Paso Robles, CA

Lompoc Record

Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday

Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Cedar

Shy but fun-loving six-year-old needs a loving home. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Cedar from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo. Cedar is a fun-loving, six-year-old male Catahoula mix. He can be shy when first meeting people because he hasn’t had the easiest go at life, but once he gets to know you, he would love nothing more than to join all of your adventures and then curl up together on the couch.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 5-9

Molly Jane Keulen, age 44, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9. Paul Evan Elving, age 60, of Nipomo, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Ismael Calderon, age 62, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/02 – 10/09/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 02, 2022. 01:14— Ramiro...
PASO ROBLES, CA

