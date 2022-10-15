ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

chulavistatoday.com

Average Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since At Least 2018

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since at least 2018. today, dropping 7.2 cents to $5.985, falling below $6 for the first time since Sept. 27. The average price has dropped 13 consecutive days since rising to a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

SDG&E Energy Bills Are Slated to Rise, Again

The price of energy from San Diego Gas & Electric is expected to rise almost 20 percent per kilowatt-hour come Jan. 1. That amounts to a 15 percent increase in monthly energy bills, or about $23, for the average residential customer, according to a filing by the utility. SDG&E sets its annual energy rates each Spring, but it can request permission from the state Public Utilities Commission to raise or lower that price throughout the year. That’s precisely what happened Oct. 12 when SDG&E filed an updated electricity sales forecast.
SAN DIEGO, CA
waternewsnetwork.com

New State Tax Break and Lawn Removal Rebates Save Money, Water

Fall is the perfect time to yank those thirsty lawns and install drought-tolerant landscapes with the help of cooler days and major financial incentives. Homeowners and businesses in San Diego County can receive between $2 and $4 per square foot for removing grass and replacing it with low water-use plants that are better suited to withstand the hot and dry conditions that continue to hammer the West.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas

San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

What's That SMELL? Truck Overturns in El Cajon

Some East County residents got an unwelcome surprise during Tuesday's morning commute. Shortly after 7 a.m., a freightliner big-rig spilled its load on the Magnolia Avenue off-ramp of eastbound Interstate 8 when the truck flipped onto its driver's side. Motorists in El Cajon following behind probably did not take long to notice that the entire off-ramp was blocked by spilled manure.
EL CAJON, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Retail Center in Carlsbad Totaling Nearly 67,000 SQFT Placed on Market for $50MM

Throughout 2022, San Diego’s retail market has remained fairly stable, with various midsize investments marking the third quarter of the year. Still, larger investment properties continue to be added to the market. One property recently added to the market in Carlsbad includes Los Coches Village, a 66,958 square foot...
CARLSBAD, CA

