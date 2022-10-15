Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Celebrated Architect Mary Rockwell Hook Experienced Success Regardless of Gender DiscriminationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
14 Missouri institutions on best colleges and universities list
14 Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub's newly released 2023's Best College & University list.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Nevada, Missouri – October 15, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat yesterday with a late morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. Vernon County Democrats and other interested voters gathered at a coffee house in Nevada, Missouri to meet Valentine and hear what she had to say.
addictedtovacation.com
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City
Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
kcur.org
How to make an informed decision when voting for judges in Missouri and Kansas
When voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, they’ll encounter a slew of down-ballot names they’ve likely never heard of: judges standing for retention. In Kansas, 75 judges are on the ballot statewide; in Missouri, 52. Are these retention votes really important?. “Vitally important,” according to...
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records
Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Judge Dismisses Schmitt’s Lawsuit Against School Board Non-Profit
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Photo provided by Eric Schmitt. (MISSOURINET) – A Missouri judge has sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association in a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office over open records law allegations. Alisa Nelson reports.
What Missouri’s constitutional amendments mean on Nov. 8 ballot
Missouri voters will decide whether to make changes to the state constitution with Amendment 1, Amendment 3, Amendment 4 and Amendment 5 mean.
kcur.org
Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win
Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
lstribune.net
Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 4:30 p.m., Board Work Session
Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a work session at Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
northwestmoinfo.com
New U.S. Drought Monitor Information Shows Drought Conditions have Worsened in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – New U.S. Drought Monitor information shows drought conditions have worsened in Missouri. Alisa Nelson reports.
Secretary of State proposes rule to restrict ‘obscene’ books at Missouri libraries
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is proposing a new rule that would require libraries to distinguish which books are age-appropriate for children. The post Secretary of State proposes rule to restrict ‘obscene’ books at Missouri libraries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Most of Missouri’s Land is Owned By One Company
When you think of a massive amount of land you probably assume which celebrity has the most but in Missouri, it's not a celebrity that owns the majority of the land but a foundation. Once owned by Leo and Kay Drey the Pioneer Forest is located in the heart of...
Missourinet
Missouri voters have the power to make the National Guard its own state agency (LISTEN)
Missouri voters will not only be choosing who they want to represent in Congress and the state legislature. There are also five ballot questions. One of them would remove the Missouri National Guard from the Department of Public Safety and turn it into its own department. Missourinet’s Marshall Griffin spoke with State Representative Adam Schnelting, a Republican from St. Charles, who sponsored the proposal in the Missouri House this year. Schnelting tells us why he thinks it is a good idea. (LISTEN 9:20)
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next month
If you are a bargain shopper who is always on the hunt for great deals on home essentials, seasonal decorations, and decor, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Missouri next month, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mid-October El Niño – Southern Oscillation (ENSO) update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts. A month...
Man charged in Blackwell Road shooting
A 45-year-old homeless man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon in last week’s shooting on Blackwell Road. St. Joseph police report Jason Stanton, who lists St. Joseph as his hometown, has been charged in the shooting in the 2700 block of Blackwell Road. No one was...
Comments / 0