start to finish in their straight-set, 25-12, 25-10, 25-11 dominant sweep in the Lion’s Den.
wellsvillesun.com
Photo gallery and story: Genesee Valley/Belfast part of Hornell Cross Country meet
The Genesee Valley/Belfast cross country team took part in the Hornell Invitational meet on Tuesday. One of the advantages of the two schools coming together in sports is more opportunities like cross country. Thank you to Hornell Cross Country Coach Michael DeGaetano for the results:. JT-C-G: 15 Horn Inc. JT-C-G:...
wellsvillesun.com
Christopher Alan Lasnick, 60, formerly of Arkport
WINTER HAVEN, FLA. – Christopher Alan Lasnick, 60, formerly of Arkport, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday (October 11, 2022) at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, Fla. following a short illness. Chris was born on January 21, 1962 in Wayland to Joel L. and Eva...
Buffalo’s Hertel Ave Gets a New Name [Photos]
A major street in the City of Buffalo just got a new name, and people are loving it. It's not every day a major, well-known road in a city gets a new name. Often, when they do, it's for historical or cultural reasons. That makes sense, too. Cities do and should celebrate their icons and significant people. After all, in Buffalo McKinley Parkway isn't a random name. It's named after President McKinley.
wellsvillesun.com
Dr. Richard Purcell Cudahy, 73, Little Genesee
Dr. Richard Purcell Cudahy 73 of 8235 Willow Brook Rd. passed away Friday October 14, 2022 in the Hart Comfort House Wellsville following a brief illness. Born on March 17, 1949 in Olean he was the son of Richard W. and Mary Hall Cudahy. He married Rebecca Deichmann on July 8, 1995, Mrs. Cudahy survives.
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Little Valley
Winning tickets can be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?
When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
Salt barns are stocked and snow plows are being put on, local municipalities prepare for the winter ahead
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday brought a mixture of weather conditions — from sunny skies, to hail — to snow. Packing for your day in Erie County can be difficult. But as the weather is starting to change, local municipalities are preparing for the winter ahead. “How diverse and how wide of a region Erie […]
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in East Rochester
Winning numbers mean the lucky winner get more than $12,000.
wellsvillesun.com
“Driftwood” Comes to Wellsville Oct 28th
Enjoy live Americana music at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center!. On October 28 the Wellsville Creative Arts Center is welcoming the band Driftwood back to the stage once again! Since 2019, they have released their Americana album “Tree of Shade” and are currently touring – thrilled to share this new music with audiences around the country.
Earliest Date You Can Expect Inches Of Snow In Buffalo, New York
How many reports have you seen showing that there “may or may not” be snow in the forecast this week?. Tons, right? It’s like everyone in Western New York keeps attempting to predict when it will come, but what does that really mean?. Lately, you may have...
Fire breaks out along North Main St. in Fairport
Crews on the scene have not released any information about the cause of the fire, or any potential injuries.
Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York
Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
wesb.com
Kane Sawmill Fire
Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
13 WHAM
Cooler weather ahead for WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) -A large trough of low pressure in the upper atmosphere will park over the Great Lakes and Southern Ontario Canada from Monday through Thursday afternoon. As a result, we expect cooler than normal weather to make a return with blustery conditions and frequent showers heading through the middle of the work week.
wellsvillesun.com
Armstrong Continues Efforts to Avenge Hunger
Proceeds from Armstrong’s recent “Fall Fest,” go to Wellspring Ministries. Pictured,L-R: Steve Rennie, Jesse Zuver, Beth Fleischman, Beth Beardsley, Bill Doezema, and Ernie Rositzke. Belfast, NY-October 14th, 2022– Armstrong conducted their fifth annual Avenge Hunger Month to provide much needed resources to over 200 community feeding programs....
wesb.com
Barn Destroyed in Fire
A barn on South Kendall Avenue was destroyed in a fire Sunday. Companies from Derrick City, Rew, and Otto were called out shortly after 4 PM Sunday to a location near the intersection with Looker Mountain Trail and Garlock Hollow. Tankers were also requested from Lewis Run, Eldred, Limestone, and...
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Police Department reports
Street crimes, DWI, and a weapon on school grounds. All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court. Wellsville Police arrested Daniel E. Fronczak, age 46 of Bolivar, charging him with Petit Larceny. The charge stems from an incident that took place at Walgreens on North Main Street. Fronczak was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Fronczak is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on October 25th at 4:30 pm.
Comments / 0