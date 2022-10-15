ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chulavistatoday.com

The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility is offering free spay and neuter services to income-qualifying National City residents

The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility is offering free spay and neuter for cats and dogs services to income-qualified National City residents. There are only 20 spaces available for spay and neuter surgeries, which must be booked in person during business hours before the Nov. 16. Officials ask pet owners to not bring along their furry friends when booking an appointment.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County government agencies, schools and businesses slated to participate in statewide earthquake drill

San Diego County’s government offices, businesses, and schools are poised to “drop, cover, and hold on” during an annual statewide earthquake preparedness drill. Now in its 14th year, the Great California ShakeOut of 2022 is scheduled for 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20. There are 9.2 million Californians and 800,530 people in San Diego county who will participate in the annual drill.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Federal Attorney Dan Smith runs for Chula Vista City Attorney

Federal attorney and small business owner Dan Smith is running for the soon-to-be vacant position of Chula Vista City Attorney, currently vacated by Glen Googins, whose term limit is ending. Smith, a Republican, is set to oppose Simon Silva, a democrat and longtime deputy in the Chula Vista City Attorney’s...
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Average Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since At Least 2018

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since at least 2018. today, dropping 7.2 cents to $5.985, falling below $6 for the first time since Sept. 27. The average price has dropped 13 consecutive days since rising to a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Q&A with Chula Vista Mayoral Candidate and City Council Member John McCann

Republican Chula Vista City Council Member and businessman John McCann is running against Democratic businessman Ammar Campa-Najjar for a four-year term as Chula Vista Mayor. Here are his responses to an interview with Chula Vista Today Staff addressing homelessness, affordable housing, climate change, public safety, and the local economy. Q:...
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Motorcyclist Wins Record $10.8 Million Settlement Against Govt for Crash

A motorcyclist who lost a leg in a freeway crash caused by a Navy sailor in National City has reached a $10.8 million settlement with the federal government. The settlement is believed to be the largest ever in a personal injury case involving a vehicle collision against the federal government in San Diego history.
NATIONAL CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy