The price of energy from San Diego Gas & Electric is expected to rise almost 20 percent per kilowatt-hour come Jan. 1. That amounts to a 15 percent increase in monthly energy bills, or about $23, for the average residential customer, according to a filing by the utility. SDG&E sets its annual energy rates each Spring, but it can request permission from the state Public Utilities Commission to raise or lower that price throughout the year. That’s precisely what happened Oct. 12 when SDG&E filed an updated electricity sales forecast.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO