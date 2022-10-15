Just as San Diego was starting to get that fall feeling, a weather warm-up will take over to remind us of our 75-degrees-and-sunny motto. A Santa Ana weather pattern will warm San Diego starting Tuesday and peak on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The most drastic temperature changes are expected along the coast and in the inland valleys, where temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO