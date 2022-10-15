Read full article on original website
Warriors GM Bob Myers Speaks On Draymond Green’s Future
The Golden State Warriors got to work this past weekend hammering out some new contracts for their players before the 2022-23 NBA season. Jordan Poole was the first player to agree to a new deal, as he earned a four-year, $140 million rookie extension. Just a few hours after that,...
Jordan Poole's Massive 4-Year $140 Million Contract Is Actually Full Of Unrealistic Incentives: $1 Mil Per Season For MVP And DPOY
The Golden State Warriors may have managed to save some money by including several unrealistic incentives in Jordan Poole's 4-year $140 million contract extension.
NBA Fan Reveals That Andrew Wiggins Is Surprisingly The Same Age As Kyle Kuzma: "Wiggins Feels Like He Should Be 30 Right Now."
In a recent Reddit post, a fan was surprised to find out that Golden State Warriors' champion forward Andrew Wiggins is of the same age as Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma.
Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign This 4x NBA All-Star
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons waived Kemba Walker, and I believe that the Golden State Warriors should sign him after he clears waivers.
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown updates team’s health, explains final roster decisions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown gives his thoughts on the final roster decisions heading into Wednesday’s season opener, the health updates on Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter, the standout play from KZ Okpala and Chima Moneke and the process of settling on a starting five.
This Warriors-Wizards Trade Features Draymond Green
It is difficult to imagine a world where Draymond Green is not a Golden State Warrior. For over a decade, NBA fans have known Green as a Warrior. For much of that time, the Warriors have been dynastic. Moreover, Green has been a vital component of their success. Steph Curry...
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 6 loss vs. Falcons
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, injuries from the game. [CB...
Rams and 49ers Interested in Trade for Christian McCaffrey
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are joining the Buffalo Bills in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both teams are showing interest in acquiring the talented back ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Rams backfield is messy right now, with reports saying...
See sports stars converge in Fair Oaks for celebrity golf tournament
Among the stars were Dr. J, Ronnie Lott and Jerome Bettis
The 49ers' Biggest Need Heading into the Trade Deadline
Right now, it seems the 49ers need everything, considering roughly half of their starters are injured.
