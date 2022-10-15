Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Costume Trunk And Steve Spain’s Disneyfication Of Peoria!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Ten Years After…A Space In Time…(In Peoria)…
It seems impossible but yesterday marked the start of the 10th year since I moved back to Peoria after living in New York City for nineteen years. This whole period is documented on my blog, Tripping With Marty. Let’s take a stroll back in time and see what I was doing ten years ago.
Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois
Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen indicted for aggravated street racing in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was indicted in relation to a street racing incident that occurred near Jefferson and Bryan Streets on Oct. 4. According to court documents, 18-year-old Jayshawn L. Ivy was indicted on six counts, including three counts of aggravated street racing and three counts of aggravated driving while under the influence.
1470 WMBD
Peoria native Warfield’s new foundation holds fundraising show in Peoria Monday
PEORIA, Ill. – A musician with Peoria roots and who had big sucess working for years with Prince is starting a foundation to help more youth and adults alike get interested and involved in the arts. LiV Warfield has launched the LenaBlu Foundation — named after her aunt.
Shopping Mall Is Home To One Of Best Haunted Houses In Illinois
For some people, shopping centers can be very scary places but this Illinois mall takes it to the next frightening level. Illinois Has A Great Haunted House Scene For Halloween. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is a great place to live. There are tons of events and activities for...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for 3 in relation to theft
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three people of interest in a theft at a local business. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, officers are looking for the three people of interest in connection to the theft of four apple products worth more than $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8.
Central Illinois Proud
Body found on railroad property in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m. No other information...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police release Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours, safety tips
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has released information for those planning on going Trick-or-Treating this year. According to a press release, Trick-or-Treat hours in Peoria this year is from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. • Children should trick-or-treat during daylight hours. • Never let your children...
Central Illinois Proud
Red Raccoon breaks ground on new, larger store
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Work will soon begin on the rehabilitation of an old building in downtown Bloomington. A few months ago, Red Raccoon Games announced it has purchased the old Woolworth’s building in downtown Bloomington at 301 N. Main Street. Tuesday afternoon, owners Jamie and Kelly Mathy broke ground on the renovation in front of customers, staff and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.
What Happened To The Bathrooms in This Illinois Home!??!
It's one thing to be a fixer-upper of a home, but then there are absolute disasters that even have some of the most seasoned home renovators and flippers scratching their heads. Case in point, this home in Geneseo, Illinois. On the surface, it's certainly a home that needs some attention......
25newsnow.com
South Side Mission to build new thrift shop in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new thrift store will be coming to the River City. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the South Side Mission’s former Benevolence center. Illustrations were also presented, to show the public what they can expect to see what the project is complete. South...
Midwest Owl & Stick Horse Are Best of Friends [PHOTO/VIDEO]
In what has to be one of the best nature photographs ever taken, look at those two buddies: an owl and a stick horse. The million-dollar question is how did a stick horse end up in a tree? I think you probably know the answer and I have the evidence to prove it.
1470 WMBD
Activist also running for Peoria City Council
PEORIA, Ill. – The man in charge of school safety for Peoria Public Schools isn’t the only candidate for one of the five At Large seats on the Peoria City Council. There’s at least two announced candidates. Longtime East Bluff resident and activist Lawrence Maushard announced on social media back in late-August he, too, is running. Demario Boone announced his candidacy Monday.
25newsnow.com
Pekin Fire Department mourns loss of recently-retired firefighter
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The Pekin Fire Department has announced the death of one of their own after a battle with cancer. A release from Fire Chief Trent Reeise says Jami Lusher, a 26-year veteran and recently retired from the department, died Monday surrounded by his family. The Pekin...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WEEK-TV Peoria Meteorologist Devan Masciulli?
In just one year at WEEK-TV, Devan Masciulli rose to become Peoria’s favorite meteorologist. However, when her viewers did not see her on the broadcast for the last few days, they wondered what had happened to Devan Masciulli and where she was. The meteorologist has recently announced the reason behind her absence on social media. Devan Masciulli’s family is having a hard time after an unfortunate tragedy. Read on to find out what happened to the meteorologist and her family in this Devan Masciulli wiki.
25newsnow.com
Driving change: AMT responds as local departments forgo their services
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two areas relying on Advanced Medical Transport for ambulance service appear ready to potentially go at it alone. Recently, fire departments across the region have started to take matters into their own hands to offer their own emergency transportation. But AMT – the area’s dominant provider – says they’re going to continue adapting to changes as they come, while serving communities to the best of their ability.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested for stabbing relative Saturday night
KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen has been arrested for stabbing a relative during an altercation in Kewanee late Saturday night. Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Kewanee Police responded to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on a report of a disturbance involving a stabbing. They discovered the victim, an 18-year-old male, lying in the front yard of a home bleeding from his leg.
1470 WMBD
Abandoned Pekin home destroyed by fire
PEKIN, Ill. – An abandoned home in Pekin is considered to be a total loss following a fire Monday afternoon. Pekin Fire Chief Trent Reeise says the call came in near Derby and Second Streets just after 3:00 P.M. Reeise says a defensive posture had to be taken so...
Central Illinois Proud
Springfield Clinic expands to BloNo with pediatric center
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A new pediatrics clinic opened last week, becoming the first Springfield Clinic location to serve the Bloomington-Normal area. The new Springfield Clinic is located at 2005 Jacobssen Drive in Normal. Doctors Shad Beaty, MD, FAAP, and Molly Lundy, MD, joined Springfield Clinic to open this...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police welcomes new Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department has announced the department’s new Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager. Mary Peterson, formerly a coordinator with Illinois Central College’s Workforce Equity Initiative, will help manage the organizational structure of the department’s crime prevention initiatives, according to a release from department spokesperson Semone Roth.
Comments / 0