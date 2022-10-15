Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
San Diego Temperatures Could Spike Into the 90s Amid Fall Warm-Up
Just as San Diego was starting to get that fall feeling, a weather warm-up will take over to remind us of our 75-degrees-and-sunny motto. A Santa Ana weather pattern will warm San Diego starting Tuesday and peak on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The most drastic temperature changes are expected along the coast and in the inland valleys, where temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.
One More Warm Day in County Before Big Cool Down Starts Thursday
Changes are in store for San Diego County as warm conditions will continue through Wednesday before a cooling trend starts Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Periods of Santa Ana winds are expected through early Thursday, with winds peaking Wednesday. Peak gusts will be 40 to 45 mph. High temperatures...
NBC San Diego
Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas
San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
Dry, Warm Weather Expected in San Diego County Early This Week
A few showers were possible in the San Diego County mountains Sunday afternoon, with a deep marine layer continuing west of the mountains this morning, the National Weather Service said. Clouds were predicted to be slow to clear Sunday but forecasters said there should be a bit more sun than...
What do La Nina conditions mean for precipitation in San Diego and California?
SAN DIEGO — As of October 1st, the rain calendar was reset and we are officially in the rainy season now through April. But La Nina is still in place for the third year in a row with its cooler sea surface temperatures, something that rarely happens. While we...
KPBS
California announces pandemic state of emergency to end, San Diego County likely to follow suit
The pandemic is becoming more manageable, according to health officials. Tuesday Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California's state of emergency will end next February and San Diego County officials echoed that sentiment. "I agree with the Governor that it is time to prepare to end the state of emergency," said San...
KPBS
Emerging signs point to severe flu season in San Diego
San Diego is beginning to see troubling signs of what health officials have long been warning: a potentially severe flu season in the coming months. Forty percent of the student body at Patrick Henry High School were out sick at the end of last week — the result was a suspected flu outbreak.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County government agencies, schools and businesses slated to participate in statewide earthquake drill
San Diego County’s government offices, businesses, and schools are poised to “drop, cover, and hold on” during an annual statewide earthquake preparedness drill. Now in its 14th year, the Great California ShakeOut of 2022 is scheduled for 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20. There are 9.2 million Californians and 800,530 people in San Diego county who will participate in the annual drill.
Cruise ship passenger airlifted to San Diego hospital
An 82-year-old man experiencing heart attack symptoms was medically evacuated by the Coast Guard from a cruise ship about 270 miles off the San Diego coast Monday.
delmartimes.net
Work will start in April on long-awaited widening of state Route 56
SAN DIEGO — Caltrans and San Diego say they’ll break ground in April on widening the western portion of State Route 56 from four lanes to six lanes, alleviating traffic congestion near some of the region’s largest job centers. The long-awaited $39 million project, first announced in...
City crews conduct sweep near Petco Park in advance of Championship Series
SAN DIEGO — Ahead of Tuesday's play-off game, city crews undertook a wide-scale sweep of public streets and sidewalks surrounding the stadium where dozens of homeless tents are usually pitched. This comes a couple weeks after the city renewed its policy of ordering homeless people to take their tents...
KPBS
Thousands in San Diego promised rent relief now face eviction
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
Water main break creates sinkhole, mud flow
A water main break was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday under the 1000 block of Morena Boulevard, according to San Diego officials.
NBC San Diego
Gas Prices Are Dropping in San Diego County. Will it Last?
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 11th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3 cents to $6.071. The average price has dropped 36.4 cents over the past 11 days, including 5.6 cents Saturday, according to figures...
OC Track Fix Set to Begin; Amtrak Service Not Expected to Resume for 2 Months
The Orange County Transportation Authority finalized a contract with a geo-technical firm to begin emergency work to stabilize railroad tracks, tentatively scheduled to begin this week. OCTA will work with Condon-Johnson & Associates Inc. to perform the emergency stabilization work to safely restore passenger rail service as soon as possible...
theregistrysocal.com
Developing the Next Space for San Diego’s Soaring Life Science Industry
The impact of life sciences on the San Diego metro region cannot be overstated as it currently ranks as the third largest hub in the country. Biotech companies are leasing millions of square feet across the city, as companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Artiva Biotherapeutics anchor an incredibly strong ecosystem that is creating cutting-edge medical technology and life-saving cures for diseases.
Driver dies in North County freeway crash
A 62-year-old driver was killed in a car crash Saturday after his vehicle overturned and landed on top of a center median divider on Interstate 15, authorities said.
San Diego weekly Reader
The Silk Floss Tree shows off and Tidepool season begins
The Silk Floss Tree, a conspicuous “autumn bloomer” here and there around San Diego, has been showing off its pinkish (or purplish) hibiscus-like flowers for at least a month now. The broad, heavy trunks of this South American import, which are studded with fat, cone-shaped spines, makes it easy to identify.
2 killed in I-15 crash identified
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified a driver and passenger who were killed in an Interstate 15 car crash last week.
chulavistatoday.com
Q&A with Chula Vista Mayoral Candidate and City Council Member John McCann
Republican Chula Vista City Council Member and businessman John McCann is running against Democratic businessman Ammar Campa-Najjar for a four-year term as Chula Vista Mayor. Here are his responses to an interview with Chula Vista Today Staff addressing homelessness, affordable housing, climate change, public safety, and the local economy. Q:...
