San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego Temperatures Could Spike Into the 90s Amid Fall Warm-Up

Just as San Diego was starting to get that fall feeling, a weather warm-up will take over to remind us of our 75-degrees-and-sunny motto. A Santa Ana weather pattern will warm San Diego starting Tuesday and peak on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The most drastic temperature changes are expected along the coast and in the inland valleys, where temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas

San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Emerging signs point to severe flu season in San Diego

San Diego is beginning to see troubling signs of what health officials have long been warning: a potentially severe flu season in the coming months. Forty percent of the student body at Patrick Henry High School were out sick at the end of last week — the result was a suspected flu outbreak.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County government agencies, schools and businesses slated to participate in statewide earthquake drill

San Diego County’s government offices, businesses, and schools are poised to “drop, cover, and hold on” during an annual statewide earthquake preparedness drill. Now in its 14th year, the Great California ShakeOut of 2022 is scheduled for 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20. There are 9.2 million Californians and 800,530 people in San Diego county who will participate in the annual drill.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Gas Prices Are Dropping in San Diego County. Will it Last?

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 11th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3 cents to $6.071. The average price has dropped 36.4 cents over the past 11 days, including 5.6 cents Saturday, according to figures...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Developing the Next Space for San Diego’s Soaring Life Science Industry

The impact of life sciences on the San Diego metro region cannot be overstated as it currently ranks as the third largest hub in the country. Biotech companies are leasing millions of square feet across the city, as companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Artiva Biotherapeutics anchor an incredibly strong ecosystem that is creating cutting-edge medical technology and life-saving cures for diseases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The Silk Floss Tree shows off and Tidepool season begins

The Silk Floss Tree, a conspicuous “autumn bloomer” here and there around San Diego, has been showing off its pinkish (or purplish) hibiscus-like flowers for at least a month now. The broad, heavy trunks of this South American import, which are studded with fat, cone-shaped spines, makes it easy to identify.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Q&A with Chula Vista Mayoral Candidate and City Council Member John McCann

Republican Chula Vista City Council Member and businessman John McCann is running against Democratic businessman Ammar Campa-Najjar for a four-year term as Chula Vista Mayor. Here are his responses to an interview with Chula Vista Today Staff addressing homelessness, affordable housing, climate change, public safety, and the local economy. Q:...
CHULA VISTA, CA

