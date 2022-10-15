Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main ChickDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility is offering free spay and neuter services to income-qualifying National City residents
The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility is offering free spay and neuter for cats and dogs services to income-qualified National City residents. There are only 20 spaces available for spay and neuter surgeries, which must be booked in person during business hours before the Nov. 16. Officials ask pet owners to not bring along their furry friends when booking an appointment.
San Diego County government agencies, schools and businesses slated to participate in statewide earthquake drill
San Diego County’s government offices, businesses, and schools are poised to “drop, cover, and hold on” during an annual statewide earthquake preparedness drill. Now in its 14th year, the Great California ShakeOut of 2022 is scheduled for 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20. There are 9.2 million Californians and 800,530 people in San Diego county who will participate in the annual drill.
Federal Attorney Dan Smith runs for Chula Vista City Attorney
Federal attorney and small business owner Dan Smith is running for the soon-to-be vacant position of Chula Vista City Attorney, currently vacated by Glen Googins, whose term limit is ending. Smith, a Republican, is set to oppose Simon Silva, a democrat and longtime deputy in the Chula Vista City Attorney’s...
Average Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since At Least 2018
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since at least 2018. today, dropping 7.2 cents to $5.985, falling below $6 for the first time since Sept. 27. The average price has dropped 13 consecutive days since rising to a...
Q&A with Chula Vista Mayoral Candidate and City Council Member John McCann
Republican Chula Vista City Council Member and businessman John McCann is running against Democratic businessman Ammar Campa-Najjar for a four-year term as Chula Vista Mayor. Here are his responses to an interview with Chula Vista Today Staff addressing homelessness, affordable housing, climate change, public safety, and the local economy. Q:...
San Diego Wave FC is heading to the National Women's Soccer League semifinals!
What a weekend for San Diego sports! One of the best ones yet. The past 48 hours have been incredible for our city, starting with the San Diego Padres and now San Diego Wave. As you all know by now, the Padres are now in the NLCS after eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game 4 over the weekend.
Motorcyclist Wins Record $10.8 Million Settlement Against Govt for Crash
A motorcyclist who lost a leg in a freeway crash caused by a Navy sailor in National City has reached a $10.8 million settlement with the federal government. The settlement is believed to be the largest ever in a personal injury case involving a vehicle collision against the federal government in San Diego history.
