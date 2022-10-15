ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
COLUMBIA, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Nevada, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat yesterday with a late morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. Vernon County Democrats and other interested voters gathered at a coffee house in Nevada, Missouri to meet Valentine and hear what she had to say.
NEVADA, MO
addictedtovacation.com

14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City

Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records

Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win

Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
MISSOURI STATE
lstribune.net

Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 4:30 p.m., Board Work Session

Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a work session at Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Missourinet

Missouri voters have the power to make the National Guard its own state agency (LISTEN)

Missouri voters will not only be choosing who they want to represent in Congress and the state legislature. There are also five ballot questions. One of them would remove the Missouri National Guard from the Department of Public Safety and turn it into its own department. Missourinet’s Marshall Griffin spoke with State Representative Adam Schnelting, a Republican from St. Charles, who sponsored the proposal in the Missouri House this year. Schnelting tells us why he thinks it is a good idea. (LISTEN 9:20)
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mid-October El Niño – Southern Oscillation (ENSO) update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts. A month...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Man charged in Blackwell Road shooting

A 45-year-old homeless man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon in last week’s shooting on Blackwell Road. St. Joseph police report Jason Stanton, who lists St. Joseph as his hometown, has been charged in the shooting in the 2700 block of Blackwell Road. No one was...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

