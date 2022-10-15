Read full article on original website
Report: Paso Robles wineries heading to Scottsdale to revive wine event
23 local wineries will pour at The McCormick Scottsdale Resort. – After an 8-year absence from the Arizona wine scene, the Paso Robles Wine Country Experience is returning to the state with an inaugural appearance in Scottsdale, Ariz. The experience on Oct. 27 at The McCormick Scottsdale Resort will feature...
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 2-9
On Oct. 02, Ramiro Ortizgarcia, of Santa Maria, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Rd. and Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 02, Catarino Martinezgonzalez, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of...
76th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival comes to an end
Along with vendor booths, students from Cal Poly's Marine Conservation Lab attended the festival to educate people on how to protect the local clam population.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Morro Bay the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in Morro Bay in the past three weeks was $623, which is the highest in the county. That’s $162 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. After Morro Bay, the most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is...
Lompoc Record
Photos: Santa Maria couple celebrates 26 years with another Steller display
An annual attraction at the home of Wendy and Wayne Steller, who turn their garage and front yard into a haunted house every fall, is now on display. This year’s theme: Clowns.
Hispanic business owners in Santa Maria find hope post-pandemic
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Hispanic Business Owners Committee says that some business owners are picking back up post-pandemic. The post Hispanic business owners in Santa Maria find hope post-pandemic appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Central Coast residents remember Kristin Smart following Paul Flores conviction
Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm. "I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as...
Lompoc Record
Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
KEYT
Final day for take-off at the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Today is the final day to enjoy the Central Coast Airfest at the Santa Maria Airport. The aircraft weekend began Saturday with local vendors, food, and drinks for the community to enjoy. The Kunkle family began the Central Coast Airfest in 2018 and had to cancel...
Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria
Crumble cookies opened its first location on the Central Coast in the Enos Ranch Shopping Center on Betteravia Road on Friday morning with a line of cookie fanatics waiting outside for the doors to open. The post Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central Coast Airfest concludes after a weekend of flying
The airshow featured planes from vintage war birds to air force fighter jets and military and aerobatic demos.
Bikers to use some of state hwys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
A group of 30 to 40 injured veterans and first responders will use portions of the state highway system in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday through Friday.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Cedar
Shy but fun-loving six-year-old needs a loving home. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Cedar from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo. Cedar is a fun-loving, six-year-old male Catahoula mix. He can be shy when first meeting people because he hasn’t had the easiest go at life, but once he gets to know you, he would love nothing more than to join all of your adventures and then curl up together on the couch.
Santa Maria residents encouraged to use water hotline
Santa Maria is asking residents to reach out regarding water conservation concerns. The city’s utilities department has set up a water conservation hotline.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In California
Here's where you can find it.
Death notices for Oct. 5-9
Molly Jane Keulen, age 44, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9. Paul Evan Elving, age 60, of Nipomo, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Ismael Calderon, age 62, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the seven most expensive homes sold in North Coast SLO County the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Morro Bay that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North Coast SLO County in the last week. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $848,977. The average price per square foot was $563.
Red Light Roundup 10/02 – 10/09/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 02, 2022. 01:14— Ramiro...
Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done
The Santa Barbara County Animal Services is urging dog fostering to help clear space for a remodeling project in Santa Maria. The dogs can be adopted in either Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. The post Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in North Coast SLO County the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in North Coast SLO County decreased in the past week to $541, which is the highest in the county. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in North Coast SLO County was $644. After North...
