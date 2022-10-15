Shy but fun-loving six-year-old needs a loving home. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Cedar from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo. Cedar is a fun-loving, six-year-old male Catahoula mix. He can be shy when first meeting people because he hasn’t had the easiest go at life, but once he gets to know you, he would love nothing more than to join all of your adventures and then curl up together on the couch.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO